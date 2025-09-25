Pro-Life Advocate Who Was Assaulted on Camera in NYC Says DA Dropped Felony Charge Without Notice

Back in April, pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao was assaulted on camera. What should have been an easy case to prosecute has been dropped without explanation, according to Antao. She says the felony assault charge was downgraded and later dismissed without her knowledge.

Here's more, including the assault that was caught on camera. (WATCH)

BREAKING - DA Alvin Bragg’s office has dismissed charges against Brianna J. Rivers, who assaulted pro-life advocate Savannah Craven Antao on camera in April, allowing the felony to be downgraded to a misdemeanor and then dropped entirely. pic.twitter.com/pSbmVzPZSC — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) September 25, 2025

Antao has released a video response to the news. Posters are calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to respond. Good luck with that! (WATCH)

@GovKathyHochul @ManhattanDA you people are a disgrace.

When will you hold people accountable for assault?



Both of you are trash. pic.twitter.com/ApyICtnmig — Jack's 🇺🇲✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) September 25, 2025

@KathyHochul, I know you people obviously don’t give a damn about crime, but this is so blatant, that even New York can’t deny it’s criminality or can it? Looks like Alvin Bragg sure can. ARREST THIS PERSON!!! — lapatriot012 (@lapatriot012) September 26, 2025

@KathyHochul this is disgusting. So now we're letting violent criminals in NY know that they can assault people and get a slap on the wrist? Good job. — ✭DC Real Talk✭ (@DanaCotromano) September 26, 2025

Criminals run New York City; that's especially the case for the ones in office.

Commenters say something must be done to deal with these lazy, corrupt prosecutors.

File a civil suit against her and Alvin Bragg — Teri🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Teri_T1) September 25, 2025

These prosecutors must be held accountable for refusing to prosecute crimes — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 25, 2025

They should be thrown in prison. There is no other way. They are complicit. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 26, 2025

Democrats hate law abiding people — (((Civil_DiscourseNY)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Next_andReady) September 25, 2025

Well, as Democrats continue to show us every day, they are the pro-crime party. They're not likely to change any time soon.

