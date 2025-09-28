BREAKING: Mass Shooting at Michigan Church and Active Fire - Multiple Victims, Shooter Down

Police and firefighters responded to a mass shooting at a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sunday morning. Local news is reporting 6 to 8 victims. It’s unknown if those are fatalities or injuries since information is still coming out. Authorities say the shooter is down. Firefighters are actively trying to contain a fire at the same location as the shooting.
🚨 BREAKING: There was just an active shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, with several victims reported. Police confirm that the shooter is DOWN, and the threat is neutralized.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025
The church is actively burning. This is evil. Pray for everybody's safety 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WBpXXfbIl1
September 28, 2025
It’s unknown how the fire started,
Posters are trying to understand why anyone would attack a church. Many say evil is the answer.
It’s hard to imagine the type evil there is to attack a church…— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) September 28, 2025
It becoming our new reality now. I pray for the people at this horrific situation.— James Robert (@Freedomplease74) September 28, 2025
We're surrounded by Evilness unfortunately.— Julie Maye-Scheffler (@JulieMae388160) September 28, 2025
It certainly feels that way, especially lately.
Posters say churches need to be protected with armed individuals during services.
I believe churches need to invest in armed security. What do you think @William_E_Wolfe @BasedTorba— Ethan Sligar 🇺🇸 (@EthanSligar) September 28, 2025
True, but sad that they have to— Just Dre (@Justdre70) September 28, 2025
This is why most churches have armed security teams at all services now.— Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) September 28, 2025
Conceal carry to protect yourself and the ones you love.— Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) September 28, 2025
Even in church.
We do not know if the church had armed security. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
