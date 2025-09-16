Republican Charlie Kirk Gets Murdered and MSNBC’s Katy Tur Asks Democrat Jim Himes If He Feels Safe

Democrats are refusing to admit that many on their side are celebrating last week’s assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk. A Republican was murdered, but it's the Democrats who are acting like they are the victims. ‘Journalists’ are naturally assisting them in their sickening endeavor as they both accuse Republicans of ‘seizing’ on Kirk’s murder. It's gotten so ridiculous that Democrat Jim Himes wants Republicans to ‘shut up’ about the violent Democrat rhetoric that led to Kirk's death.

Advertisement

Start here. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Himes plays victim, attacks Republicans for “seizing" on Charlie Kirk murder:



“Shut the hell up and be solemn!"



It’s as if the widespread leftist celebrations don’t exist.



The gaslighting levels here are absolutely stratospheric. pic.twitter.com/p7Aighb8bx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

He can go pound sand.



The Democrats with their fear mongering and vitriol, and their leftist media mouthpieces DID do this.



They need to “Shut the hell up” and Own it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 16, 2025

It’s like we’re in some Bizarro world. The legacy media is more focused on how Kirk’s murder inconveniences them and their Democrat Party than on how they are responsible for his death.

Pushing this lunacy forward, posters noticed that even though conservatives have targets on their back, Katy Tur is more worried about her fellow Democrats’ safety instead.

It’s open season on conservatives. So naturally Katy Tur asks Himes:



“Do you feel safe??" pic.twitter.com/mFdCymq6kx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

A completely broken woman. Just simple as that. Not only did she date Keith Olbermann, her dad was the transgender that assaulted Ben Shapiro like a decade ago. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 15, 2025

Same one who did the “Charlie deserved it” dance with the now fired Matthew Dowd when the news broke — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

I swear, MSNBC is begging to be put out of business. — RD (@rodericdeane) September 15, 2025

It’ll be interesting to see how they do once NBC is out of the picture and they become MS NOW.

MAGA and Republicans tried to be solemn, but Democrats wouldn’t allow it, of course.

We were solemn you idiot Himes, but Democrats had to celebrate the death of someone we cared about. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 15, 2025

It’s hard to be solemn when the Democrat Party is loudly and openly celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

This whole effort to use the murder of a Republican to chastise Republicans for not embracing his murderers is something to behold.

"Don't look at social media of my party celebrating murder. Focus on the bad people on that side." pic.twitter.com/zGiVsNMnKE — Isaac (@IcedViews) September 15, 2025

Jimbo here did the “Republicans seize” meme



He actually fkn did it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Advertisement

“Seizing”? The man was murdered. While the left danced on his grave, Himes wants Republicans to sit quietly and nod. Sorry, we don’t do solemn submission. We do truth. And we’re not shutting up. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 15, 2025

Himes better invest in noise-cancellation headphones because MAGA is never going to ‘shut up’ about Kirk’s murder.

Just when you thought Democrats couldn’t go any lower.

He is the one who is injured. That is their game and it’s gross. 🤢🤮 — Postman (@postman2421) September 15, 2025

Tur: “Do YOU feel safe?”



Unfreakinreal — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

It’s insane, is what it is.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.