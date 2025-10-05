Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering Monologue

Political talk show host Bill Maher didn’t hold back on Kamala Harris’s self-serving and unintentionally hilarious 2024 presidential campaign memoir, ‘107 Days.’ He correctly retitled the tome, ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ in a recent blistering monologue.

Advertisement

Here’s the transcript. (READ)

Bill Maher just ENDED Kamala Harris’s career with a brutal 2-minute monologue.



This one hurts. The ending is the icing on the cake.“Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the 2024 election is called 107 Days.



But it should have been called ‘Everyone sucks but me.’“



107 Days is a victim’s title because get it, she only had 107 days to win. Yeah, and a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump.“



But in 107 Days, nothing is ever Kamala’s fault. Biden lets her down by not stepping down sooner. (Pouty face emoji).



Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement but texted ’hiking.“Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement, but texted ‘Hiking. Will call back.’ But then never did. And then he didn’t even ask her to prom.



“America itself lets Kamala down by not being ‘ready’ for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg. So she stuck with the Home Depot paint salesman [Tim Walz], and the rest is HERstory. Poor Kamala. We made her the star of a rom-com and didn’t even give her a gay best friend.



“Kamala writes that on election night, when it was clear she lost, an aide peeled the words ‘Madam President’ off the cupcakes before handing them out. Oh, geez, that’s like a scene from Bridget Jones Runs for President, for Christ’s sake.”

Here’s Maher’s monologue. (WATCH)

Bill Maher just ENDED Kamala Harris’s career with a brutal 2-minute monologue.



This one hurts. The ending is the icing on the cake.



“Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the 2024 election is called 107 Days. But it should have been called ‘Everyone sucks but me.’



“107 Days is a… pic.twitter.com/nlulC48sx7 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 4, 2025

What a disaster Harris is, and her book isn’t doing her any favors.

Posters are right to say she’s her own worst enemy. She didn’t prepare for even the most expected questions during her run for office. Remember this? (WATCH)

Kamala only has herself to blame.



As Maher noted, she had “a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump.”



Yet, she still somehow blew it. pic.twitter.com/xa4Kagu2AV — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 4, 2025

How a pres candidate wasn't ready for that question is astounding. And people don't realize apparently, how astounding that is — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) October 4, 2025

Let alone the MSM backing her.



But even with all that the American people saw through the BS! — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 4, 2025

Even with the legacy media fully behind her, they still couldn’t drag her across the finish line.



We have to say we love the cupcake story. We bet frosting never tasted sweeter than it did that night. The denouement of the icing on Kamala’s platter of intended victory cupcakes is poetic justice - or a device for a seriously lacking, badly contrived film script. Either way an excellent send off. 😹 — Patricia Klee (@PK1only) October 4, 2025 Once Maher got to the part where Harris’s aides peeled off “Madame President” from her cupcakes, that was just too good not to revel in her misery 😂 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 4, 2025

Advertisement

Nothing like a little political cupcake humiliation Harris’s team really overthought the celebration. — Godmanwealth🦭🎒 (@Wealthygodman) October 4, 2025

That they thought she would win even after their internal polling showed she never led the entire race is amazing.

Posters say Maher has Harris pegged.

He’s right. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 4, 2025

Kamala Harris’s biggest obstacle wasn’t Trump or anything else — it was herself. — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 4, 2025

In the end, she was Kamala Harris, and there’s no way she could ever overcome that.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership