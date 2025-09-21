Adam Schiff Claims He Loves Free Speech but Two Years Ago He Was Fighting to Kick Journalists Off Twitter

On Friday, Democrat Adam Schiff was saying that using government power to go after one's critics was bad and fraught with danger. Of course, 2023’s Adam Schiff was privately singing an entirely different tune about government force. It’s been revealed that two years ago he was personally using his office to kick a journalist he didn’t like off of Twitter.

LEFT: Yesterday, Adam Schiff warned that leveraging the power of government to go after your critics is very dangerous.



RIGHT: In 2023, it was revealed that Adam Schiff leveraged the power of his office in an attempt to kick journalist Paul Sperry off Twitter. pic.twitter.com/cpoZFxSmZ2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2025

Schiff’s office sent an email to Twitter wanting Sperry suspended, which was uncovered by @mtaibbi as part of his Twitter Files investigation. https://t.co/o6xxpt5oqk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2025

Wow, it’s almost as if Adam Schiff is a lying, hypocritical Democrat or something.

Looks like journalist Paul Sperry wasn't his only political target. Who knew?

I was targeted by Schiff, too. When the “Twitter Files” came out, I was notified that Schiff had requested a couple of my tweets be removed. This jackass had a lot of influence in the old Twitter. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 20, 2025

Wow. This is the same malicious clown now whining about feee speech.



Unreal. But not. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2025

‘Freedom of speech for me, not for thee!’

Posters remember these so-called speech-loving Democrats clapping when President Donald Trump got kicked off social media.

They publicly called for, and applauded Trumps removal from this platform and Facebook.



Prior to an election… — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 20, 2025

So tired of this fool's (and other's) gaslighting. Baldfaced lies, one after another. — Bill (@BillLee9739) September 20, 2025

The Democrat motto should be “Rules for thee, but not for me”. — Elizabeth Walker (@Bwalkercox) September 20, 2025

It’s like he does it brazenly & on purpose just to show everyone he’s untouchable — Raphael™️ (@RaphTMNTtm) September 20, 2025

Schiff does love to flaunt how above the law he thinks he is. Let’s hope something burns his proud wings and sends him crashing to the ground soon.

