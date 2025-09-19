Joe Scarborough Invokes Fantasy Version of Charlie Kirk to Support Fake Free Speech ‘Martyr’ Jimmy Kimmel

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was laughably trying to use a real free speech martyr to prop up the legacy media’s current fake one. The Morning Joe host wants his viewers to believe that Charlie Kirk would be upset with ABC’s justified firing of late-night talker Jimmy Kimmel. As always, there is a receipt showing Scarborough is lying in the service of a false narrative.

Start here. (READ)

Well, Kirk was a capitalist after all.

Remember the receipt we mentioned? Here, it proves that the fantasy version of Kirk in Scarborough’s head is a far cry from the real one.

These people live in a false reality. pic.twitter.com/L2gvSBY9UH — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) September 19, 2025

All they do is lie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

That is correct.

Posters wonder how two hosts who constantly lie still have a cable show.

How do they live with themselves? Utterly disgraceful. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 19, 2025

Joe Scarborough is suddenly speaking on behalf of Charlie Kirk.



What an absolute malicious buffoon. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

It’s how they make their money. — Jerry Marcus (@Txu4547) September 19, 2025

It’s just what they do. The gaslighting and lies never stop from the mainstream media. It’s the one thing we could count on. — JoeMers🎯 (@JoeMers) September 19, 2025

Once you accept that they are paid to lie and push false narratives, then you’ll properly see what they’re doing. Rid your head of the silly notion that Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are objective hosts.

Commenters say the legacy media needs to cease using Charlie Kirk to create fake free speech martyrs out of fired Democrats like Kimmel.

Isn't it funny that liberals killed him just over a week ago for being a "fascist" and millions of them publicly celebrated his death. Some of them still are. Yet, they're also trying to tell you he was a good guy who would want them treated with kid gloves. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 19, 2025

I'm disgusted that Joe and Mika say, out loud, that they know ANYTHING about Charlie. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) September 19, 2025

He’s hoping for a better time slot so he and Mika won’t have to get up so early🤣 — Charlie Graves (@fresh420now) September 19, 2025

Ah, the joke’s on you - evil never sleeps.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

