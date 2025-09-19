Merch Ado About Nothing: Swalwell and Dems Don Black T-Shirts and Caps in Memory of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Speculation Swirls: AOC Eyes 2028 White House Run While Relationship Status Remains a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Eric Swalwell and a handful of other Democrats gathered at the U.S. Capitol building on Friday to pay tribute to a champion of free speech. No, not the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk. They were there to elevate recently fired, MAGA-hating late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. Swalwell was in charge and brought merch for his Dem buddies.

Let the cringe begin. (WATCH)

Cringe is his calling card.

Posters say the gathering only highlights how out of touch Democrats are.

We think he sets an ‘ick’ goal for each video adventure and sees if he can top it.

The murder of an American couldn’t move Democrats, but a failing TV talk show host getting justly fired stirred them to action.

Their priorities are a mess, much like the Democrat Party as a whole.

Posters have some final thoughts and observations.

They’re as real as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! laugh track.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

