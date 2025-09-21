Oh, Brother! Dem Ilhan Omar Says She’s Saddened and Embarrassed That Idiots Are Leading Our Country

Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Bringing People Together Displayed By Elon and President Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on September 21, 2025
House Television via AP

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, a pro-crime, pro-illegal alien, leftist, says our country is being led by idiots. Nah, the majority of idiots Omar will encounter are in her own party or any mirror in her home. Still, Omar says she is embarrassed and sad that ‘idiots’ were able to defeat her so-called brain trust of Democrat geniuses. Well, that's how we heard it.

Here’s Omar talking to her fellow ‘losing team’ Democrats at MSNBC. (WATCH)

All they have is hate and political positions that make illegal aliens and criminals the party’s priority.

Omar has made it clear that she places her native Somalia over America. No idea where she gets off using ‘our country’ since we’re not Africans. Posters see the disconnect.

It took a lot of genuine idiots to send Omar to Congress.

Commenters say she does not speak for America.

If Omar’s Democrat Party seizes power, then true idiots will be in charge again. Americans will take a back seat to the lunacy they will unleash.

