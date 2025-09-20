Armed Man Posing As Law Enforcement Officer at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site in Secret Service Custody

An unidentified man is in Secret Service custody after reportedly posing as a law enforcement officer and carrying a gun and a knife into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. That’s the site of Sunday’s Charlie Kirk memorial service that will be attended by an estimated 100,000 people, including President Donald Trump and other dignitaries.

NEW — An armed man is now in custody after entering the Charlie Kirk memorial site posing as a law enforcement officer pic.twitter.com/fNxU2yOYbQ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 20, 2025

Security needs to be airtight for this event.

Posters say they are tired of all the division being sown around Charlie Kirk’s assassination and just want to peacefully mourn his passing.

It’s pathetic that half our country can’t give the other half a time to grieve without fearing for their lives. I think we are at the point of no return. — Nanny (@Nanny27108259) September 20, 2025

It’s a humiliation ritual — James (@chestertonsfenz) September 20, 2025

Just give people a chance to grieve.

Some posters say the scale of the memorial is too much and puts Trump and others at unnecessary risk.

This entire memorial is a horrible idea and they should pull the plug. Having all of Trump's administration in one spot and not in DC is not a good idea at all. — Ashley Nicole🌺 (@antiwarmisfit) September 20, 2025

How did he get in? I don't feel secure for the people going there. President and Vice President in the same place. They should have President Trump on Video and not be there. I know he will definitely want to be there but I always thought Pres and VP cannot be in the same place? — FloraPatria (@flora_patria) September 20, 2025

We need to protect President Trump and his Cabinet like never before!! — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) September 20, 2025

Leftists would love to cause more chaos by taking out another person close to Trump.

This current threat brought back memories of past media coverage and how 'journalists' and other media talking heads shamelessly tried to blame MAGA.

He's probably a Republican who thought Charlie Kirk supporters are too moderate. — The Collective Sensemaking Project (@csmproject) September 20, 2025

He brought a gun to shoot it off in celebration, of course. — Michael Rivera (@MichaelWRivera) September 20, 2025

Prob a conservative furry. Typical obviously. — Jared Lee (@JaredLee41) September 20, 2025

Yea probably a maga guy with furry trans boyfriend at home. — Dirt Nap (@verybigoted) September 20, 2025

This is maga country. I heard him say it — brucejsanchez (@brucejsanchez1) September 20, 2025

The Secret Service is currently investigating other credible threats. We pray the memorial service is a time of celebration and remembrance of Kirk’s life and impact, and that everything remains peaceful for our nation’s sake.

