Forever a Meathead: Hollywood’s Rob Reiner Has Been Stuck on Repeat for Almost a Decade Over Trump

Many people are unaware that Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner is also in the record business. Well, the broken record business. He’s been repeating the same tired ‘the end is nigh’ message about President Donald Trump for almost a decade now. He spices it up by adding a year for each year Trump is in office.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

It's safe to say that the past decade has not been the most creative period of Rob Reiner's life. pic.twitter.com/reKcXComOB — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2025

It's like the people who keep saying the world is going to end...



I mean, eventually, they'll be right but just not for the reasons they claim. — CoalHandRoy (@CoalHandRoy) October 8, 2025

Reiner will never be right about Trump, though.

In fact, posters say he’s never right about anything.

He has been so wrong.. I watched him on Maher's podcast.. Reiner is ALWAYS wrong. ALWAYS! Like there's so much history of him being wrong.. 🤭

He's wrong.. and wrong with no embarrassment to show. That's Democrat. 😏 — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) October 8, 2025

I just watched the first season of All in The Family.



He was absolutely horrible then, and he’s worse now.



How the hell does such a no-talent hack get so much “prestige”?😑 — Ahab (@AhabsBones) October 8, 2025

I've never seen the show. To be honest for a long time I didn't even know he was an actor, just thought he was a director. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 8, 2025

Princess Bride, Spinal Tap, and A Few Good Men. It's ok to separate talent from opinions. We still meme scenes from these 30+ yr old films today. — Mikey Santos (@wsoul13x) October 8, 2025

Reiner is a very good director, but really struggles at playing a non-abrasive, sane, and intelligent human being.

This explains why Norman Lear just had Reiner play himself on All in the Family.

Just watch the show. It was great, but you'll verify that he was never an actor. 🤭 — Joni Gallagher 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@hunniemom) October 8, 2025

The show is incredible. Must see.



Arguably best show of all time. He plays himself basically. — 🪬 Zanvil_F2 🪬 (@Zanvil_F2) October 8, 2025

Like De Niro, who sounds in real life like the thugs he plays, Reiner sounds like the know-it-all he was once famous for playing. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) October 8, 2025

Still lives up to the nickname of meat head. — John "Tanuki" Wick (@Stewie2023) October 8, 2025

He’s put on a few pounds over the decades. It’s safe to say he’s more fathead than meathead these days. Especially with all his wildly off Trump predictions.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.