Brian Stelter Fuming His 2021 Plan to Silence Conservatives Is Being Used Against Fellow Dem Jimmy Kimmel

You could say that CNN’s Brian Stelter finally got what he was begging for back in 2021: a media ‘Harm Reduction Model’ that doesn’t limit speech but limits ‘reach.’ Stelter was championing the censorship of viewpoints he disagreed with four years ago. But now he's mad that on-air lies are costing fellow Democrats like Jimmy Kimmel their jobs, and that media companies are taking it upon themselves to limit the reach of destructive Democrat dishonesty. Oopsie!

Start here. (READ)

2021: CNN’s Brian Stelter blasts people “crying” about cancel culture and wants to institute a “harm reduction model” to censor conservative media: "It's as predictable as the sunrise. Democrats win elections, and then Republicans say they are being silenced." "But while some cry cancel culture, let me suggest a different way to think about this: A harm reduction model." "This is not ultimately about freedom of speech. It's about freedom of reach." Now They’ll tell you Kimmel getting fired by his employer is the end of the First Amendment and the death of freedom of speech in America. This is CNN.

He presented his Harm Reduction Model on CNN in 2021. (WATCH)

"It's as predictable as the sunrise. Democrats win elections, and then Republicans say they are being silenced."



"But while some… pic.twitter.com/S7WfBWMriT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

Why is this evil troll still on the air? — The Reincarnation of Gen. Custer and 33 others (@S_Vandervelde) September 18, 2025

He's the Democrat Party's 'Attack Potato.' They need him to push back on emerging media like X in hopes of protecting the dying legacy media.

Interestingly, 2021’s Brian Stelter supported reducing the 'harm' of Jimmy Kimmel’s lie and thus reducing his 'reach' as ABC and affiliate station owners Nexstar and Sinclair are doing. There’s something (D)ifferent now, though. Maybe posters can shed some light on this.

He had zero problems when it was conservatives getting cancelled. pic.twitter.com/zgcuDkyTcj — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) September 18, 2025

Of course not. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

It’s like they don’t remember the internet is forever — TheUPSExpress (@TheUPSExpress) September 18, 2025

Oh, he never intended for his Harm Reduction Plan to be applied in the future to his fellow Democrats. Very interesting.

Stelter was insufferable in 2021. Posters wonder how anyone finds him watchable or relevant in 2025.

Who on GODs green earth takes a puts like @brianstelter serious? He's the boy that was always picked last in gym class. He's the boy that girls crossed the hallway in school to not bump against. He's the kid that reported everyone to the principal. Good LORD. — America (@America24318082) September 18, 2025

Stelter is just a wart that won’t ever go away. — Skylarbear (@Skylarbear10) September 18, 2025

It's still funny that CNN brought the potato back. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 18, 2025

He’s lumpy, but CNN managed to roll him out in front of viewers again. No one was clamoring for his return, but he's back. And like an improperly cooked potato, Stelter’s opinions are still half-baked.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

