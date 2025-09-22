Jamie Raskin Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel’s Late-Night Return Despite It Disproving 'Fascism' Lies Dems Spread

Kamala Harris Discovers What a Woman Is
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jamie Raskin is thrilled that the low-rated Jimmy Kimmel Live! show is returning to some ABC affiliates on Tuesday. Sinclair, which owns 38 ABC affiliates, is choosing not to run Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. Of course, the show’s return obliterates the false 'fascist' narrative that President Donald Trump forced ABC to take Kimmel off the air.

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

No, and certainly not in the Sinclair markets where the stations are replacing it with additional news programming. That’s too funny.

Democrats have been calling Trump a fascist, but the latest news only highlights how bad he is at being a dictator. It’s almost as if he's not a dictator at all.

Sometimes it’s really hard to be the thing you’re obviously not.

Posters say Disney/ABC has chosen to embrace the leftists who aren’t even watching their slop.

Ok, let’s not go nuts! A ratings bump will be impossible with several viewership areas across the country not even broadcasting Kimmel’s return. Kimmel will probably ride out the rest of his contract, which ends soon, and then be let go, especially if Sinclair refuses to budge.

