Dem Stacey Abrams Incites Violence Against Trump by Calling Him an ‘Authoritarian’ Targeting Democracy

Democrats are truly shameless creatures. Conservative leader Charlie Kirk was assassinated last week by a suspected leftist because he didn’t like what Kirk was saying. It was a deadly attack on free speech. Now, Stacey Abrams, whose party’s politics align with the suspected shooter, says President Donald Trump is exploiting the tragic shooting to stop free speech. Do you see how ridiculous that is? Anyway, she's back to inciting violence against Trump.

Here she is yammering her nonsense on CNN. (WATCH)

Democrats: Republicans need to turn down the temperature!



Democrat Stacey Abrams: Trump is exploiting Charlie Kirk’s death to advance authoritarian rule. pic.twitter.com/EG7f0e0Rd6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Why does she look like she’s been crying for 20 years? — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) September 16, 2025

Still hasn’t gotten over the fact that she’ll never be governor — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

We needed that smile.

Commenters say Abrams and her fellow Democrats continue to battle with an imaginary Dictator Trump, who only exists in their sad imaginations.

Trump is the most ineffective Authoritarian™️ in world history.

If he was an evil dictator wouldn’t one of his first orders be to disappear all of these news media tool bags and their social media minions? — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 16, 2025

He’s the worst Hitler ever — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

I know, right?

If Trump was Hitler why would he voluntarily walk away from the White House in Jan ‘21?

Hell, any respectable hiTLeR would’ve taken over the government in the prime of their life instead of waiting for their late 70’s, right? — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) September 16, 2025

Forget it. You can’t reason with Democrats; they’re lost in a fascist fantasyland.

Commenters are wondering why Republicans are expected to remain cool when it’s Democrats who are constantly setting America on fire.

Why is it whenever there is violence from the Left, the first reaction from the Left is to tell the Right to turn down the temperature? — Todd Lilly (@toddlilly) September 16, 2025

all while they politicized George Floyd to no end, burned down cities, caused billions in damages, defunded Police departments over it... even built statues. These people can't be taken seriously by rational people — The Soviet States of America ☭🙃🙃🙃 (@R_Daneel_0livaw) September 16, 2025

Because they are all narcissists. It's what they do. Provoke and then blame you for reacting. Classic. — St. Snickerdoodle (@marylbracey) September 16, 2025

Gaslighting for claim of the moral high ground. — Ovid Delgado (@DelgadoOvidno1) September 16, 2025

Charlie Kirk is murdered. The killer echoes years of Democrat rhetoric. Now Stacey Abrams says Trump’s the threat—for noticing. They don’t want less violence. They want less visibility. This is narrative control, not leadership. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 16, 2025

Democrats are trying to steer the narrative despite being the ones pulling the triggers. They’re not going to stop inciting violence to get more Republicans killed, as Abrams proved by referring to Trump as an authoritarian who is trying to destroy democracy.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

