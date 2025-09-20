VIP
Matthew Dowd, Fired for His Insensitive Charlie Kirk Take, Is Mad Kimmel Is Hogging the Media Spotlight

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on September 20, 2025
Twitchy

Political commentator Matthew Dowd is melting down online. Who? Exactly. That’s why Dowd is angry. He got fired by MSNBC for saying Charlie Kirk was possibly shot by a celebrating fan. His insensitive stupidity got overshadowed by better-known Jimmy Kimmel calling Kirk’s assassin a member of MAGA. Dowd’s firing was forgotten. All the attention Kimmel’s been getting has Dowd pouting and saying, ‘What about meeeeeeee?’

Here he is griping about his irrelevancy to a disinterested and disintegrating Katie Couric. (WATCH)

News flash! You’re not popular, Matt.

Commenters are appalled at how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have elevated Kimmel and his suspension over Kirk and his assassination. Matt's mad he got lost in the legacy media's rush to diminish Kirk.

Dowd is out here acting like he’s a victim because his callous remarks about Kirk’s assassination have not garnered him popularity and constant attention. How sick is that?

Going on Katie Couric’s podcast is a huge hint that you’ve not only fallen out of the news cycle but public memory as well. Also, what’s up with Couric?

Botox and Scotch Tape are failing her.

Dowd recently returned to X to hock onesies. No really! Have a look.

One minute you're being an insensitive jerk on MSNBC, and the next you're selling onesies online. It's a mystery why Dowd’s phone isn't blowing up for interview requests.

