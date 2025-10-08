DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Challenges CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Visit Embattled ICE Facility in Portland

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wants to see CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in Portland, Oregon. On Tuesday, she issued a challenge to Collins to leave her anchor desk behind and join her in the ‘real world’ outside ICE’s embattled building.

Here’s more. (READ)

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem has now CHALLENGED CNN's Kaitlan Collins to see what it's really like at the Portland ICE facility. "We will talk to her and see what we can do to convince her to come out in the REAL world - to get out from behind the desk and actually walk in the shoes of our law enforcement." "That would be fantastic. Maybe that's how we fix the fake news in this country." Do it, @KaitlanCollins! Show your audience how "safe" Portland is.

Here's Noem's challenge to Collins. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: DHS Sec. Kristi Noem has now CHALLENGED CNN's Kaitlan Collins to see what it's really like at the Portland ICE facility pic.twitter.com/6EQrjYMTqA



"We will talk to her and see what we can do to convince her to come out in the REAL world - to get out from behind the desk… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2025

Kaitlan should do this. She claims to be a journalist. Get on the front line with LE then and see what's happening with your own eyes — griffitovic (@griffitovic) October 7, 2025

Your move Collins! — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) October 7, 2025

Collins coming to Portland is unlikely.

Why? Because if she comes to Portland, she will see things like this. (WATCH ALL)

NEW LOW: Antifa militant outside the Portland ICE building is wearing a pro-Hamas keffiyeh scarf over his face and a shirt with a cartoon depiction showing Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The phrase underneath the drawing reads, “Debate This.”@choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/h2H3mPmOxl — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) October 7, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Federal agents arrest ANTIFA militants who attacked the ICE facility in Portland over night. They were launching "projectiles" and federal agents immediately rushed out and took them down.



I love seeing antifa thugs on the ground in cuffs. 🔥pic.twitter.com/fUPaYNxyAT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 19, 2025

🚨 Federal agents literally DRAGGED this Antifa rioter and arrested him in Portland.



More of this. We need TONS of arrests.



pic.twitter.com/HMUG8Ga8zX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2025

Can’t have that on CNN every night.

Posters are just as skeptical of Collins hopping on a plane to cover genuine news.

The problem is I just don't think that the CNN propaganda machine would allow that because it may actually show something that they don't want people who watch CNN to see. — Michael Giannulis (@mikegiannulis) October 7, 2025

Kaitlin Collin’s would have to hire private security.



Would she see the hypocrisy in that? — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) October 7, 2025

Kaitlyn would never, it would completely destroy the narrative she tries to push . — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) October 7, 2025

The most likely outcome of this challenge is Collins remaining safe behind her desk. Still, the invitation is open if CNN and Collins ever change their minds.

