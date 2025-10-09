Mamdani-Endorser Rep. Jerry Nadler Calls on Congress to Condemn RFK’s ‘Antisemitic Remark’
As Trump Brokers Another Peace Deal, ABC News Reminds Us What Barack Obama...
Virginia Dad Goes OFF on Zaid Jillani for Blowing Off Jay Jones' Violent...
Rep. Dan Goldman Tries to Explain Why the Peace Deal Wasn't Doable Under...

Forever a Meathead: Hollywood’s Rob Reiner Has Been Stuck on Repeat for Almost a Decade Over Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 09, 2025
Twitchy

Many people are unaware that Hollywood director and actor Rob Reiner is also in the record business. Well, the broken record business. He’s been repeating the same tired ‘the end is nigh’ message about President Donald Trump for almost a decade now. He spices it up by adding a year for each year Trump is in office.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Reiner will never be right about Trump, though.

In fact, posters say he’s never right about anything.

Reiner is a very good director, but really struggles at playing a non-abrasive, sane, and intelligent human being.

This explains why Norman Lear just had Reiner play himself on All in the Family.

He’s put on a few pounds over the decades. It’s safe to say he’s more fathead than meathead these days. Especially with all his wildly off Trump predictions.

