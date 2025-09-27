VIP
Dinosaur Diaspora: Prehistoric Theme Park is Selling Off Its Menagerie of Monstrous Mechanical Marvels

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mel Evans, file

It’s a unique opportunity to turn your backyard into a personal Jurassic Park. A New Jersey theme park is closing and selling off its main attractions - life-size animatronic dinosaurs! Dinosaur Field Station is liquidating its large lizards on Facebook Marketplace. 

Check out the price tags. (READ)

That’s huge!

Posters noticed that the prehistoric playthings aren’t too pricey on the front end. But there's more to consider.

Each dinosaur will cost a small fortune to transport due to weight, size, and distance. A pickup truck’s not going to handle the load. Buyers will have to hire professional freight movers.

One poster says the dinos will eventually find new homes. The demand for the unique collectibles is high.

How often does one get to do dinosaur comparative pricing and shopping?

Many posters have a bedrock idea where the big lizards should wind up, and it’s in California.

We’ll take the fake ones. Can you imagine the cost of feeding livestock to a real T-Rex every day?

