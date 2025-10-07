Strum & Dumber: Dem Maxine Dexter Enlists Elderly Gran-Tifa Singers to Get ICE...
Adam Schiff: Trump’s ‘Enemy From Within’ Talk Is Dangerous and Unprecedented Despite Dems Doing It First

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:43 AM on October 07, 2025

You know the drill by now: An elected Democrat claims President Donald Trump is doing something unprecedented and totally evil, and then average Americans on X post receipts of multiple Democrats doing the same thing or even worse. It’s Senator Adam Schiff’s turn (again). Trump recently referred to using the U.S. military to go after the Democrat Party’s ICE-attacking Antifa foot soldiers (he called them ‘the enemy from within’), which he recently designated as a domestic terrorism group with an Executive Order. No wonder Schiff is mad.

Naturally, Democrats have said worse when referring to elected Republicans and MAGA voters. (WATCH) 

We’d have noticed if he told the truth.

A former Democrat says she can’t believe she once fell for Schiff’s lies.

It’s scary how he lies with such ease. Despicable doesn’t cover it.

Another poster says he’s had enough of the Democrat Party’s constant gaslighting.

The dems have under estimated how angry average americans are at having been repeatedly lied to .. don’t bother dressing it up as “gaslighting” .. it is a lie .. don’t try quoting fake poll numbers, like J Tarlov and J Williams do .. don’t imagine that anti Trump one sided media will calm us down .. keep it up and ZERO dems will ever get elected again

— G Man (@GegouxTheodore) October 6, 2025

A Democrat’s lie, along with the deluge of lies from their legacy media minions, can now be refuted with proof in mere seconds online. But it has not slowed down the frequency or egregiousness of their hourly devilry. They simply don’t care. 

