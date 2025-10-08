Bernie Sanders' January Attempt to Basically Blame Trump for the Palisades Fire Just...
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Challenges CNN’s Kaitlan Collins to Visit Embattled ICE Facility in Portland

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:15 PM on October 08, 2025
CNN

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wants to see CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in Portland, Oregon. On Tuesday, she issued a challenge to Collins to leave her anchor desk behind and join her in the ‘real world’ outside ICE’s embattled building.

Here’s more. (READ)

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem has now CHALLENGED CNN's Kaitlan Collins to see what it's really like at the Portland ICE facility.

"We will talk to her and see what we can do to convince her to come out in the REAL world - to get out from behind the desk and actually walk in the shoes of our law enforcement."

"That would be fantastic. Maybe that's how we fix the fake news in this country."

Do it, @KaitlanCollins! Show your audience how "safe" Portland is.

Here's Noem's challenge to Collins. (WATCH)

Collins coming to Portland is unlikely.

Why? Because if she comes to Portland, she will see things like this. (WATCH ALL)

Can’t have that on CNN every night.

Posters are just as skeptical of Collins hopping on a plane to cover genuine news.

The most likely outcome of this challenge is Collins remaining safe behind her desk. Still, the invitation is open if CNN and Collins ever change their minds.

