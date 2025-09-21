CNN's Abby Phillip Says Her Fellow Democrats Need to Apologize for Engaging in...
UK Shows Off Two-Tiered Justice With Woman Who Posted of Conservatives, ‘Kill Them...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Most Blacks Aren't Republicans Because They 'Can't Hang Out With...
Big Dummy AOC's Epic 'Burn' on Rep. Fine Flops, Proves She's the Punchline
Nasty Ilhan Omar Slams Charlie Kirk as Hateful, Says He Belongs in Dustbin...
AOC Doubles Down on Claim the Civil Rights Act Gave Blacks the Right...
Democrats Pounce on Breaking NBC News Exclusive About Tom Homan Accepting Bribes
Congressional Candidate Given Advice for Not Getting 'Met With Severe Force' by ICE
President Trump Calls for Ilhan Omar's Expulsion: Sparks Fly Over Controversial Congresswo...

Adam Schiff Claims He Loves Free Speech but Two Years Ago He Was Fighting to Kick Journalists Off Twitter

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on September 21, 2025

On Friday, Democrat Adam Schiff was saying that using government power to go after one's critics was bad and fraught with danger. Of course, 2023’s Adam Schiff was privately singing an entirely different tune about government force. It’s been revealed that two years ago he was personally using his office to kick a journalist he didn’t like off of Twitter.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Wow, it’s almost as if Adam Schiff is a lying, hypocritical Democrat or something.

Looks like journalist Paul Sperry wasn't his only political target. Who knew?

FuzzyChimp
‘Freedom of speech for me, not for thee!’

Posters remember these so-called speech-loving Democrats clapping when President Donald Trump got kicked off social media.

Schiff does love to flaunt how above the law he thinks he is. Let’s hope something burns his proud wings and sends him crashing to the ground soon.

