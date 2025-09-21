Oh, Brother! Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s Saddened and Embarrassed That Idiots Are Leading Our Country

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, a pro-crime, pro-illegal alien, leftist, says our country is being led by idiots. Nah, the majority of idiots Omar will encounter are in her own party or any mirror in her home. Still, Omar says she is embarrassed and sad that ‘idiots’ were able to defeat her so-called brain trust of Democrat geniuses. Well, that's how we heard it.

Here’s Omar talking to her fellow ‘losing team’ Democrats at MSNBC. (WATCH)

Ilhan Omar says she’s embarrassed and saddened for America that Trump is president.



“Our country is being led by idiots."



This foreign-born subversive somehow thinks she speaks for America and Americans. GTFO. pic.twitter.com/ozxKDtXP2a — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2025

How is she still in office?? Both Omar and Tlaib are so brazen these days! Makes me worry that something is brewing….. — Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) September 21, 2025

The only idiots are the people who believe this woman offers anything other than hate towards America. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) September 21, 2025

All they have is hate and political positions that make illegal aliens and criminals the party’s priority.

Omar has made it clear that she places her native Somalia over America. No idea where she gets off using ‘our country’ since we’re not Africans. Posters see the disconnect.

When she says "our country" she means Somalia. She's repeatedly said they come first. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) September 21, 2025

That is where her loyalty lies.



She’s a subversive. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 21, 2025

I'm embarrassed and saddened Americans vote for those like her who are not loyal to America. — Beachbum (@summerfloatin) September 21, 2025

Pretty embarrassed and saddened that there is a district in the country that sent her to congress. That worries me more that the idiotic things she says. — 🇺🇸R.E.D. Patriot🇺🇸 (@jeffanderson42) September 21, 2025

It took a lot of genuine idiots to send Omar to Congress.

Commenters say she does not speak for America.

She speaks for Somalia, and a portion of Minnesota. That’s it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 21, 2025

Which is crazy, because just a few short weeks ago, she was telling the Somalians that she speaks for them. Weird. — SKDoubleDub (@SKDoubleDub33) September 21, 2025

Imagine a scenario where Democrats return to power. 🤔



Making sure that doesn’t occur should be high on the list of priorities for Team America. 🇺🇸 — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 21, 2025

Of course, when she says “our country,” she must be referring to Somalians and Somalia. — N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) September 21, 2025

If Omar’s Democrat Party seizes power, then true idiots will be in charge again. Americans will take a back seat to the lunacy they will unleash.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

