Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)

It’s time for another great parody video from the Dilley Meme Team. Its latest music video focuses on the Democrats' Schumer Shutdown and riffs on Semisonic’s 1998 alternative hit, ‘Closing Time.’ Shh, don’t tell them, they don’t like President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Here you go! (WATCH)

"CLOSING TIME"

The Democrat

Schumer Shutdown continues pic.twitter.com/u59niaQIEf — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) October 3, 2025

@WarlordDilley This might be the greatest one ever. Def top 3 — Sunny in the South (@Where_da_gold) October 3, 2025

Absolute genius 👏 — UltraMAGA Ginger 🇺🇸 (@4TrumpDogs) October 3, 2025

Thank you 🇺🇸 — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) October 3, 2025

That was pretty awesome!

Posters were thrilled the video featured the fat ‘baby face’ version of Vice President JD Vance and one with him wearing a sombrero.

El gaupo Vance is all time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GrYcPtgjG4 — Patriot West III (@makecalgreat) October 3, 2025

Genius. I love fat JD. If you can't laugh at yourself, you can't laugh at the other side. — Christopher Greensides (Greeny) (@Christo37489793) October 3, 2025

Unlike Hakeem Jeffries, Vance understands how memes work and knows to just laugh and embrace them.

Some commenters say the video features a new type of Trump hat that should be for sale.

Trump needs to get this added to the White House gift shop! pic.twitter.com/EmosYtVHWY — B-rad Brad (@HawksandCards) October 3, 2025

The democrats would lose it — DARYL TOWLES (@blackssei) October 3, 2025

Oh, they are in a perpetual state of losing it.

Some posters say the video has inspired some new names for the Schumer Shutdown.

Who knew shutdowns could be so much fun 🇺🇸 — Pedestrians Xing 🇺🇸 🦅 (@XingPedestrians) October 3, 2025

Sombrero Shutdown — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) October 3, 2025

I think you mean the Schumer Siesta. — EtherealRabbit (@RabbitEthereal) October 3, 2025

Let us sleep on that idea.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations about the video.

Is any of this even real? “Pinch”. Yep, it’s real…



What a time to be alive 🤣 — B-rad Brad (@HawksandCards) October 3, 2025

Haters will say this is AI — Mircea Brs 🧢 (@mirceabrs) October 3, 2025

Only thing missing was a reference to Modelo beer 😆 — Matt Blacke (@TheMattBlacke) October 3, 2025

Well done 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 aka Bein hecho pic.twitter.com/1B94Z13pHC — Jolene K (@JoleneMAHST) October 3, 2025

when that donkey brayed, I was sent 🤣🤣🤣 — ja𝕏ter (@Destiny_Warlox) October 3, 2025

Hakeen dancing on the floor of the House was the best part -- 😂👍👍 — JLee (@X0_1_7ex) October 3, 2025

Good one! 🤣😂



Keep them coming! I want to see Hakeem cry on TV again!😂🤣 — Epiphany Valente (@va97939) October 3, 2025

Jeffries crying? There are definitely buckets of tears left for him to shed in the coming days.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership