Lady ‘Gaga’: Kamala Harris Claims Her 2024 Rallies Featured Crowd-Surfing Babies - Megyn Kelly Reacts

Kamala Harris is touring her ‘107 Days’ book that chronicles the utter failure of her 2024 presidential run. On Wednesday, she sat down with someone dressed as a fast-food employee to spin a totally unbelievable tale of people handing their babies through crowds to her on the campaign trail. Megyn Kelly also weighs in on the clip, but more on that in a bit.

Start here. (READ)

Kamala Harris goes on bizarre WORD SALAD claiming her rally crowds would *constantly* "pass" babies around "Invariably somebody would want me to take a picture or to hug their child. And someone in the back would hand that baby over through the crowd!" "Pass the baby and then pass the baby back!" "I could get very emotional about it right now. But I believe that we should always feel that the children of the community are the children of the community." "There was something so magical in many ways about that."

Here’s Harris pretending she’s Lady ‘Gaga.’ (WATCH)

We found two instances of Kamala holding babies during her campaign, but no videos of people passing babies through crowds.

Megyn Kelly also has her doubts about Harris’s audience infant hand-offs. (WATCH)

Everything Harris dies is staged, scripted, fake and produced nothing is authentic!



Nothing! — LP (@ladp216) September 26, 2025

Why stage it when you can just make it up in your head and lie about it?

Commenters are asking, ‘Where is the proof?’ Sarcastically, of course.

I’m sure there’s tons of videos that show it — chris gastony (@LostinWaState) September 26, 2025

Don’t you know, it’s called baby surfing. It’s a thing. — Daily Vivek (@dailyvivek1) September 26, 2025

I'm sure she'll release the footage of this thing that definitely happened "invariably". — Brian Freed (@BrianFreed) September 26, 2025

Don’t hold your breath.

Posters were distracted by the interviewer. Did he bring fries with him?

Why is he dressed like a hamburger 🍔 pic.twitter.com/6y2X0biGH5 — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝕏 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 ᴹᴰ 👁️‍🗨️ (@Vox_Oculi) September 26, 2025

He just finished his shift at Burger King. Hard times. 😉😁 — Based Absurdistani (@Germanistani) September 26, 2025

He’s working drive-thru window later. — Black Pill says (@josho65_The_1st) September 26, 2025

The interview had it all: a hamburger, a word salad, and a clown.