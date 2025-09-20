Van Jones ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Saying Dems and Reps Are Justifying Murders

Variety: Jimmy Kimmel and Disney Working on Compromise to Bring His Show Back
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Van Jones spouted a predictable lie that Democrats use when one of their own commits a heinous crime or murder. It's no surprise Jones chose to ‘both sides’ the assassination of Charlie Kirk by lying that ‘People on both sides are justifying murders.’ No, just your side, Van. We saw large numbers of Democrats openly celebrating Kirk’s murder online, and many got fired for it. There are also the Luigi Mangione fans who see him as a hero for allegedly murdering a healthcare executive. You’d be hard-pressed to find equivalents to those on the right, as we’re sure Jones knows.

Here’s Jones. (WATCH)

It’s all about maintaining power and seizing more.

Commenters are exhausted from the fictional ‘both sides’ bunk that 'journalists’ and their fellow Democrats keep pushing.

They’ll do anything to lessen their culpability; that’s why they roll out ‘both sides’ every time.

Posters say they’ve looked for proof of the right justifying political assassinations. They came up empty.

The right is never responsible for the violence on the left.

Posters have noticed a pattern.

The days of Republicans going along with the ‘both sides’ lie are over. It’s ridiculous that Republicans are expected to placate Democrats and sing Kumbaya when a leftist murders someone on the right.

