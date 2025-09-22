Jamie Raskin Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel’s Late-Night Return Despite It Disproving 'Fascism' Lies Dems Spread

Democrat Jamie Raskin is thrilled that the low-rated Jimmy Kimmel Live! show is returning to some ABC affiliates on Tuesday. Sinclair, which owns 38 ABC affiliates, is choosing not to run Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. Of course, the show’s return obliterates the false 'fascist' narrative that President Donald Trump forced ABC to take Kimmel off the air.

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

Raskin celebrates Kimmel’s return: “It’s great news...ABC is on the right side now."



Wait a minute. We were told Trump personally had Kimmel fired and that was a clear indication that America had descended into fascism.



Since when is ABC allowed to make their own decisions? pic.twitter.com/39PZJ6gZmB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

So will leftists actually watch his show now? 🙄 — MSM is trash (@janagriz) September 22, 2025

No, and certainly not in the Sinclair markets where the stations are replacing it with additional news programming. That’s too funny.

Democrats have been calling Trump a fascist, but the latest news only highlights how bad he is at being a dictator. It’s almost as if he's not a dictator at all.

Trump is a horrible fascist. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 22, 2025

just doesn’t have “it" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

He is really bad at it. 😂 — Shanna ❤️🇺🇸🏊‍♀️ (@Emily_lvs1) September 22, 2025

Can't wait to *not* watch Krying Kimmel again.



Trump is pretty bad at fascism. — Dave (@ItsMe__Dave) September 22, 2025

These autocrat fascists just don’t have the juice they once had — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 22, 2025

Sometimes it’s really hard to be the thing you’re obviously not.

Posters say Disney/ABC has chosen to embrace the leftists who aren’t even watching their slop.

Disney is committed to continuing their business strategy that has cost them 40+% of their bottom line over the same time period the stock market has had historic growth (41+%). Their commitment to failing is unmatched pic.twitter.com/R6J6i4pOSG — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) September 22, 2025

Don’t back down Disney! Keep banging your collective board heads into that wall. Just try harder. — Jim Beausoleil (@BeauSoJim) September 22, 2025

I expect a jump in ratings for a week or so because of people wanting to see if says something else outrageous. Once he does or doesn’t do it, the ratings trail off because he still won’t be funny. — Ultra Deplorable (@Alfx1972) September 22, 2025

Trump had to have approved this. Kimmel will be returning with a worship band, prayers for Trump and vaccine warnings. — Prodigal Snacker (@Mightyjuge) September 22, 2025

Ok, let’s not go nuts! A ratings bump will be impossible with several viewership areas across the country not even broadcasting Kimmel’s return. Kimmel will probably ride out the rest of his contract, which ends soon, and then be let go, especially if Sinclair refuses to budge.

