Greg Gutfeld Laments ‘Journalists’ and Dems’ Sad Effort to Make Jimmy Kimmel Their Party’s Charlie Kirk

Fox News' The Five host Greg Gutfeld has the perfect take on deceptive ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats trying to mold Jimmy Kimmel into their version of Charlie Kirk. Gutfeld stresses that getting fired does not even come close to being fired upon.

Advertisement

Here’s Gutfeld. (WATCH)

🚨 Greg Gutfeld just had the PERFECT take on Jimmy Kimmel being suspended



“Even in DEATH, Charlie keeps winning debates.” 🔥



“The media is trying to make Jimmy Kimmel into their Charlie Kirk, as if getting fired is the same as getting fired upon. THAT’S what disgusts me.”



h/t… pic.twitter.com/nUiGz62mT7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2025

Greg hits a home run. That's a great line "being fired" vs. "being fired upon"



Glad that Erika is taking over @TPUSA. We aren't done seeing amazing things from that family. — Simmons 🧠 (@MT_Simmons) September 18, 2025

I'm liking Gutfeld's monologues more and more. They're very authentic, true and direct. Enough of the left-wing elites and journalists getting away with it. This is how we should respond now. — Oscar (@OscarUrdanet) September 18, 2025

Gutfeld has been showing a more serious side since Kirk’s assassination, probably because the political stakes have been raised.

In case you’ve forgotten, here’s what Kimmel said that fueled the viewer and advertiser-driven groundswell that led to his firing. He lied. This is the Democrats’ ‘Charlie Kirk.’ (WATCH)

Jimmy Kimmel's full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely.

pic.twitter.com/sP6Jh1AChV — Cats & Dogs Universe (@CatsandDogsmem) September 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is a loser. He had a failing show that was hemorrhaging money. The networks just use this as an excuse to get rid of him, and he’s using it as an excuse to make himself look like a victim. Let’s get real. All these woke shows are garbage with no ratings. — Donald Putin (@DonaldPutine) September 18, 2025

Go woke, go broke is rarely wrong.

The whole despicable lionization of Kimmel at the expense of Kirk, who is a genuine free speech hero, is disgusting.

They are more outraged over someone being fired than assasinated. This is where we’re at. — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) September 18, 2025

The way I saw this was they're trying to make Jimmy a victim to take the focus off the real victim, Charlie. 😢 — 🇺🇲🥓Texas Morning Coffee ☕️ (@BYECAHELLOTEXAS) September 18, 2025

They are throwing more fits over a guy who lost his job and don’t give a damn about the guy that lost his life! — Mergirl (@Tickedoff007) September 18, 2025

They are trying to snuff out the news of Charlie for Kimmel Unreal — ??Questions are the Answers!! (@cole_julie) September 18, 2025

Gutfeld nailed it, Kimmel lost a job, Charlie lost his life. One is inconvenience, the other is sacrifice. Don’t confuse the two. — Tiago (@riseintheword1) September 18, 2025

Democrats are not confused. They know exactly what they are doing every time they elevate Kimmel to try to diminish Kirk’s genuine legacy.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.