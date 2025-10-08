Democrat Delusion: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says He’s ‘Defending Humanity’ from Trump

President Donald Trump has moved National Guard troops into Chicago to protect American citizens from Democrat Party ‘leaders’ and to assist ICE and other federal authorities as they round up illegal aliens and foreign terrorist gangs. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he is all about ‘defending humanity’ from Trump’s pro-American law and order.

Deranged Brandon Johnson claims he’s “defending humanity” from Trump. pic.twitter.com/R53bqe1y0y — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

It doesn't make a link of sense. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) October 8, 2025

Except to the leftists — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

One must be fluent in Kamalaese to decipher Johnson’s word salad.

Posters say Johnson’s ineptitude has them pining for former Chicago Mayor Lori ‘Beetlejuice’ Lightfoot. Saying her nickname three times didn't work.

This Dude makes Lori Lightfoot look extremely competent.



Can’t wait to see who Chicago puts in that office next. 🤪 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 8, 2025

The only thing this lunatic should be defending is himself in a courtroom — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Wouldn’t that be something to behold?

Commenters say Johnson’s mouth is moving, but it never appears anyone is home.

This dude looks like he’s mentally absent.



Just a talking head. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 8, 2025

Which one? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

All of them — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) October 8, 2025

Of course clown Chris Hayes just nods along. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) October 8, 2025

Thank you, we thought that was Rachel Maddow.

Posters have noticed that Johnson, like other Democrats, is using euphemisms instead of truthfully describing who he really cares about.

By humanity he means illegals and utter lawlessness — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

And by "...humanity" he means criminals. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) October 8, 2025

Brandon Johnson keeps coming up with new ways to say he’s defending illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 8, 2025

He's literally insurrectioning. Literally. — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@chewyantz) October 8, 2025

Flat out trying to nullify federal law — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Trump is literally defending humanity from deadly Democrat policies. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 8, 2025

Correct, and there’s no limit to how many Americans the Democrat Party will allow to be hurt or killed to stop Trump from saving American lives in these Democrat-run cities.

