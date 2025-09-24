Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter

It was no surprise on Wednesday’s The Five on Fox News that Democrat Jessica Tarlov would bring up the same old expected and tired ‘both sides’ talking point. Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination, that false assertion is dead, along with Democrats getting to label everyone they disagree with as Nazis, fascists, racists, and more, and then getting to shirk responsibility when someone on their side violently acts on it. Host Greg Gutfeld, like the rest of us, has had enough of the BS.

Check out his response. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! Greg Gutfeld just WENT OFF on Jessica Tarlov and leftists for ENCOURAGING leftist vioIence



“You label someone a fascist or a racist or a NAZl. It makes you free to attack them. And that has been the ideology from the start.”



“This is YOUR GAME!”

pic.twitter.com/dDxQGTsA4G — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 24, 2025

The ‘both sides’ lie is just a way for ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to deflect from the dangerous environment their ten years of lies and violent rhetoric have created.

Some posters say Fox News needs to get rid of Tarlov, but others say she’s actually needed on the network.

They have got to get rid of Jessica.



There are people on that show that are Democrats that are absolutely worth listening to, you may disagree with them, but at least they make good points.



Jessica is completely incapable of articulating her views. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 24, 2025

No, no - she's extremely useful because she articulates the left's positions, but she's not clever enough to fully camouflage them.



She's an excellent, easily understandable representation of the left... who horrifies everyone who listens.



In other words, she's what we need. — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) September 24, 2025

I'm tired of the both-sides argument. Currently, all the violence is on the left. — Michael Black (@MichaelBlack_78) September 24, 2025

She is walking down Juan Williams everything is racist path, but her take is everything Trump does is evil, Dems have answers. so much fantasy. — Az for all Americans (@pizzar) September 24, 2025

The Democrats’ ‘everyone is racist except us’ slop is spent as well.

Some commenters say Gutfeld’s recent blowups feel planned.

I’m suspicious.

Is this a new routine to keep viewership up when Tarlov is on by having Greg go full-tilt boogie once a week? — Karen Warren (@KarenWa41674844) September 24, 2025

Greg has been obviously getting sick of her for quite a while, but since Charlie's assassination, he's done with her.

If it is an act, they may be doing it to get people to stick around when she's on.

I don't think she'd go for being his whipping boy. — Suzi Shrugged (@suzibasterd) September 24, 2025

Possibly, because I only watch when she’s on for that exact reason. — Julia_Gulia2.0 🇺🇸 WE ARE ALL CHARLIE KIRK! (@gypsytears75) September 24, 2025

Fox News is recognizing the ratings after-spike visible on X after Jessica and Greg beat downs. Jessica doesn’t read the ratio. She loses every single time but there is a Jerry Springer/Judge Judy afterglow when the stupid people get nailed. — F_Harrison (@gooseyluc) September 24, 2025

There is the attraction of someone being an ideological punching bag. If this happens too much, then these explosive segments will lose their luster quickly.

Posters say they are upset how years of ‘journalist’ and Democrat lies have brainwashed their families and friends, making it virtually impossible to converse with them.

Both of my parents are Democrats and they call Trump all those things now. I ask them to clarify and they get upset. I talk about Antifa and they say there is no antifa. WHAT? The left has driven a wedge between FAMILIES that happen to differ politically. The wedge is HATE and it's destroying our country. — AmericanHeartland (@punzy123) September 24, 2025

My adult son is the same but for the sake of our relationship we’ve agreed not to discuss politics. In any serious conversation I limit myself to talking to him about God , morality and goodness, which is a lot more productive. — Mollie (@Mollie1693448) September 24, 2025

I’m in the same boat. Parents are democrats that have been propagandized. — wilson best newfie ever (@wilson05016774) September 24, 2025

Almost my entire family has TDS. I'm standing strong but I will never forgive these leftist demons from gaslighting so many people. — Wild Bill Kerr (@WildBillKerr) September 24, 2025

The damage they’ve done to our relationships, families, and country is incalculable. Yet, they’ll still bring up the ‘both sides’ lie every time something horrible happens that they’re solely responsible for. The days of playing along to get along are over.

