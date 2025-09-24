Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on September 24, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

It was no surprise on Wednesday’s The Five on Fox News that Democrat Jessica Tarlov would bring up the same old expected and tired ‘both sides’ talking point. Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, that false assertion is dead, along with Democrats getting to label everyone they disagree with as Nazis, fascists, racists, and more, and then getting to shirk responsibility when someone on their side violently acts on it. Host Greg Gutfeld, like the rest of us, has had enough of the BS.

Check out his response. (WATCH)

The ‘both sides’ lie is just a way for ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to deflect from the dangerous environment their ten years of lies and violent rhetoric have created.

Some posters say Fox News needs to get rid of Tarlov, but others say she’s actually needed on the network.

The Democrats’ ‘everyone is racist except us’ slop is spent as well.

Some commenters say Gutfeld’s recent blowups feel planned.

There is the attraction of someone being an ideological punching bag. If this happens too much, then these explosive segments will lose their luster quickly.

Posters say they are upset how years of ‘journalist’ and Democrat lies have brainwashed their families and friends, making it virtually impossible to converse with them.

Both of my parents are Democrats and they call Trump all those things now. I ask them to clarify and they get upset. I talk about Antifa and they say there is no antifa. WHAT? The left has driven a wedge between FAMILIES that happen to differ politically. The wedge is HATE and it's destroying our country.

— AmericanHeartland (@punzy123) September 24, 2025

The damage they’ve done to our relationships, families, and country is incalculable. Yet, they’ll still bring up the ‘both sides’ lie every time something horrible happens that they’re solely responsible for. The days of playing along to get along are over.

