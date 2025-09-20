Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are Justifying Murders

Van Jones spouted a predictable lie that Democrats use when one of their own commits a heinous crime or murder. It's no surprise Jones chose to ‘both sides’ the assassination of Charlie Kirk by lying that ‘People on both sides are justifying murders.’ No, just your side, Van. We saw large numbers of Democrats openly celebrating Kirk’s murder online, and many got fired for it. There are also the Luigi Mangione fans who see him as a hero for allegedly murdering a healthcare executive. You’d be hard-pressed to find equivalents to those on the right, as we’re sure Jones knows.

Here’s Jones. (WATCH)

Van Jones worked this in to his remarks about Charlie Kirk: “People on both sides are justifying murders."



Just couldn’t help himself. pic.twitter.com/efveAWKBMu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2025

I’m convinced now that Dems exist in the abstract in which nothing is real to them anymore except the next election. Only optics, narratives and fabrications for votes exist. They don’t even govern. — Peter Barbera (@PeterBarbera) September 20, 2025

It’s all about maintaining power and seizing more.

Commenters are exhausted from the fictional ‘both sides’ bunk that 'journalists’ and their fellow Democrats keep pushing.

Sick of the both sides nonsense.

There's not one example of hundreds of thousands of Republicans celebrating the murder of a Democrat. Not one. But hundreds of thousands of Democrats celebrated Charlie's death. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 20, 2025

And it’s not even debatable; all these clowns can do is lie while their mush head cultists believe it and repeat it. — Gordon Shumway (@funkydeliver) September 20, 2025

He thinks he can say these words and we blindly trust him. The left is not hiding anything anymore. What has happened is the right started paying attention, closely. We started using our voices to call BS on the upside down 🙃 crap. — Snow65snow (@Snow65Snow) September 20, 2025

Van had to work in this BS narrative while attempting to sound conciliatory.



Tells you who he is. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2025

They’ll do anything to lessen their culpability; that’s why they roll out ‘both sides’ every time.

Posters say they’ve looked for proof of the right justifying political assassinations. They came up empty.

NOBODY on the right is justifying murder. Never have. Never will. — Matthew Cason (@MTCason) September 20, 2025

I have seen zero examples of this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2025

It's another lie of the left, used to justify their own violence. I'm sick of it at this point. — Matthew Cason (@MTCason) September 20, 2025

The right is never responsible for the violence on the left.

Posters have noticed a pattern.

Democrat dies: "The Right is out of control!"



Republican dies: "Both sides are doing it (and the killer had good reasons)!"



Rinse and repeat. — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) September 20, 2025

It’s never a “both sides” or “national conversation” issue unless it’s one of theirs. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 20, 2025

Yep. Thankfully we are no longer putting up with it! — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) September 20, 2025

The days of Republicans going along with the ‘both sides’ lie are over. It’s ridiculous that Republicans are expected to placate Democrats and sing Kumbaya when a leftist murders someone on the right.

