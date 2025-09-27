Dinosaur Diaspora: Prehistoric Theme Park is Selling Off Its Menagerie of Monstrous Mechanical Marvels

It’s a unique opportunity to turn your backyard into a personal Jurassic Park. A New Jersey theme park is closing and selling off its main attractions - life-size animatronic dinosaurs! Dinosaur Field Station is liquidating its large lizards on Facebook Marketplace.

Dinosaur Field Station of NJ is closing and their statues are on fb marketplace pic.twitter.com/QVk16T6En8 — Fossil Locator (@FossilLocator) September 25, 2025

For people thinking there are only 4, no there are 25 pic.twitter.com/zmtKw34cb6 — Fossil Locator (@FossilLocator) September 26, 2025

Personally I want the Dilophosaurus but it’s 19.5 ft long pic.twitter.com/tzoNslvvtN — Fossil Locator (@FossilLocator) September 26, 2025

That’s huge!

Posters noticed that the prehistoric playthings aren’t too pricey on the front end. But there's more to consider.

Those are so reasonably priced. What’s the catch? — 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) September 26, 2025

You have to take them down, take them apart, and ship them. It'll cost 2x the purchase price for that alone. — Philander Whittlesee (@PhilWhittlesee) September 26, 2025

They weigh 6 tons each — probable spam (@fran2fran2) September 26, 2025

Each dinosaur will cost a small fortune to transport due to weight, size, and distance. A pickup truck’s not going to handle the load. Buyers will have to hire professional freight movers.

One poster says the dinos will eventually find new homes. The demand for the unique collectibles is high.

Genuinely curious about the market for these. I can see scenarios where none ever sell and also those where they are all instantly sold. — Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) September 26, 2025

Market is great, each of these new would be in the low five figures because they’re animatronic. — Fossil Locator (@FossilLocator) September 26, 2025

I need him so badly pic.twitter.com/J6ux6cP1Qv — Charlie (@charlietaylorco) September 26, 2025

Is it bad that I look at this and go…”$850 isn’t even that much for this!!!”? 🤣 — Tricia (@Zebra_Trish) September 26, 2025

How often does one get to do dinosaur comparative pricing and shopping?

Many posters have a bedrock idea where the big lizards should wind up, and it’s in California.

Someone needs to get in touch with the I-280 flintstone house ASAP pic.twitter.com/2rpDk4vA1J — Ryan Xue (@ryn_xue) September 26, 2025

There is a certain flinstonesque homeowner along the 280 who’s going to snatch these up — Davidian Cherub (@trisatopos) September 26, 2025

I feel like $1260 for a stegosaurus is a steal — Darian Johns (@darian_johns) September 26, 2025

My friends think that’s expensive for a fake dinosaur, but I assured them that a real one would be much pricier. — Bo Vanston (@BoVanston) September 26, 2025

We’ll take the fake ones. Can you imagine the cost of feeding livestock to a real T-Rex every day?

