Big Fat Liar: JB Pritzker Rolls Out Claim He’s Never Called Republicans ‘Nazis’ - Fact Check Commences

Democrats love comparing President Donald Trump to Hitler and MAGA to Nazis. It’s a daily routine at this point. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was asked if he ever takes part, and he laughably claimed that he's never called Republicans ‘Nazi.’ Posters easily found the receipts.

Advertisement

Here’s Pritzker. (WATCH)

BREAKING: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he never called Republicans "Nazis."pic.twitter.com/zD9WZ14Bew — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) September 15, 2025

Maybe he is unaware that press conferences have video & audio recordings. Similar to how he is unaware of the crime in Chicago. — Market Intelligence 📈🔎 (@Marketintel_x) September 15, 2025

All Democrats act like we’re still living in the 1990s or something.

Thankfully, we’re in 2025. It only takes minutes to prove a Democrat is lying. Here are some receipts. (WATCH)

Fact check on that - pic.twitter.com/fBWhWYfO9o — APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) September 15, 2025

Did you mean "Fat check?" — Bill Hennessy | role player on winning team (@theBillHennessy) September 15, 2025

Fat check complete. — Steve 1776 🇺🇸 (@collins_st43337) September 15, 2025

well played, sir — APOCTOZ (@Apoctoz) September 15, 2025

The evidence shows a heavy use of Nazi invocations.

Other posters are weighing in with what they’ve uncovered online.

All they do is lie. 30 second Google search. pic.twitter.com/Qg1JWWfOu6 — Deplorable Heap of Garbage, Esq. 🗑️🗑️🗑️ (@cheesespeaky) September 15, 2025

It shows how truly insane they’ve become when they still think that a rudimentary internet search won’t immediately expose how wrong and biased they are… also explains why boomers are the most indoctrinated, since they’re the least internet-savvy. — The One (@B3gin2B3li3v3) September 15, 2025

A lot of aging boomers trust what they see on the ‘news.’ It’s pretty sad.

Commenters see a way Pritzker might try to weasel out of his lie if someone follows up with proof. It won't work.

So basically he's going with: "I didn't call them Nazis, I said they were LIKE Nazis." — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) September 15, 2025

I see, it goes like this: I didn't call him a hungry hippo; I said he is like a hungry hippo. — Steve Slattery (@SteveSlatteryDC) September 15, 2025

They lie so much it’s completely pathological at this point. — Lady (@lovingit111) September 15, 2025

Lying is second nature for Democrats. Pritzker is certainly not done calling Republicans 'Nazis.'

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.