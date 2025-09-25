Chris ‘Lawfare’ Murphy: How Dare Trump Go After His Opponents Like We Just Went After Him!

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy is now out preaching against lawfare after his party used it for years to go after President Donald Trump and everyone in his orbit. Murphy has not seen the light; he’s peddling darkness and hoping the rest of the country will join him in the dark and ignore his party’s unethical lawfare-loving past.

Here’s Murphy on Morning Joe. (WATCH)

Chris Murphy is suddenly opposed to the idea of political opponents being prosecuted and how the process might harass and financially ruin them.



This was their lawfare playbook for four years.



They want to pretend 2021-2024 never happened.



pic.twitter.com/lNXN9DGhHc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Imagine that. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 25, 2025

Imagine what would happen if the govt used the “process is the punishment” strategy



Just imagine — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

We wonder what that would look like?

Of course, we know exactly what that would look like! We just experienced years of it because of the Democrat Party. This pic says it all.

Let’s ask these people if we ought to ease up on Democrat criminals: pic.twitter.com/2f30gPyxIX — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) September 25, 2025

Has he ever heard of General Mike Flynn,

Steve Bannon, Peter Navarro, & President Trump. — David Day (@stumpaday) September 25, 2025

Gosh, it’s almost like they do what they accuse their opposition of doing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

If we miss this opportunity to firmly establish fear of mutually assured destruction, we will rue the day. — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) September 25, 2025

We hope that would send a message. But the Democrats are incapable of learning lessons and are hellbent on destruction, including their own party’s.

Posters are sure Democrats saw their lawfare as totally justified because of their false moral superiority.

I think they truly believe it was justified when the Biden administration did it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 25, 2025

Their noble ends always justify the means. They believe that, and alway will. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 25, 2025

Absolutely. That's exactly it. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 25, 2025

It is what it is.

Commenters say the Democrats may have ‘forgotten’ what they did, but MAGA never will.

Now Chris Murphy discovers due process—after cheering weaponized prosecutions for four years. The same people who bankrupted patriots now cry foul when the boomerang swings back. Sorry, we remember everything. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 25, 2025

He has…….but their whole plan is to always lie when the shoe is on the other foot. — PEACE_MAKER_TRUMP (@Maga25_Trump) September 25, 2025

These ghouls know no shame — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 25, 2025

They don’t. It’s in every mirror they look into, staring back at them, and they still refuse to see it or feel it.

