CNN's Abby Phillip Says Her Fellow Democrats Need to Apologize for Engaging in Cancel Culture Years Ago

We’re starting to think CNN’s Abby Phillip may have bumped her head; she was recently saying something that made sense. Phillip was taking her fellow Democrats to task and saying they need to acknowledge the role they played in cancel culture a few years back. We’re as shocked as you are.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: CNN's Abby Phillip calls on "liberals" to *ADMIT* they censored and canceled too much🚨



"They should acknowledge — not just in passing — but actively acknowledge where things went wrong."



"It's not just enough to say, 'Well, my cancel culture was fine, but yours is… pic.twitter.com/36OQZ9TM0P — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 20, 2025

First time I've seen a clip of her saying something reasonable. Maybe things will change for the better — Hermit (@StevenCognome) September 20, 2025

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I am for the first time agreeing with Abby. — Jo (@joeytoughnuts87) September 20, 2025

I’m shocked Abby said that, but happy — G (@georgebrownmem) September 20, 2025

The famous saying about a broken clock being right twice a day is coming to mind.

Posters admit that Democrat-fueled cancel culture was bad, and note they were attacking people for telling the truth.

Wow....Abby got it right. There is one slight difference, though: liberals were cancelling people over the truth. There are only two genders. Men can't have babies. There is massive dysfunction in many families. Its ok to makes one's own medical decisions, etc. — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) September 20, 2025

And even at the end her guest was still trying to ‘well, this was the difference’….yes, honey, we know what the (D)ifference is 🤡 — KY Chiefs (@345livin) September 20, 2025

Did you see the look of confusion on her ally? The other lady? She pretended like she didn’t have a clue. And maybe she didn’t? Either being not good. 🤓 — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) September 20, 2025

Yup. In her defense, I think she always has a look of confusion 🤣🤣 — KY Chiefs (@345livin) September 20, 2025

TDS froze that woman’s face years ago; she always looks dumbfounded.

An apology would be nice, but many commenters say it’s too late for them to say they’re sorry.

Hahahahaha too late for that. You don’t get to say: “whoops, my bad” once you realize “oh damn they can do what I did back to me”. It doesn’t work that way, history has already been recorded. — Existential Pleb (@Existpleb) September 20, 2025

The ONLY reason they're even discussing this is because they are for the first time being subjected to their own rules and facing consequences. Those consequences need to be continued until the lesson sticks. — SaltyAlaskan (@salty_alaskan) September 20, 2025

"Holy cow! These techniques can be used against us? Oh, no, this is bad." — Schrodinger's Goat (@xOrwells_Ghostx) September 20, 2025

They are only saying this because they are losing. — JustBee (@brian_bee) September 20, 2025

The cancel culture that went after conservatives for saying the truth is much different from conservatives calling out Democrats for celebrating the assassination of their political opponents. The former was not justified; the latter is.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

