Big Fat Liar: JB Pritzker Rolls Out Claim He’s Never Called Republicans ‘Nazis’ - Fact Check Commences

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:31 AM on September 16, 2025
meme

Democrats love comparing President Donald Trump to Hitler and MAGA to Nazis. It’s a daily routine at this point. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was asked if he ever takes part, and he laughably claimed that he's never called Republicans ‘Nazi.’ Posters easily found the receipts.

Here’s Pritzker. (WATCH)

All Democrats act like we’re still living in the 1990s or something.

Thankfully, we’re in 2025. It only takes minutes to prove a Democrat is lying. Here are some receipts. (WATCH)

The evidence shows a heavy use of Nazi invocations.

Other posters are weighing in with what they’ve uncovered online.

A lot of aging boomers trust what they see on the ‘news.’ It’s pretty sad.

Commenters see a way Pritzker might try to weasel out of his lie if someone follows up with proof. It won't work.

Lying is second nature for Democrats. Pritzker is certainly not done calling Republicans 'Nazis.'

