Matthew Dowd, Fired for His Insensitive Charlie Kirk Take, Is Mad Kimmel Is Hogging the Media Spotlight

Political commentator Matthew Dowd is melting down online. Who? Exactly. That’s why Dowd is angry. He got fired by MSNBC for saying Charlie Kirk was possibly shot by a celebrating fan. His insensitive stupidity got overshadowed by better-known Jimmy Kimmel calling Kirk’s assassin a member of MAGA. Dowd’s firing was forgotten. All the attention Kimmel’s been getting has Dowd pouting and saying, ‘What about meeeeeeee?’

Here he is griping about his irrelevancy to a disinterested and disintegrating Katie Couric. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Fired MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd *GRIPES* to Katie Couric about how network MELTING DOWN over Jimmy Kimmel — but not him🚨



"Not one person has said anything about me! They've all gone out of their way to say, 'Isn't this horrible what happened to Jimmy Kimmel?'"… pic.twitter.com/uVcyNDbkzX — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 19, 2025

“They say the public will always demand that popular personalities get put back on the air, but nobody is talking about me!” — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 19, 2025

News flash! You’re not popular, Matt.

Commenters are appalled at how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have elevated Kimmel and his suspension over Kirk and his assassination. Matt's mad he got lost in the legacy media's rush to diminish Kirk.

Unbelievable. A man is brutally murdered for his speech. And these people think they're the victims in all of it. — Sharkweek (@sharkweek0178) September 19, 2025

“We don’t know yet, it might’ve been one of Charlie’s supporters firing a gun in celebration” that’s all that needs to be said about him — Bruin (@WhiteBear12015) September 20, 2025

These tears are salty and tasty. Keep 'em coming, Matt. — mjordan (@MaxMBJ) September 19, 2025

Poor Matt is butt hurt that nobody cares about him. — E. W. Baker (@GoCubsBears) September 19, 2025

I wonder if it's because of how detestable he is — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) September 19, 2025

this is so undignified. Did he really not know he was less famous than Jimmy Kimmel? — Groovotron, the dancing robot (@baronnarkonnen) September 19, 202

Dowd is out here acting like he’s a victim because his callous remarks about Kirk’s assassination have not garnered him popularity and constant attention. How sick is that?

Going on Katie Couric’s podcast is a huge hint that you’ve not only fallen out of the news cycle but public memory as well. Also, what’s up with Couric?

A has-been and a never-was have thoughts. — Sort-Of-Mad Max (@robert42495) September 19, 2025

Doesn't Katie Couric have anything better to do? She looks depressed that this is where she is in life. — Don Quinine (@DonQuinine) September 19, 2025

Katie Couric plastic surgery gone wrong? — ColonelMattCalculus (@ColonelCalculus) September 19, 2025

Katie sure hasn't aged well. — The League of Embarassed Journalists (@mediapostate) September 19, 2025

Katie seems to be struggling to keep a straight face. — Jay Trott (@trottskyathome) September 19, 2025

Botox and Scotch Tape are failing her.

Dowd recently returned to X to hock onesies. No really! Have a look.

Hahaha Matthew Dowd is back on X with 500 followers trying to sell shirts pic.twitter.com/CjHFKapHqu — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 19, 2025

Wife: Honey, we have to leave for my moms. Can you grab a onesie for the baby?

Husband: do you want ‘snuggle monster’ or ‘mamas boy’

Wife: Hmm. The Matthew Dowd one pic.twitter.com/jxK5QOHFLg — Worst Guy You Know (@ForRealTheWorst) September 19, 2025

That’s so weird — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 19, 2025

One minute you're being an insensitive jerk on MSNBC, and the next you're selling onesies online. It's a mystery why Dowd’s phone isn't blowing up for interview requests.

