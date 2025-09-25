Video Compilation Shows Legacy Media Refusing to State ICE Shooter's Motive Despite Ammo Message and Note

‘Journalists’ are having a hard time connecting the dots between the Dallas ICE shooter and his motives. Even when authorities draw the line for them, ‘journalists’ still can’t admit the shooter is a leftist whose intended target was ICE agents. Authorities at the scene recovered a bullet casing that had 'ANTI-ICE' written on it, and the shooter left behind a note stating he wanted to terrorize ICE agents.

In lockstep, the legacy media is maintaining the ‘unknown motive’ mantra. (WATCH)

FBI: Dallas ICE shooter wrote leftist Anti-ICE messages on ammo and a note stating he wanted to terrorize ICE.



Leftwing Media: pic.twitter.com/1ZNjjTovTn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

This is laughable. Sadly laughable. — MC (@FirstFaffy9104) September 25, 2025

Talking points received and repeated. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) September 25, 2025

We may never know the motive lol — APSC (@AdamsPipes86763) September 25, 2025

Oh, mystery of mysteries!

Posters have noticed a difference in media coverage depending on a shooter's political affiliation.

When it's clearly a left winger, the default is something like, "We don't know the motive, it's a great mystery" even when it's clear. But if it's a right winger, they know the motive immediately.

Funny how that works. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 25, 2025

It’s am enigma shrouded in a mystery hidden in a riddle — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Yet another unsolvable mystery!

Commenters say there is a clear pattern emerging from the recent spate of left-wing shooters.

Joshua Jahn. Luigi Mangione. Tyler Robinson. All left-wing extremists. All left behind bullets and hate. ICE agents, CEOs, conservatives — they’re being hunted. This isn’t protest. It’s terrorism. And the silence from the media is chilling. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 25, 2025

He could admit in an interview that he was a Leftist and the MSM would still report that he’s MAGA.



They’d probably just cut that part of the interview out. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 25, 2025

At this point adding a little levity to the madness seems appropriate. pic.twitter.com/GlVM20LGro — JP (@J_P1776) September 25, 2025

That’s still not clear enough!

Posters say the legacy media is utterly useless in delivering the news. They have one job and fail at it miserably.

The mainstream media are not worth listening to. One thing guaranteed, they will continue to spout their left wing propaganda. They are like a child's toy that just spins round and round, accomplishing nothing but simple minded amusement! — PatriotLK (@patriot_lk) September 25, 2025

You can't hate the mainstream media enough. — Inconvenient Truths (@truthiness4ever) September 25, 2025

As long as there are no consequences for outright lying and inflammatory rhetoric, the leftist media will continue airing this raw sewage. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 25, 2025

The communication arm of the Democrats. — Big B (@briankshoemaker) September 25, 2025

Dallas ICE shooter wrote leftist Anti-ICE messages on ammo and a note stating he wanted to terrorize ICE. — JV (@joveg8) September 25, 2025

‘Journalists’: ‘We still don’t have enough information to determine the politics or motives of the shooter. Was he targeting ICE? We may never know.’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

