VIP
Conservatives Cancel Netflix After Discovering Several Children’s Shows Pushing LGBTQ+ Ide...
The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATC...
VIP
It Looks Like Amazon Prime Video Removed All the Guns From James Bond...
Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video...
Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App
Stephen King Tells JD Vance All He Has to Do to Reopen the...
Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
AP Fact-Check Claiming Why 'Democrats Did Not Shut Down the Gov't' for SOME...
VIP
Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The Left's Darling Drags On, Burning Cash and Time—Pack His...
Is This What You Voted For? Another Venezuelan Drug Boat Blown Up
FBI Director Kash Patel Terminates All Ties With the Southern Poverty Law Center,...
John Fugelsang: Americans Don’t Know Hakeem ‘Sombrero’ Jeffries, Will Blame Trump for Schu...
Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues
Trump Derangement Syndrome Melts Leftist Brains: Swallowing the ICE Toddler Handcuff Hoax...

Bill Maher Retitles Kamala Harris’s New Book ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ In Blistering Monologue

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on October 05, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Political talk show host Bill Maher didn’t hold back on Kamala Harris’s self-serving and unintentionally hilarious 2024 presidential campaign memoir, ‘107 Days.’ He correctly retitled the tome, ‘Everyone Sucks But Me!’ in a recent blistering monologue.

Advertisement

Here’s the transcript. (READ)

Bill Maher just ENDED Kamala Harris’s career with a brutal 2-minute monologue.

This one hurts. The ending is the icing on the cake.“Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the 2024 election is called 107 Days. 

But it should have been called ‘Everyone sucks but me.’“

107 Days is a victim’s title because get it, she only had 107 days to win. Yeah, and a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump.“

But in 107 Days, nothing is ever Kamala’s fault. Biden lets her down by not stepping down sooner. (Pouty face emoji). 

Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement but texted ’hiking.“Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement, but texted ‘Hiking. Will call back.’ But then never did. And then he didn’t even ask her to prom.

“America itself lets Kamala down by not being ‘ready’ for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg. So she stuck with the Home Depot paint salesman [Tim Walz], and the rest is HERstory. Poor Kamala. We made her the star of a rom-com and didn’t even give her a gay best friend.

“Kamala writes that on election night, when it was clear she lost, an aide peeled the words ‘Madam President’ off the cupcakes before handing them out. Oh, geez, that’s like a scene from Bridget Jones Runs for President, for Christ’s sake.”

Recommended

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Here’s Maher’s monologue. (WATCH) 

What a disaster Harris is, and her book isn’t doing her any favors.

Posters are right to say she’s her own worst enemy. She didn’t prepare for even the most expected questions during her run for office. Remember this? (WATCH)

How a pres candidate wasn't ready for that question is astounding.  And people don't realize apparently, how astounding that is

— Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) October 4, 2025

Even with the legacy media fully behind her, they still couldn’t drag her across the finish line.

We have to say we love the cupcake story. We bet frosting never tasted sweeter than it did that night.
Advertisement

That they thought she would win even after their internal polling showed she never led the entire race is amazing.

Posters say Maher has Harris pegged.

In the end, she was Kamala Harris, and there’s no way she could ever overcome that.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

Tags:

BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
The Chinese Connection: World’s Tallest Bridge Officially Opens for Traffic in China (WATCH)
Warren Squire
John Pavlovitz Calls Out Gutless Coward JD Vance Over Murder of Girls for ‘Joking About Charlie Kirk’
Brett T.
Stephen King Tells JD Vance All He Has to Do to Reopen the Government
Brett T.
Democrat Wishes Death on GOP Kids, Twitter Scolds Suddenly Lose Their Tongues
justmindy
Joe Walsh Shames Fascist Enabler Apple for Removing ICE-Tracking App
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH) Warren Squire
Advertisement