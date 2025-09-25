The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event

Charlie Kirk’s college debate tour is continuing to honor his memory. You’ll recall the conservative activist was assassinated two weeks ago at a Utah college campus. TPUSA has brought in guest participants to fulfill the dates on the tour. The latest event featured journalist Megyn Kelly. She got into a testy back-and-forth with a lefty student.

It didn’t go too well for him. (WATCH)

TPUSA: @megynkelly vs a young leftist rattling off leftwing talking points on political violence.



It didn’t go well for the young leftist. pic.twitter.com/2sYGtXZZ3p — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Megyn with the takedown. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 25, 2025

Mismatch. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Yes, he was way out of his league.

Posters were impressed by how Kelly easily swatted away one of the student’s lame points.

“Trump contributed to the political atmosphere.”



What an empty, meaningless statement.



He probably got that from one of his professors. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 25, 2025

Megyn blasted that one into orbit — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Make sure you look up at night. It’ll be circling the Earth for ages.

If this student is the best the left has to offer, the rest of his buds are going to get verbally and intellectually slaughtered, even worse, the rest of the tour.

God, that kid...



"EVERYONE HERE GOOGLE IT RIGHT NOW!"



The highlight of his life. pic.twitter.com/2Fq57eirIy — John in the Woods (@jswriter65) September 25, 2025

Screaming demands like a toddler not getting his way. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Every word he spews, a talking point.



I once thought people went to college to learn how to think critically, but I was a fool. — John in the Woods (@jswriter65) September 25, 2025

All he did was memorize the leftist talking points. Embarrassed for him. Well, not really — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) September 25, 2025

They issue these “studies” for this reason. You’ll never convince this kid it was debunked. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

You know he didn’t even read it or scrutinize it.

One poster says the other participants were well-behaved.

I was watching it live. Everyone that came before was kind and respectful, even an Obama fan. That guy came in so aggressive. She handled it well. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 25, 2025

She’s quite good at this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Wow. These events are going to be wild — Scott Smialkowski (@ScottSmialkowsk) September 25, 2025

It’s going to draw out the freaks, but isn’t that the point? People need to hear these crazy points of view and hopefully watch them crumple under the weight of facts and common sense. It's also good entertainment.

