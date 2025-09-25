VIP
Pro-Life Advocate Who Was Assaulted on Camera in NYC Says DA Dropped Felony Charge Without Notice

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on September 25, 2025
Meme

Back in April, pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao was assaulted on camera. What should have been an easy case to prosecute has been dropped without explanation, according to Antao. She says the felony assault charge was downgraded and later dismissed without her knowledge.

Here's more, including the assault that was caught on camera. (WATCH)

Surely, there is something that can be done.

Antao has released a video response to the news. Posters are calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to respond. Good luck with that! (WATCH)

Criminals run New York City; that's especially the case for the ones in office.

Commenters say something must be done to deal with these lazy, corrupt prosecutors.

Well, as Democrats continue to show us every day, they are the pro-crime party. They're not likely to change any time soon.

