Adam Schiff: Trump’s ‘Enemy From Within’ Talk Is Dangerous and Unprecedented Despite Dems Doing It First

You know the drill by now: An elected Democrat claims President Donald Trump is doing something unprecedented and totally evil, and then average Americans on X post receipts of multiple Democrats doing the same thing or even worse. It’s Senator Adam Schiff’s turn (again). Trump recently referred to using the U.S. military to go after the Democrat Party’s ICE-attacking Antifa foot soldiers (he called them ‘the enemy from within’), which he recently designated as a domestic terrorism group with an Executive Order. No wonder Schiff is mad.

Naturally, Democrats have said worse when referring to elected Republicans and MAGA voters. (WATCH)

Schiff, today: Trump saying ‘the enemy within’ is unprecedented in its dangerousness.



Pelosi, 2020: Trump and Republicans in congress are 'enemies of the state.'



Biden, 2022: Trump and his supporters are 'a clear and present danger' to the country. pic.twitter.com/nouFEuEAch — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2025

If they aren’t talking, they aren’t lying! — Raphael™️ (@RaphTMNTtm) October 5, 2025

Schiff has never uttered a truthful syllable in his entire corrupt career — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2025

We’d have noticed if he told the truth.

A former Democrat says she can’t believe she once fell for Schiff’s lies.

Schiff will twist anything for the sake of himself and his party.



He does not care if it is a lie or completely hypothetical.



The man is honorless and despicable. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) October 5, 2025

All democrats do this. I can't believe I ever fell for their lies. When you start looking into things yourself instead of just blindly believing every statement they make, it's impossible to ignore. They truly do nothing but lie. They serve no one but themselves. — ♀️SmSmily🇺🇲 (@SmSmilz00) October 6, 2025

One side calls millions of citizens dangerous and it’s applauded. Trump pushes back and it’s treated like the end of democracy. The hypocrisy isn’t hidden—it’s the playbook. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 5, 2025

Despicable may be too kind of a word for him — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2025

It’s scary how he lies with such ease. Despicable doesn’t cover it.

Another poster says he’s had enough of the Democrat Party’s constant gaslighting.

The dems have under estimated how angry average americans are at having been repeatedly lied to .. don’t bother dressing it up as “gaslighting” .. it is a lie .. don’t try quoting fake poll numbers, like J Tarlov and J Williams do .. don’t imagine that anti Trump one sided media will calm us down .. keep it up and ZERO dems will ever get elected again — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) October 6, 2025

It’s wild how quickly videos pop up fact-checking every central political claim these days. The contradictions are unreal. — T.t (@tosino007) October 5, 2025

Yet they will continue to lie. And lie some more. It’s in their DNA. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 6, 2025

A Democrat’s lie, along with the deluge of lies from their legacy media minions, can now be refuted with proof in mere seconds online. But it has not slowed down the frequency or egregiousness of their hourly devilry. They simply don’t care.

