Andrew McCabe Pushes the Trump ‘Vengeance’ Narrative for Comey but Fails to Say Why He’s Seeking It

Democrats and ‘Republicans’ who’ve used lawfare to disrupt President Donald Trump’s first term and tried to imprison him for four years after, keep claiming that he’s seeking vengeance. The funny thing is, they never tell us exactly what Trump is seeking vengeance for. What could it be? More on that in a bit.

Advertisement

But first, here's former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe repeating the ‘vengeance’ mantra. (WATCH)

McCabe on Comey Indictment: "It is absolutely what the president himself characterized it as — it's vengeance."



Vengeance for what, Andy? pic.twitter.com/GxTaWuddwD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Vengeance! Vengeance! Vengeance!

But why? Jesse Watters of Fox News has the answers. (READ)

Trump’s Revenge Tour: Jesse Watters lists EVERY reason why Trump is fighting back @JesseBWatters “It’s because they arrested him. They arrested his campaign manager, his campaign advisor, his lawyers, his national security advisor. They arrested his trade advisor and put him in shackles. They arrested his CFO, they arrested his valet. And not only that, they spied on him, staged a coup, impeached him twice, tried to bankrupt his company, leaked his tax returns, and then couldn’t protect him from a sniper.”

Watters lays it all out here. (WATCH)

Trump’s Revenge Tour: Jesse Watters lists EVERY reason why Trump is fighting back@JesseBWatters “It’s because they arrested him. They arrested his campaign manager, his campaign advisor, his lawyers, his national security advisor.



They arrested his trade advisor and put him… pic.twitter.com/xoT1GU2ShA — jay plemons (@jayplemons) September 26, 2025

This was dead on the money from Watters. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Jessica Tarlov calling Republicans "a vengeful bunch of babies" for not allowing Democrats to do whatever they wanted to them since Obama. Insane — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) September 28, 2025

They really do think they are above the law — dingding jonny (@MustainRon) September 28, 2025

‘No one is above the law, except us!’

Posters say ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats want everyone to forget what happened to Trump while simultaneously saying he’s seeking revenge for it.

That’s the question they never answer, never even attempt to answer, and in the process unknowingly undercut themselves.



I post these👇at them all the time. https://t.co/hdCz0vDWpT — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 28, 2025

They genuinely want to vaporize this from the public consciousness.



Not happening. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

They're literally attempting to shove it into the Memory Hole — Not I (@Stacialeigh1) September 28, 2025

We're never going to forget.

There’s a lot for Trump to be mad about, and Democrats and their helpers across the aisle need to be held responsible for what they’ve done.

Advertisement

An FBI director being called to account for documented crimes and then being "indicted" is now "vengeance."



These crybaby frauds can shut the f*** up. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 28, 2025

Yeah, I don’t care what they call it. Accountability is coming. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 28, 2025

Vengeance tour? No, this is the ‘Accountability Tour’ and Comey’s just the first stop.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.