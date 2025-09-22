Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
VIP
Transgender Men Are Preparing Go-Bags for When the Concentration Camps Are Built
Hakeem Jeffries Promises If Dems Regain Power They’ll Sic the DOJ on Trump’s...
Jamie Raskin Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel’s Late-Night Return Despite It Disproving 'Fascism' L...
Sinclair Announces That It Will Be Preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Across Its Affiliates
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul
John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
DHS Says ICE Won't Be Complying With California's New Mask Ban
Variety Has Video of a Big Kimmel Fan Celebration Outside the Studio ('Notice...
Lib Asks What Kind of 'President' Gets Up and Says He HATES Half...
Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Eve...
USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity...
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann

Scott Jennings Perfectly Describes Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late-Night Television

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on September 22, 2025
Twitchy

Republican commentator Scott Jennings gets right to the point on ABC reinstating Jimmy Kimmel and restarting his low-rated, money-losing Democrat therapy show. The legacy media lied about it all to push a fake narrative about President Donald Trump. No surprises there.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the company said in a statement. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

That was all bunk. It was never about free speech; it was merely a business decision.

Posters are finally realizing that the whole fake Jimmy Kimmel firestorm was designed to take focus off of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and its aftermath.

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Advertisement

The legacy media and their Democrats elevated a fake free speech hero over a genuine free speech champion who was assassinated at a debate event. We’re dealing with evil people, after all.

Democrat celebrations over Kimmel are premature. He’ll still be off the air at 38 ABC affiliates owned by Sinclair. Oopsie!

Advertisement

Let ABC and their Democrats celebrate burning huge piles of cash to keep Kimmel (somewhat) on the air.

Commenters couldn’t help but laugh at the absurd ruse we just watched play out.

When his contract is up, all of America will know that joy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT FREE SPEECH JIMMY KIMMEL LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann
Warren Squire
‘Whistleblower’ Rebekah Jones Says Creep Charlie Kirk Should Have Been in Jail
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Promises If Dems Regain Power They’ll Sic the DOJ on Trump’s Team Like They Did Before
Warren Squire
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Trolls Gov. Kathy Hochul
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

USDA Atty. Ashley Jamieson Fired for Cheering Charlie Kirk's Death, Not Her Pity Party Excuses justmindy
Advertisement