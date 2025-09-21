Elon Musk on Kirk: ‘He Was Killed Because He Was Showing People the Light, and He Was Killed by the Dark’

Hundreds of thousands gathered in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday to pay tribute to assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk. Millions more watched his memorial service from their homes and churches. As the stadium cleared out and the strains of Amazing Grace echoed in the background, Elon Musk profoundly explained why his friend was murdered.

"Charlie was killed because his words made a difference. He was killed because he was showing people the light, and he was killed by the dark."



- Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/vBQTGG5lfG — The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) September 21, 2025

He nailed it. — Tom MAGA 🇺🇸 (@itstommaga) September 21, 2025

He really did. — The SCIF (@TheIntelSCIF) September 21, 2025

Profound and accurate.

The truth can always be simply stated and Elon is very good at that. — Star Lasswell (@StarLasswell1) September 21, 2025

It’s not just a battle between the right and the left, but a battle between good and evil itself.

Posters agreed that Kirk was a beacon for others, and even in death, his light still shines brightly.

Charlie’s words made a difference! He was a shining light. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 22, 2025

Most certainly was. 🥺 A beacon towards the light. pic.twitter.com/27YGvXXzrd — Dan N (@dankeljibo) September 22, 2025

He’s bringing people together even after he’s gone.



What a gift 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼 — BlessedAmerican (@BlessedAme31199) September 22, 2025

It’s a testament to his impact on this country and the world that his death is changing hearts and bringing people together.

In an example of light battling darkness, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, chose to fight darkness by not succumbing to it in her time of anger and sorrow. (WATCH)

Erika Kirk forgives her husband’s assassin:



"Our savior said, Father, forgive them for they know not what they do. That man, that young man, I forgive him."



So incredibly powerful.

Pray for Erika 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HmKFia8si9 — Richie_vek (@Richie_vek) September 21, 2025

The amount of sheer strength it took her to say those words the moment she said them and the emotion that followed shook me to the core. I cried with her, ngl.

Stay strong Erika. For Charlie! — Shadow the Innkeep (@shadowscozyinn) September 22, 2025

Truer words could not have been spoken.



But today the dark was reminded that there are millions will take up the light in his stead. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 21, 2025

The dark may have ended Charlie Kirk’s earthly life, but in its short-sighted miscalculation, created an army of light to contend with going forward. RIP, Charlie.

