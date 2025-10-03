Newly Signed 'Iryna’s Law' Ends Cashless Bail for Violent Offenders in North Carolina

Iryna Zarutska’s horrific murder on a Charlotte train was a wake-up call that Democrat-run cities favor career criminals over innocent victims. North Carolina Republican lawmakers rushed to make sure her fate didn't befall others. Unsurprisingly, many Democrat lawmakers were unmoved by her death. More on that in a bit. But the majority of the state's Republicans acted. As of Friday, North Carolina no longer has cashless bail for violent offenders after Democrat Governor Josh Stein reluctantly signed Iryna's Law.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨#BREAKING: Democrat North Carolina governor, Josh Stein, has just SIGNED Iryna's Law.



Cashless bail for violent criminals has just been ENDED in the state of North Carolina!!!



IRYNA, YOU HAVE NOT BEEN FORGOTTEN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sd09ShgD16 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 3, 2025

I want to say THANK YOU to Josh Stein for signing this bill into law.



It was the bare minimum and he should have done it DAY 1, but he deserves credit for signing it.



Well done for standing up to the Radical Left, governor.



Credit where credit is due. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 3, 2025

The legislation ends cashless bail for certain violent offenders. It also expedites death penalty appeals. Stein really didn’t have much of a choice but to sign it, though. He made a calculated decision to save his future political career.

Posters are angry that it took the governor so long to do the right thing.

It took much too long, but at least he did it. It should have been done the instant that it hit his desk. — Piedmont Tilly (@Oscarthedodle) October 3, 2025

It should have been signed 10 seconds after it hit his desk.



I honestly doubt he would have signed it without the insane political pressure being brought to bear on X.



Thank you to EVERYONE who made sure Iryna was never forgotten. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 3, 2025

Without X, Democrats and their ‘journalists’ would have easily buried the story of Zarutska, who was stabbed to death in August. Her shocking murder was captured on video.

The governor’s no hero. Here’s what happened while he dragged his feet.

While you can thank Josh Stein for finally signing this into law, here is but a fraction of the homicides, rapes and assaults that occurred in North Carolina over the 9 days he waited to sign this bill. To not have signed this into law immediately, was a slap in the face of every… pic.twitter.com/z2cp5n31U6 — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) October 3, 2025

(post continues) ...law-abiding North Carolina citizen.

Never forget that Democrats fought against this bill because they love criminals. They hate you! It’s time for them to be shown the door. pic.twitter.com/AIpS9CScCM — FreedomGirlGa1776 #rationaltheorist (@lmurray1962) October 3, 2025

And EVERY DEMOCRAT voted against it?? WTH??!! — Julie H. ✝️💜🇺🇲🇮🇱🍊 (@Jul4Jesus) October 3, 2025

Yes, the Senate Democrats did.

Don’t for a minute think the Democrat governor of North Carolina is fully behind the law. Posters explain why.

why did he take so long to sign it? — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) October 3, 2025

Because he was stalling till the last possible second and trying to "save face" right at the end by signing it.



It was on his desk for 10 days, at midnight it was going into law whether he signed it or not because it came from a supermajority. He knew this



He's still a pos. — Seymour Butz (@undertbleacherz) October 3, 2025

The bill was going to become law no matter what the governor did. Republicans could override his veto. Stein is on the Democrat Party's list for possible presidential candidates for 2028. His refusal to sign the bill into law would kill his chances in a national election. He really had no choice if he ever wanted to seek the White House.

