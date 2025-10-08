VIP
Democrat Delusion: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says He’s ‘Defending Humanity’ from Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:20 AM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

President Donald Trump has moved National Guard troops into Chicago to protect American citizens from Democrat Party ‘leaders’ and to assist ICE and other federal authorities as they round up illegal aliens and foreign terrorist gangs. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says he is all about ‘defending humanity’ from Trump’s pro-American law and order.

Here’s Johnson on MSNBC. (WATCH)

One must be fluent in Kamalaese to decipher Johnson’s word salad.

Posters say Johnson’s ineptitude has them pining for former Chicago Mayor Lori ‘Beetlejuice’ Lightfoot. Saying her nickname three times didn't work.

Wouldn’t that be something to behold?

Commenters say Johnson’s mouth is moving, but it never appears anyone is home.

Thank you, we thought that was Rachel Maddow.

Posters have noticed that Johnson, like other Democrats, is using euphemisms instead of truthfully describing who he really cares about.

Correct, and there’s no limit to how many Americans the Democrat Party will allow to be hurt or killed to stop Trump from saving American lives in these Democrat-run cities.

