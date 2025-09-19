Joe Scarborough Invokes Fantasy Version of Charlie Kirk to Support Fake Free Speech ‘Martyr’ Jimmy Kimmel

'We Know!' Brian Stelter Says US Media Is Basically on an Elevator That...
Warren Squire
September 19, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was laughably trying to use a real free speech martyr to prop up the legacy media’s current fake one. The Morning Joe host wants his viewers to believe that Charlie Kirk would be upset with ABC’s justified firing of late-night talker Jimmy Kimmel. As always, there is a receipt showing Scarborough is lying in the service of a false narrative.

Start here. (READ)

Joe Scarborough apparently thinks he can speak for Charlie Kirk: Says Charlie wouldn’t have wanted people fired or late night hosts cancelled.

"Are you kidding me?!"

“The fact that they're actually doing the opposite of what Charlie Kirk talked about in his campus tours says all you need to know about these people."

Here’s Scarborough proving he knows nothing about Charlie Kirk. (WATCH)

Well, Kirk was a capitalist after all.

Remember the receipt we mentioned? Here, it proves that the fantasy version of Kirk in Scarborough’s head is a far cry from the real one.

That is correct.

Posters wonder how two hosts who constantly lie still have a cable show.

Once you accept that they are paid to lie and push false narratives, then you’ll properly see what they’re doing. Rid your head of the silly notion that Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are objective hosts.

Commenters say the legacy media needs to cease using Charlie Kirk to create fake free speech martyrs out of fired Democrats like Kimmel.

Ah, the joke’s on you - evil never sleeps.

