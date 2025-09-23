Minneapolis Councilwoman Wonsley Slams TPUSA Event at UMN As 'Extremist,' Ignores Left's R...
Eric Adams’ Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat
Homophobic Harris: Kamala Tells Rachel Maddow She Rejected Pete Buttigieg for VP Because...
Leftist Loons in Handmaid Costumes & Rainbow Flags Throw Tantrum to Shut Down...
VIP
CNN’s Harry Enten Delivers Devastating Polling for Democrats - What the GOP Must...
Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
VIP
Transgender Men Are Preparing Go-Bags for When the Concentration Camps Are Built
Hakeem Jeffries Promises If Dems Regain Power They’ll Sic the DOJ on Trump’s...
Jamie Raskin Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel’s Late-Night Return Despite It Disproving 'Fascism' L...
Sinclair Announces That It Will Be Preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Across Its Affiliates
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul
John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban

Toning Down the Rhetoric: Kamala Harris Tells Rachel Maddow That Trump Is a ‘Communist Dictator’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 AM on September 23, 2025
Grok AI

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris fell out of a liquor cabinet and onto the MSNBC studio set of Rachel Maddow’s show Monday night. She was there to promote her book called '107 Days' about her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign. While there, she admitted that she was such a horrible choice for America that voters selected a communist dictator instead. That’s how it reads since that’s what she called President Donald Trump on-air.

Advertisement

Here she is. (WATCH)

We’re sure she has a nurse who keeps a Vodka IV on hand to prep her for interviews.

Commenters wonder what it would have been like to have a sloshed Kamala Harris in the Oval Office.

Like we just fell out of a tree.

Commenters imagine Harris and her team brainstorming (okay, storming) ideas on how to tone down her Democrat Party’s violent rhetoric.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Democrats love communists. Heck, they’ve got one in Zohran Mamdani running for NYC mayor as we speak.

Commenters note that Trump can be all things to Democrats, even if those things contradict each other.

Trump is the Prez-o-Matic: He slices, he dices, he makes julienne fries! Such a talent! New 'communist dictator' expansion kit coming late September!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS MSNBC RACHEL MADDOW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television
Warren Squire
Leftist Loons in Handmaid Costumes & Rainbow Flags Throw Tantrum to Shut Down TPUSA at U of Minnesota
justmindy
Minneapolis Councilwoman Wonsley Slams TPUSA Event at UMN As 'Extremist,' Ignores Left's Recent Violence
justmindy
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened on X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
Warren Squire
Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television Warren Squire
Advertisement