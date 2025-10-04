VIP
Closing Time: The Democrats’ Schumer Shutdown Gets Animated In New Parody Music Video (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on October 04, 2025
X

It’s time for another great parody video from the Dilley Meme Team. Its latest music video focuses on the Democrats' Schumer Shutdown and riffs on Semisonic’s 1998 alternative hit, ‘Closing Time.’ Shh, don’t tell them, they don’t like President Donald Trump.

Here you go! (WATCH)

That was pretty awesome!

Posters were thrilled the video featured the fat ‘baby face’ version of Vice President JD Vance and one with him wearing a sombrero.

Unlike Hakeem Jeffries, Vance understands how memes work and knows to just laugh and embrace them.

Some commenters say the video features a new type of Trump hat that should be for sale.

Oh, they are in a perpetual state of losing it.

Some posters say the video has inspired some new names for the Schumer Shutdown.

Let us sleep on that idea.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations about the video.

Jeffries crying? There are definitely buckets of tears left for him to shed in the coming days.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership

