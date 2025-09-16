Ro Khanna Says Every Dem Is Horrified by Charlie Kirk’s Murder - Online Celebratory Posts Show Otherwise

Representative Ro Khanna is blind to his Democrat Party’s pro-assassination messaging that has flooded X, Bluesky, and other online platforms in the aftermath of conservative leader Charlie Kirk's death. He even missed one of his fellow elected Democrats, who couldn’t hold in how she fully felt about Kirk’s murder.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Ro Khanna: “Every Democrat was horrified by the assassination of Charlie Kirk."



You’re not to believe your own eyes and ears. pic.twitter.com/yr2LFM9C5J — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Yep. No matter how much he wants to spin his remarks. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025

Spin is all Democrats have, especially now that they can no longer lie and say suspected shooter Tyler Robinson is possibly MAGA.

Since Kirk’s murder, we have been inundated with online posts celebrating his murder. Many are on X, with even more on Bluesky, an online haven of hate for crazed Democrats.

Horrified. Every democrat.

I must have imagined that I saw clip after clip of democrats laughing and dancing in delight that Charlie Kirk was dead.

Did I read posts from people who publicly stated that they were glad he was dead?

If a democrat is speaking, he or she is lying. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) September 15, 2025

Ro may have just uttered the biggest lie of this entire horrific saga — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Neat!



Anyway, here is what Ilhan Omar (D-MN) retweeted: pic.twitter.com/RY06OEOyLX — 🇺🇸Night Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) September 13, 2025

Ro Khanna tries to spin that he meant ELECTED Democrats. Maybe he means congressional Democrats in Washington. But we have Ilhan Omar's disgusting retweet.

It doesn't matter; it's clear that ‘elected’ Democrats in offices across the country joined in as well. Here’s Khanna’s response and Western Lensman’s rebuttal.

I said in the second sentence every elected Democrat. Certainly every Democrat I have talked to. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 15, 2025

Congressman Khanna, the problem you have is that these word games and subtle qualifiers aren’t going to work.



The country has watched as vast swaths of the left have openly celebrated Charlie’s death.



Leftwing hosts said he got what was coming to him.



Elected Democrats have… — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

(post continues) ...taken every opportunity to slander Charlie, and spend 100x more time attacking the right for their reaction to his murder, as opposed to the murder itself. That’s not going to be washed away with “every Democrat I’ve talked to” rhetorical sleight of hand. It’s just not.

If you watch the whole clip, I genuinely was offering a way to bring the country together. I talked about how I was horrified by the murder, and about how

MTG & I had found common ground on Epstein. Certainly, I condemn any folks on left who are celebrating Kirk's murder. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 16, 2025

Perhaps, you could share the full clip. I will be more precise in the future. Every Democrat must condemn the horrific political violence against Kirk. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 16, 2025

Advertisement

The response pattern from the vast majority of elected Democrats goes something like this:



1 - Get a brief, obligatory condemnation out of the way



2 - Immediately proceed to some/all of the following: Malign Charlie, blame Trump for divisive response, attack Republicans for… — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 16, 2025



(post continues) ...speaking out about it, lecture about both sides, blame guns, gaslight/lie/omit the facts about the shooter and his ideology 3 - Then claim we need to come together and lower the temperature Again, this is not going to work.

Democrats want to ‘both sides’ this while blaming Republicans for the assassination and their feelings about it. Like Western Lensman said, this tired and dishonest ploy of the Democrats is not going to work. Any chance of unity died in Utah.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.