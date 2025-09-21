Adam Schiff Claims He Loves Free Speech but Two Years Ago He Was...
CNN's Abby Phillip Says Her Fellow Democrats Need to Apologize for Engaging in Cancel Culture Years Ago

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on September 21, 2025
CNN

We’re starting to think CNN’s Abby Phillip may have bumped her head; she was recently saying something that made sense. Phillip was taking her fellow Democrats to task and saying they need to acknowledge the role they played in cancel culture a few years back. We’re as shocked as you are. 

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

The famous saying about a broken clock being right twice a day is coming to mind.

Posters admit that Democrat-fueled cancel culture was bad, and note they were attacking people for telling the truth.

TDS froze that woman’s face years ago; she always looks dumbfounded.

An apology would be nice, but many commenters say it’s too late for them to say they’re sorry.

The cancel culture that went after conservatives for saying the truth is much different from conservatives calling out Democrats for celebrating the assassination of their political opponents. The former was not justified; the latter is.

