Republican Charlie Kirk Gets Murdered and MSNBC’s Katy Tur Asks Democrat Jim Himes If He Feels Safe

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Democrats are refusing to admit that many on their side are celebrating last week’s assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. A Republican was murdered, but it's the Democrats who are acting like they are the victims. ‘Journalists’ are naturally assisting them in their sickening endeavor as they both accuse Republicans of ‘seizing’ on Kirk’s murder. It's gotten so ridiculous that Democrat Jim Himes wants Republicans to ‘shut up’ about the violent Democrat rhetoric that led to Kirk's death.

Start here. (WATCH)

It’s like we’re in some Bizarro world. The legacy media is more focused on how Kirk’s murder inconveniences them and their Democrat Party than on how they are responsible for his death.

Pushing this lunacy forward, posters noticed that even though conservatives have targets on their back, Katy Tur is more worried about her fellow Democrats’ safety instead.

It’ll be interesting to see how they do once NBC is out of the picture and they become MS NOW.

MAGA and Republicans tried to be solemn, but Democrats wouldn’t allow it, of course.

It’s hard to be solemn when the Democrat Party is loudly and openly celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This whole effort to use the murder of a Republican to chastise Republicans for not embracing his murderers is something to behold.

Himes better invest in noise-cancellation headphones because MAGA is never going to ‘shut up’ about Kirk’s murder.

Just when you thought Democrats couldn’t go any lower.

It’s insane, is what it is.

