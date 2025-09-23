Toning Down the Rhetoric: Kamala Harris Tells Rachel Maddow That Trump Is a ‘Communist Dictator’

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris fell out of a liquor cabinet and onto the MSNBC studio set of Rachel Maddow’s show Monday night. She was there to promote her book called '107 Days' about her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign. While there, she admitted that she was such a horrible choice for America that voters selected a communist dictator instead. That’s how it reads since that’s what she called President Donald Trump on-air.

Here she is. (WATCH)

Kamala comes out of hiding to promote her book and says that Donald Trump is a "communist dictator." pic.twitter.com/UMdSjOEWxg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2025

Is this what turning the temperature down looks like? Good grief. — iGGY (@windycityiggy) September 23, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 she is so stupid it's actually hilarious now that she's irrelevant — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 23, 2025

Someone’s been hitting the sauce — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) September 23, 2025

We’re sure she has a nurse who keeps a Vodka IV on hand to prep her for interviews.

Commenters wonder what it would have been like to have a sloshed Kamala Harris in the Oval Office.

Lowkey sad we were deprived of watching a hammered president try to run the country every day — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 23, 2025

You know it wouldn't have been her running it, though. — ✭ 🇺🇸 The Spoonster (@USASpoonster) September 23, 2025

We would all be coconuts in her world — JoJowilki 🇺🇸 (@Jowilki88) September 23, 2025

Like we just fell out of a tree.

Commenters imagine Harris and her team brainstorming (okay, storming) ideas on how to tone down her Democrat Party’s violent rhetoric.

“What I have to do to calm down the situation, I can’t call him nazi this time”

“Okay I have it , call him communist”

I imagine the meeting before the interview like that

😂😂 — ALretardedwithattitude (@rocknrolal) September 23, 2025

“The polls are showing everyone hates communists more than fascists now.” — Paraclitus (@Paraclitus7) September 23, 2025

If Kamala is coming out against communism now, it's no wonder her party doesn't want her anymore. — American Hamster (@MericanHamster) September 23, 2025

Democrats love communists. Heck, they’ve got one in Zohran Mamdani running for NYC mayor as we speak.

Commenters note that Trump can be all things to Democrats, even if those things contradict each other.

Wait…he’s fascist AND communist? That’s quite a feat. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) September 23, 2025

Democrats also think Trump is a fascist, a communist, and a poopypants. — ThunderStrzok (@ThunderStrzok1) September 23, 2025

and also a Nazi, cant forget that....haha — BaconGrease Photography (@bacongrease_p) September 23, 2025

So, Donald Trump is a fascist and a communist, now.



Ok, Kammy. 🙃 — Sylvia Quinn (@quinn31960) September 23, 2025

He’s everything! — Terry Taylor (@taylor_ter8762) September 23, 2025

Trump is the Prez-o-Matic: He slices, he dices, he makes julienne fries! Such a talent! New 'communist dictator' expansion kit coming late September!

