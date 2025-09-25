The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event

Charlie Kirk’s college debate tour is continuing to honor his memory. You’ll recall the conservative activist was assassinated two weeks ago at a Utah college campus. TPUSA has brought in guest participants to fulfill the dates on the tour. The latest event featured journalist Megyn Kelly. She got into a testy back-and-forth with a lefty student.
It didn’t go too well for him. (WATCH)
TPUSA: @megynkelly vs a young leftist rattling off leftwing talking points on political violence.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025
It didn’t go well for the young leftist. pic.twitter.com/2sYGtXZZ3p
Megyn with the takedown.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 25, 2025
Mismatch.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025
Yes, he was way out of his league.
Posters were impressed by how Kelly easily swatted away one of the student’s lame points.
“Trump contributed to the political atmosphere.”— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 25, 2025
What an empty, meaningless statement.
He probably got that from one of his professors.
Megyn blasted that one into orbit— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025
Make sure you look up at night. It’ll be circling the Earth for ages.
If this student is the best the left has to offer, the rest of his buds are going to get verbally and intellectually slaughtered, even worse, the rest of the tour.
God, that kid...— John in the Woods (@jswriter65) September 25, 2025
"EVERYONE HERE GOOGLE IT RIGHT NOW!"
The highlight of his life. pic.twitter.com/2Fq57eirIy
Screaming demands like a toddler not getting his way.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025
Every word he spews, a talking point.— John in the Woods (@jswriter65) September 25, 2025
I once thought people went to college to learn how to think critically, but I was a fool.
All he did was memorize the leftist talking points. Embarrassed for him. Well, not really— Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) September 25, 2025
They issue these “studies” for this reason. You’ll never convince this kid it was debunked.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025
You know he didn’t even read it or scrutinize it.
One poster says the other participants were well-behaved.
I was watching it live. Everyone that came before was kind and respectful, even an Obama fan. That guy came in so aggressive. She handled it well.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 25, 2025
She’s quite good at this.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025
Wow. These events are going to be wild— Scott Smialkowski (@ScottSmialkowsk) September 25, 2025
It’s going to draw out the freaks, but isn’t that the point? People need to hear these crazy points of view and hopefully watch them crumple under the weight of facts and common sense. It's also good entertainment.
