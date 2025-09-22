Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television

Republican commentator Scott Jennings gets right to the point on ABC reinstating Jimmy Kimmel and restarting his low-rated, money-losing Democrat therapy show. The legacy media lied about it all to push a fake narrative about President Donald Trump. No surprises there.

So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it. https://t.co/Z4j98MhbR6 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 22, 2025

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the company said in a statement. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

But I thought this was “the death of free speech!” — Kaarsty (@kaarstyyy) September 22, 2025

That was all bunk. It was never about free speech; it was merely a business decision.

Posters are finally realizing that the whole fake Jimmy Kimmel firestorm was designed to take focus off of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and its aftermath.

A lot of gymnastics for nothing.



The ONLY reason why Kimmel actually matters is due to it being an off-ramp for anything about Charlie.



They are DESPERATE to chill that conversation as much as possible. No aspect of it is palpable to the vast majority of the American people. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 22, 2025

This one isn’t funny.



I don’t care that he’s going back on air, that’s up to Disney and ABC. I care that they compared his one week vacation with Charlie Kirk, saying they were both silenced.



This one needs to be remembered forever — My Name is Jed (@dadwritesstuff) September 22, 2025

Basically.

We also spent an entire week covering something that didn’t really matter and comparing a non-cancelation to a political assasination.



But it’s the right that needs to cool things down, right? — My Name is Jed (@dadwritesstuff) September 22, 2025

The legacy media and their Democrats elevated a fake free speech hero over a genuine free speech champion who was assassinated at a debate event. We’re dealing with evil people, after all.

Democrat celebrations over Kimmel are premature. He’ll still be off the air at 38 ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair. Oopsie!

And it will resume losing money.



Seems like Disney shareholders should have something to say about them opting for a guy who was causing them to bleed money. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) September 22, 2025

Some say, "Cry more." I say (to Disney and ABC), "Bleed more money." I love it and I'm enjoying it. — OnTarget (@OnTarget0600) September 22, 2025

Let ABC and their Democrats celebrate burning huge piles of cash to keep Kimmel (somewhat) on the air.

Commenters couldn’t help but laugh at the absurd ruse we just watched play out.

No! This is Trumps reverse fascism! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 22, 2025

That’s the WORST kind of fascism! — President Camacho - 1st Governor of Greenland (@BrawndoLabs) September 22, 2025

I’m so glad Trump reinstated him since we were told Trump pulled him in the first place. 😂🤣 — Mackinaw Patriot 🇺🇸♥️ (@MackinawPatriot) September 22, 2025

Such a scary 5-6 days. It was this generation’s Cuban missile crisis — Henry Kloch (@gopevangelist) September 22, 2025

YES, FINALLY! At last we can all get back to our normal routine of never watching Jimmy Kimmel — Bill Goolsby (@bgoolsby) September 22, 2025

When his contract is up, all of America will know that joy.

