BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann

On Monday, Republican commentator Scott Jennings was posting about ABC bringing back Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a brief suspension when Keith Olbermann jumped into the comments and started raging. It was bad enough that Jennings took it as a serious threat and tagged the FBI. Olbermann deleted his posts, but not before screenshots were grabbed.

Start here. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING)

So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it. https://t.co/Z4j98MhbR6 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 22, 2025

🚨 WOW: Keith Olbermann just threatened @ScottJenningsKY.



He quickly deleted the set of tweets after getting called out on it. pic.twitter.com/CtItqyzHYz — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 22, 2025

Hey @FBI you need to investigate Keith asap since he’s openly threatening @ScottJenningsKY — Greg Mitchell (@gregnmitchell) September 22, 2025

It’s hard to tell what Olbermann’s intentions are since he’s always unhinged.

Posters say the always-ranting ex-ESPN anchor needs to seek out mental health help ASAP.

I am being 100% sincere, this is not a TDS jab, I think he is suffering from a legit mental heath disorder. — MNShep (@PhilShep78) September 22, 2025

Long term unemployment will do that — Richard B Short (@RichardBShort) September 22, 2025

I do too. This isn’t healthy or normal — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) September 22, 2025

More like demon possession. — Marie M (@MarieM687644) September 22, 2025

I agree. I don't mean it as an insult, but he really needs to put the phone down or walk away from the computer, go somewhere offline for a few days to decompress, then see a mental health professional.



He is not well in his mind or his heart. — Shadyhugs (@Shadyhugs) September 22, 2025

This level of TDS is bad mentally, but it’s probably taking a physical toll as well.

Jennings is not the only one to catch Olbermann’s hateful ire. He even went after Charlie Kirk and TV station owner Sinclair.

Olbermann was the reason I stopped watching ESPN decades ago. He is a vile POS. The male version of Jemelle Hill 🤮👹👹👹 https://t.co/i6a4JGs2hT — Michael Montalto (@MichaelMontalt2) September 18, 2025

He is so unstable it’s honestly scary — FrozenMNConservatarian (@jme4400) September 22, 2025

We wouldn’t be surprised if he got violent with someone.

Commenters say he’s crazy. One said he even went after her over her dog’s name.

That loser went ballistic on me because I named my dog Tucker 5 years ago — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) September 22, 2025

I kind of feel bad for him. It's not healthy to hold onto that level of negativity.



Ever hear him talk about baseball? Totally different man. — Anthony Kim, PhD (@anthonyTkim) September 22, 2025

It’s the long stretches between the lucid moments people are worried about. Hopefully, Olbermann will take an extended break from social media and get the help he needs if the FBI visits him.

