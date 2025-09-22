BREAKING: Scott Jennings Threatened On X by Unhinged Ex-ESPN Sports Anchor Keith Olbermann

Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Eve...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:35 PM on September 22, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

On Monday, Republican commentator Scott Jennings was posting about ABC bringing back Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a brief suspension when Keith Olbermann jumped into the comments and started raging. It was bad enough that Jennings took it as a serious threat and tagged the FBI. Olbermann deleted his posts, but not before screenshots were grabbed.

Start here. (READ - LANGUAGE WARNING) 

It’s hard to tell what Olbermann’s intentions are since he’s always unhinged.

Posters say the always-ranting ex-ESPN anchor needs to seek out mental health help ASAP.

This level of TDS is bad mentally, but it’s probably taking a physical toll as well.

Jennings is not the only one to catch Olbermann’s hateful ire. He even went after Charlie Kirk and TV station owner Sinclair.

We wouldn’t be surprised if he got violent with someone.

Commenters say he’s crazy. One said he even went after her over her dog’s name.

It’s the long stretches between the lucid moments people are worried about. Hopefully, Olbermann will take an extended break from social media and get the help he needs if the FBI visits him.

CHARLIE KIRK DONALD TRUMP FBI JIMMY KIMMEL KEITH OLBERMANN MENTAL HEALTH

