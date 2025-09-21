Charlie Kirk's Legacy of Bringing People Together Displayed By Elon and President Trump...
Elon Musk on Kirk: ‘He Was Killed Because He Was Showing People the Light, and He Was Killed by the Dark’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:45 PM on September 21, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Hundreds of thousands gathered in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday to pay tribute to assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk. Millions more watched his memorial service from their homes and churches. As the stadium cleared out and the strains of Amazing Grace echoed in the background, Elon Musk profoundly explained why his friend was murdered.

Here’s Musk. (WATCH)

It’s not just a battle between the right and the left, but a battle between good and evil itself.

Posters agreed that Kirk was a beacon for others, and even in death, his light still shines brightly.

It’s a testament to his impact on this country and the world that his death is changing hearts and bringing people together.

In an example of light battling darkness, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, chose to fight darkness by not succumbing to it in her time of anger and sorrow. (WATCH)

The dark may have ended Charlie Kirk’s earthly life, but in its short-sighted miscalculation, created an army of light to contend with going forward. RIP, Charlie.

