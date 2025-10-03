SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Newly Signed 'Iryna’s Law' Ends Cashless Bail for Violent Offenders in North Carolina

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:12 PM on October 03, 2025
Twitter

Iryna Zarutska’s horrific murder on a Charlotte train was a wake-up call that Democrat-run cities favor career criminals over innocent victims. North Carolina Republican lawmakers rushed to make sure her fate didn't befall others. Unsurprisingly, many Democrat lawmakers were unmoved by her death. More on that in a bit. But the majority of the state's Republicans acted. As of Friday, North Carolina no longer has cashless bail for violent offenders after Democrat Governor Josh Stein reluctantly signed Iryna's Law.

Here’s more. (READ)

The legislation ends cashless bail for certain violent offenders. It also expedites death penalty appeals. Stein really didn’t have much of a choice but to sign it, though. He made a calculated decision to save his future political career.

Posters are angry that it took the governor so long to do the right thing.

Without X, Democrats and their ‘journalists’ would have easily buried the story of Zarutska, who was stabbed to death in August. Her shocking murder was captured on video.

The governor’s no hero. Here’s what happened while he dragged his feet.

law-abiding North Carolina citizen.

Yes, the Senate Democrats did.

Don’t for a minute think the Democrat governor of North Carolina is fully behind the law. Posters explain why.

The bill was going to become law no matter what the governor did. Republicans could override his veto. Stein is on the Democrat Party's list for possible presidential candidates for 2028. His refusal to sign the bill into law would kill his chances in a national election. He really had no choice if he ever wanted to seek the White House.

