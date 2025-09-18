VIP
Brian Stelter Fuming His 2021 Plan to Silence Conservatives Is Being Used Against Fellow Dem Jimmy Kimmel

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on September 18, 2025
Townhall Media

You could say that CNN’s Brian Stelter finally got what he was begging for back in 2021: a media ‘Harm Reduction Model’ that doesn’t limit speech but limits ‘reach.’ Stelter was championing the censorship of viewpoints he disagreed with four years ago. But now he's mad that on-air lies are costing fellow Democrats like Jimmy Kimmel their jobs, and that media companies are taking it upon themselves to limit the reach of destructive Democrat dishonesty. Oopsie!

Start here. (READ)

2021: CNN’s Brian Stelter blasts people “crying” about cancel culture and wants to institute a “harm reduction model” to censor conservative media:

"It's as predictable as the sunrise. Democrats win elections, and then Republicans say they are being silenced."

"But while some cry cancel culture, let me suggest a different way to think about this: A harm reduction model."

"This is not ultimately about freedom of speech. It's about freedom of reach."

Now They’ll tell you Kimmel getting fired by his employer is the end of the First Amendment and the death of freedom of speech in America.

This is CNN.

He presented his Harm Reduction Model on CNN in 2021. (WATCH)

He's the Democrat Party's 'Attack Potato.' They need him to push back on emerging media like X in hopes of protecting the dying legacy media.

Interestingly, 2021’s Brian Stelter supported reducing the 'harm' of Jimmy Kimmel’s lie and thus reducing his 'reach' as ABC and affiliate station owners Nexstar and Sinclair are doing. There’s something (D)ifferent now, though. Maybe posters can shed some light on this.

Oh, he never intended for his Harm Reduction Plan to be applied in the future to his fellow Democrats. Very interesting.

Stelter was insufferable in 2021. Posters wonder how anyone finds him watchable or relevant in 2025.

He’s lumpy, but CNN managed to roll him out in front of viewers again. No one was clamoring for his return, but he's back. And like an improperly cooked potato, Stelter’s opinions are still half-baked.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

