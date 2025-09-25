Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by...
Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD...
UK Asylum-Seeker Gets Lighter Sentence for Sexual Assault Than for Posting Mean Tweet
MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a...
Unchallenged Lies: Why Ignoring Misinformation on Social Media Is a Dangerous Mistake
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...
CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even...

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on September 25, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s college debate tour is continuing to honor his memory. You’ll recall the conservative activist was assassinated two weeks ago at a Utah college campus. TPUSA has brought in guest participants to fulfill the dates on the tour. The latest event featured journalist Megyn Kelly. She got into a testy back-and-forth with a lefty student. 

It didn’t go too well for him. (WATCH)

Yes, he was way out of his league.

Posters were impressed by how Kelly easily swatted away one of the student’s lame points.

Make sure you look up at night. It’ll be circling the Earth for ages.

If this student is the best the left has to offer, the rest of his buds are going to get verbally and intellectually slaughtered, even worse, the rest of the tour.

Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter
Warren Squire
You know he didn’t even read it or scrutinize it.

One poster says the other participants were well-behaved.

It’s going to draw out the freaks, but isn’t that the point? People need to hear these crazy points of view and hopefully watch them crumple under the weight of facts and common sense. It's also good entertainment.

