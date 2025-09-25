Oh No: Wajahat Ali Says His Pakistani Family Doesn’t Want to Come to...
Mob Rule & Mask Mandates: Exposing the Left’s Lunacy

Video Compilation Shows Legacy Media Refusing to State ICE Shooter's Motive Despite Ammo Message and Note

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on September 25, 2025
Twitter

‘Journalists’ are having a hard time connecting the dots between the Dallas ICE shooter and his motives. Even when authorities draw the line for them, ‘journalists’ still can’t admit the shooter is a leftist whose intended target was ICE agents. Authorities at the scene recovered a bullet casing that had 'ANTI-ICE' written on it, and the shooter left behind a note stating he wanted to terrorize ICE agents. 

In lockstep, the legacy media is maintaining the ‘unknown motive’ mantra. (WATCH)

Oh, mystery of mysteries!

Posters have noticed a difference in media coverage depending on a shooter's political affiliation.

Yet another unsolvable mystery!

Commenters say there is a clear pattern emerging from the recent spate of left-wing shooters.

That’s still not clear enough!

Posters say the legacy media is utterly useless in delivering the news. They have one job and fail at it miserably.

‘Journalists’: ‘We still don’t have enough information to determine the politics or motives of the shooter. Was he targeting ICE? We may never know.’

