Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Abby Phillip and Other Clueless Dems on How the Television Broadcasting Biz Works

It’s breathtaking to watch people who work in television tell you they don’t know how the broadcast business works. Well, Republican commentator Scott Jennings knows, of course. CNN’s Abby Phillip and her fellow Democrats on Thursday’s NewsNight obviously don’t. This goes a long way towards explaining why so many ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are pushing the false narrative that Jimmy Kimmel’s firing involves freedom of speech. Surprise, it doesn’t! It’s a business decision. The toxic product that ABC and Kimmel are putting out is costing affiliate stations money and viewers. Kimmel lying by blaming MAGA for Charlie Kirk’s assassination was the last straw.

Affiliates can’t make money off a show viewers are avoiding like the plague. No sane advertiser wants to be linked with Kimmel’s show or spend money on ads no one will see. Viewers and advertisers put pressure on the ABC affiliates that carried Jimmy Kimmel Live! Station owners Sinclair and Nexstar made the correct business decision to drop the show. ABC, having a show that was already losing money with only a handful of affiliates left to broadcast it, also made the correct business decision to end the show entirely.

Scott Jennings tried to explain this simple and real chain of events and came up against a wall of Democrat Party lies and ignorance from people who, incredibly, work in television. (READ)

I did my best last night But the fact is that 60 local ABC stations became fed up with the Kimmel show & took action.Kimmel routinely angers viewers with his lies & progressive politics, & you can’t sell ads in it because the ratings suck. It isn’t a free speech issue; it’s just business.

Here’s Jennings explaining this like he’s talking to children because intellectually he is. (WATCH)

Nobody on the television roundtable understand the television business. Quite amazing — Ozarky (@patrickparish) September 19, 2025

That impenetrable ignorance extends into every facet of their lives.

Jennings had to endure the buzzing Dem Party queen bee of the CNN panel’s vacant hive mind.

“I did not understand about 75% of what just happened here”—Scott Jennings.😂😂😂😂 — Marie (@marieinmontana) September 19, 2025

Pretty sure I had this same look on my face when I heard that. 🤔 — Laura ʚĭɞೃ (@wildbutterf1y) September 19, 2025

Imim almost sure that is Don Lemon! — Waleed (@walidwahba) September 19, 2025

That’s Tezlyn Figaro. But you can call her Dawn Ugli Fruit since Don Lemon is already taken.

Jennings did a good job of explaining why ABC was justified in firing Jimmy Kimmel and how free speech rights are not and should not even be part of the conversation. These posters get it.

"Yet, according to an insider report by the Wall Street Journal, Kimmel's ouster was prompted by an immediate revolt by viewers and affiliate networks including Nexstar, and concerned advertisers.Advertisers and affiliates soon called the network expressing concern about Kimmel’s show... -WSJ" — Casbin99 (@casbin99) September 19, 2025

Well said. The affiliates dropped Kimmel and ABC did likewise. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 19, 2025

Wait, so the left doesn’t understand market forces? A person doesn’t have a right to be heard if advertisers aren’t willing to provide the platform. Jimmy Kimmel is free to go find a different platform for his show no different than Megan Kelly or Tucker Carlson. They both have larger audiences than ever after leaving their platforms. It cannot be said the same for Don Lemon’s departure. And it may not be the same for Jimmy Kimmel… he would have to want it and go after it all on his own (with a team but with Jimmy leading the charge). — Bobby Downes (@Bobby_Downes) September 19, 2025

A 10 year old can read the rating numbers and see that the late show arena was dying a slow death pic.twitter.com/iAO232sIfr — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) September 19, 2025

When your show is cancelled because it's unwatchable, unfunny, and losing $40 million per year, that's not censorship, that's capitalism. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 22, 2025

Charlie Kirk was right about Stephen Colbert’s show being cancelled, and that same observation extends to Kimmel as well. Neither of their firings is a free speech issue; it’s a business and economics decision, no matter how loudly Democrats screech about it.

