Hot Take: Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'Was Always Generally Apolitical,' Not a Leftist
Judge: Luigi Mangione Wasn't a Terrorist — He Was Just Drawing Attention to...
VIP
The 'Touching' Texts Unraveled: Charlie Kirk’s Killer Is No Love Story Hero
Texas Suspending Certifications of More Than 100 Teachers Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murde...
Fani Willis Disqualified From Prosecuting President Trump for Election Interference
Computer Love: Luigi Mangione Supporter Says She’s Married to His AI Doppelgänger and...
Sen. Mazie Hirono Tells Kash Patel It Is ‘Harsh’ to Make Women Do...
Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson Told Boyfriend ‘Some Hate Can’t Be Negotiated Out’
Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice...
Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran...
Post Guild Supports Comrades, Journalism Not So Much
VIP
Who Wants to Tell Her? Decoding Fox News Account Claims Antifa Isn't a...
'You Are a DISGRACE!' Someone Better Call 9-1-1 Because, LOL, Kash Patel Just...
If You Thought Biden Was Corrupt, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet! Just GUESS...

Ro Khanna Says Every Dem Is Horrified by Charlie Kirk’s Murder - Online Celebratory Posts Show Otherwise

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Representative Ro Khanna is blind to his Democrat Party’s pro-assassination messaging that has flooded X, Bluesky, and other online platforms in the aftermath of conservative leader Charlie Kirk's death. He even missed one of his fellow elected Democrats, who couldn’t hold in how she fully felt about Kirk’s murder.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Spin is all Democrats have, especially now that they can no longer lie and say suspected shooter Tyler Robinson is possibly MAGA.

Since Kirk’s murder, we have been inundated with online posts celebrating his murder. Many are on X, with even more on Bluesky, an online haven of hate for crazed Democrats.

Ro Khanna tries to spin that he meant ELECTED Democrats. Maybe he means congressional Democrats in Washington. But we have Ilhan Omar's disgusting retweet.

Recommended

Hot Take: Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'Was Always Generally Apolitical,' Not a Leftist
Brett T.
Advertisement

It doesn't matter; it's clear that ‘elected’ Democrats in offices across the country joined in as well. Here’s Khanna’s response and Western Lensman’s rebuttal.

(post continues) ...taken every opportunity to slander Charlie, and spend 100x more time attacking the right for their reaction to his murder, as opposed to the murder itself.

That’s not going to be washed away with “every Democrat I’ve talked to” rhetorical sleight of hand.

It’s just not.

Advertisement


(post continues) ...speaking out about it, lecture about both sides, blame guns, gaslight/lie/omit the facts about the shooter and his ideology

3 - Then claim we need to come together and lower the temperature

Again, this is not going to work.

Democrats want to ‘both sides’ this while blaming Republicans for the assassination and their feelings about it. Like Western Lensman said, this tired and dishonest ploy of the Democrats is not going to work. Any chance of unity died in Utah.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLUESKY CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hot Take: Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'Was Always Generally Apolitical,' Not a Leftist
Brett T.
Texas Suspending Certifications of More Than 100 Teachers Who Cheered Charlie Kirk’s Murder
Brett T.
Judge: Luigi Mangione Wasn't a Terrorist — He Was Just Drawing Attention to Greed
Brett T.
Scumbag Who Helped Tyler Robinson Escape By Claiming HE Did It Just Ran Head-First Into KARMA
Sam J.
Sen. Mazie Hirono Tells Kash Patel It Is ‘Harsh’ to Make Women Do a Pull-Up
Brett T.
Guy Benson Just Served Gov. Josh Shapiro a Heapin' Helpin' of STFU Juice for Pushing 'Both Sides' Card
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hot Take: Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'Was Always Generally Apolitical,' Not a Leftist Brett T.
Advertisement