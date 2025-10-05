Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of...
Pass the Psalmbrero: Democrat Alex Padilla Says There’s a Biblical Reason Not to Call Him ‘Jose’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:20 PM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/David Eggert

Democrat Alex Padilla is still fuming over Vice President JD Vance calling him ‘Jose’ back in June after he rushed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a press conference. He says it wasn’t right for biblical reasons. Yes, really!

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

We don’t get it either.

Whatever Jose, er, Alex Padilla is implying, posters say it doesn’t make sense historically.

(post continues) ...escape Herod was welcoming to those with skill sets. Joseph was a carpenter (a jack of all construction trades) and would've been a valuable member of the community they lived in.

Please learn some history before opening your mouth and removing all doubt of your IQ level.

Ay caramba!

We kind of like the idea of Jesus wearing a humble sombrero, or would that be a psalmbrero?

All that’s missing is angels trading in their harps for maracas.

Posters say it’s hard keeping up with these Democrat reimaginings of Jesus to suit their political purposes.

Based on what we’ve seen lately from the Democrat Party, it’s easy to see how people might get the two confused.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

Tags:

ALEX PADILLA BIBLE CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE

