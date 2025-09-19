Merch Ado About Nothing: Swalwell and Dems Don Black T-Shirts and Caps in Memory of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eric Swalwell and a handful of other Democrats gathered at the U.S. Capitol building on Friday to pay tribute to a champion of free speech. No, not the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk. They were there to elevate recently fired, MAGA-hating late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel. Swalwell was in charge and brought merch for his Dem buddies.

Advertisement

Let the cringe begin. (WATCH)

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell hands out Jimmy Kimmel gear to House Democrats after the suspension of Kimmel’s show.



“Stand Up For Jimmy,” Swalwell said.



Total clown show. pic.twitter.com/VYavOGkg8e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2025

They big mad one of their propaganda outlets got eliminated — Jeff Can’t Fix Stupid 🇺🇸 (@JeffNukesLibs) September 19, 2025

This is so cringe. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 19, 2025

It’s Swalwell, did you expect anything less? — Mad in NJ (@PaulFitty2022) September 19, 2025

Cringe is his calling card.

Posters say the gathering only highlights how out of touch Democrats are.

Imagine coming up with this and actually thinking it is a good idea.



They are completely clueless. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 19, 2025

Swalwell tries so hard to troll. He doesn't realize you've either 'got it' or you 'don't'. He's no Trump! — Dustin More (@thedustinmore) September 19, 2025

Democrats are incapable of reading the room, and are the least cool people in the country it seems. — Gman (@Gman61680822261) September 19, 2025

They lack the ability to be genuine.



This is all so fake and performative. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 19, 2025

I keep thinking he can’t out ick himself and then he says “hold my jimmy kimmel hat” — MissChief Maga (@KimMac2002) September 19, 2025

We think he sets an ‘ick’ goal for each video adventure and sees if he can top it.

The murder of an American couldn’t move Democrats, but a failing TV talk show host getting justly fired stirred them to action.

This is the most passion I’ve seen Democrats put in years and it’s about a canceled show. — Phantom Platypus (@PhantomPlatypus) September 19, 2025

They’re more upset about Kimmel being fired than Charlie being murdered.



Evil people. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) September 19, 2025

It's crazy how they think Jimmy Kimmel is MORE important to fight for than the death of a political opponent who's crime was talking to their side. — Isaac (@IcedViews) September 19, 2025

Their priorities are a mess, much like the Democrat Party as a whole.

Posters have some final thoughts and observations.

They have no idea how ridiculous they look. — Scotty Wayne (@ScottyWayne) September 19, 2025

Made in… the same place as Eric’s last girlfriend — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 19, 2025

This is his priority? Not the millions of illegals ruining his state of California? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 19, 2025

Advertisement

This is a pathetic sad show, Collin. Much like Jimmys. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 19, 2025

I'd lay real money on none of them ever having seen a single episode of Kimmel's show, yet they act like it's a travesty that it was pulled. — David Manch 🇺🇲 (@manch_david) September 19, 2025

all 6 people really made a difference. — Florence (@NeuroSovereign) September 19, 2025

Ironically, that group there is slightly bigger than Jimmy's audience. — The GoobFather (@WeGoNoFurther) September 19, 2025

These politicians really had me fooled for too many years. There is nothing sincere about them. — James Pierce (@whosthemaster) September 19, 2025

They’re as real as the Jimmy Kimmel Live! laugh track.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.