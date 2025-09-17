Dem Stacey Abrams Incites Violence Against Trump by Calling Him an ‘Authoritarian’ Targeting Democracy

John Fetterman Goes After Fellow Democrats for Inciting Shooters with Their Violent Rhetor...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Democrats are truly shameless creatures. Conservative leader Charlie Kirk was assassinated last week by a suspected leftist because he didn’t like what Kirk was saying. It was a deadly attack on free speech. Now, Stacey Abrams, whose party’s politics align with the suspected shooter, says President Donald Trump is exploiting the tragic shooting to stop free speech. Do you see how ridiculous that is? Anyway, she's back to inciting violence against Trump. 

Here she is yammering her nonsense on CNN. (WATCH)

We needed that smile.

Commenters say Abrams and her fellow Democrats continue to battle with an imaginary Dictator Trump, who only exists in their sad imaginations.

Scott Jennings Brings the TRUTH as Montel Williams Insanely Insists Charlie Kirk's Murder Is a LOVE STORY
Warren Squire
Forget it. You can’t reason with Democrats; they’re lost in a fascist fantasyland.

Commenters are wondering why Republicans are expected to remain cool when it’s Democrats who are constantly setting America on fire.

Democrats are trying to steer the narrative despite being the ones pulling the triggers. They’re not going to stop inciting violence to get more Republicans killed, as Abrams proved by referring to Trump as an authoritarian who is trying to destroy democracy.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

