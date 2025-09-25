Chris ‘Lawfare’ Murphy: How Dare Trump Go After His Opponents Like We Just Went After Him!

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy is now out preaching against lawfare after his party used it for years to go after President Donald Trump and everyone in his orbit. Murphy has not seen the light; he’s peddling darkness and hoping the rest of the country will join him in the dark and ignore his party’s unethical lawfare-loving past.

Here’s Murphy on Morning Joe. (WATCH) 

We wonder what that would look like?

Of course, we know exactly what that would look like! We just experienced years of it because of the Democrat Party. This pic says it all.

We hope that would send a message. But the Democrats are incapable of learning lessons and are hellbent on destruction, including their own party’s.

Posters are sure Democrats saw their lawfare as totally justified because of their false moral superiority.

It is what it is.

Commenters say the Democrats may have ‘forgotten’ what they did, but MAGA never will.

They don’t. It’s in every mirror they look into, staring back at them, and they still refuse to see it or feel it.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CHRIS MURPHY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH JUDGES

