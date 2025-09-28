BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter Down

HOOBOY: Democrats Are Going to FREAK When They See This LEAKED Email From...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:01 PM on September 28, 2025
Townhall Media

Police and firefighters responded to a mass shooting at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning. Local news is reporting 6 to 8 victims. It’s unknown if those are fatalities or injuries since information is still coming out. Authorities say the shooter is down. Firefighters are actively trying to contain a fire at the same location as the shooting.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It’s unknown how the fire started,

Posters are trying to understand why anyone would attack a church. Many say evil is the answer.

It certainly feels that way, especially lately.

Posters say churches need to be protected with armed individuals during services.

We do not know if the church had armed security. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

