Armed Man Posing As Law Enforcement Officer at Charlie Kirk Memorial Site in Secret Service Custody

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:29 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

An unidentified man is in Secret Service custody after reportedly posing as a law enforcement officer and carrying a gun and a knife into State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. That’s the site of Sunday’s Charlie Kirk memorial service that will be attended by an estimated 100,000 people, including President Donald Trump and other dignitaries.

Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

Security needs to be airtight for this event.

Posters say they are tired of all the division being sown around Charlie Kirk’s assassination and just want to peacefully mourn his passing.

Just give people a chance to grieve.

Some posters say the scale of the memorial is too much and puts Trump and others at unnecessary risk. 

Leftists would love to cause more chaos by taking out another person close to Trump.

This current threat brought back memories of past media coverage and how 'journalists' and other media talking heads shamelessly tried to blame MAGA.

The Secret Service is currently investigating other credible threats. We pray the memorial service is a time of celebration and remembrance of Kirk’s life and impact, and that everything remains peaceful for our nation’s sake.

