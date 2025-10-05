Pass the Psalmbrero: Democrat Alex Padilla Says There’s a Biblical Reason Not to Call Him ‘Jose’

Democrat Alex Padilla is still fuming over Vice President JD Vance calling him ‘Jose’ back in June after he rushed DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a press conference. He says it wasn’t right for biblical reasons. Yes, really!

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

SEN. PADILLA: “Let's remember who Jesus’ parents were. They were Jose and Maria.” pic.twitter.com/aKTYPMsx1W — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 5, 2025

We don’t get it either.

Whatever Jose, er, Alex Padilla is implying, posters say it doesn’t make sense historically.

@SenPadilla Joseph was Christ's stepfather. Mary had to have a male betrothed or husband or she would've been stoned for adultery or being a prostitute.

Both of them obeyed their government and reported for the census.

Egypt at the time Mary, Joseph and Jesus fled there to… pic.twitter.com/qAIWCl5AgG — GardenLuvPatriot (@JeanGardenLuv) October 5, 2025

(post continues) ...escape Herod was welcoming to those with skill sets. Joseph was a carpenter (a jack of all construction trades) and would've been a valuable member of the community they lived in. Please learn some history before opening your mouth and removing all doubt of your IQ level.

I'm pretty sure they were in Israel not Mexico. So Yosef and Miriam. — Jeffery H. Haskell 🇺🇸 (@jeffery_haskell) October 5, 2025 The Spanish and English languages didn't exist around 4 B.C.



I mean, c'mon. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 5, 2025 Ay caramba!



We kind of like the idea of Jesus wearing a humble sombrero, or would that be a psalmbrero? ?😂



“Jose”? pic.twitter.com/CYDVNUMrdP — DOC (@doctormalibu) October 5, 2025

This kinda rules. Not because of what that idiot senator said, just in general. — Spookyboots (@Gargaboots) October 5, 2025

All that’s missing is angels trading in their harps for maracas.

Posters say it’s hard keeping up with these Democrat reimaginings of Jesus to suit their political purposes.

This is new. First, Jesus was black. Then, Jesus was Muslim. Now, Jesus and the Holy Family were Latinos. Wow. I guess my 8 years of CCD really failed me. — Out of the Closet Conservative (@No_Closets_Here) October 5, 2025

Padilla forgot to remind us that Jesus’s favorite Thanksgiving meal was Mother Maria’s famous homemade enchiladas 🇲🇽. — American Gal™ (@americangl) October 5, 2025

Jose Padilla, an al-Qaeda terrorist from the early 2000s, is more famous than Alex Padilla.



That’s all that happened here. — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) October 5, 2025

Based on what we’ve seen lately from the Democrat Party, it’s easy to see how people might get the two confused.

