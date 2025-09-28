BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter Down

Police and firefighters responded to a mass shooting at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning. Local news is reporting 6 to 8 victims. It’s unknown if those are fatalities or injuries since information is still coming out. Authorities say the shooter is down. Firefighters are actively trying to contain a fire at the same location as the shooting.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: There was just an active shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, with several victims reported. Police confirm that the shooter is DOWN, and the threat is neutralized.



The church is actively burning. This is evil. Pray for everybody's safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WBpXXfbIl1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

It’s unknown how the fire started,

Posters are trying to understand why anyone would attack a church. Many say evil is the answer.

It’s hard to imagine the type evil there is to attack a church… — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) September 28, 2025

It becoming our new reality now. I pray for the people at this horrific situation. — James Robert (@Freedomplease74) September 28, 2025

We're surrounded by Evilness unfortunately. — Julie Maye-Scheffler (@JulieMae388160) September 28, 2025

It certainly feels that way, especially lately.

Posters say churches need to be protected with armed individuals during services.

I believe churches need to invest in armed security. What do you think @William_E_Wolfe @BasedTorba — Ethan Sligar 🇺🇸 (@EthanSligar) September 28, 2025

True, but sad that they have to — Just Dre (@Justdre70) September 28, 2025

This is why most churches have armed security teams at all services now. — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) September 28, 2025

Conceal carry to protect yourself and the ones you love.



Even in church. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) September 28, 2025

We do not know if the church had armed security. We will update this story as more information becomes available.