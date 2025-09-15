The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie Kirk Assassination

‘Journalism’ is so exhausting with its never-ending deception. Commenters are calling out The Hollywood Reporter for a fake story published on Sunday that claims MAGA is blaming the Charlie Kirk episode of South Park for the conservative leader’s assassination. The creators of South Park may sometimes kill Kenny, but MAGA is not blaming them for Kirk’s murder. In fact, they're celebrating the episode.

Here’s more. (READ)

MAGA Blames ‘South Park’ for Charlie Kirk Assassination as Comedy Central Pulls Episode https://t.co/0QRvX1XLtt — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2025

Y'all just can't stop lying. Nobody but you is trying to blame South Park. 🤦‍♀️



Your deflection attempt is rejected. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) September 15, 2025

It’s truly pathetic.

To say the article is badly sourced is an understatement. One named source in the piece says the quote the writers are using isn’t even his.

That’s also not something I said at all. As in, I don’t even agree with that quote and would never say it. https://t.co/vxfQuPOsuf — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 15, 2025

I just read the article.



"MAGA" didn't "blame South Park" - three people did. THREE people said that in the article. You didn't even bother source them and you pulled most of your info from ANOTHER article.



Man, you guys are pathetic. — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) September 15, 2025

A handful of unnamed sources is not MAGA.

Commenters say it’s ridiculous that the episode has been pulled. Kirk loved it! Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

@ComedyCentral Pulling the Charlie Kirk South Park episode isn't what Charlie would have wanted.



It's what the people celebrating his death want. pic.twitter.com/o0OZGYpULX — Jeff Gray (@jeff_gray) September 11, 2025

I don't think Charlie would've said to pull the episode.



It was his profile picture for a while... — VerusChristianus (@VChristianus) September 15, 2025

Charlie changed his X icon to the Charlie Kirk version of Cartman for a while 😂! No one blames South Park. — Hanan-EL (@HouseofEl81) September 15, 2025

This is false. Charlie loved it. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 15, 2025

There is a saying ; “small thing to a giant” - @charliekirk11 could laugh at things and himself because he was a giant of a man. Spiritually and physically. — Max Crespo (@CrespoMax) September 15, 2025

The Access Media can't die fast enough — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) September 15, 2025

We agree. MAGA doesn’t blame South Park for Kirk’s death and didn’t force the removal of the episode featuring a parody of him. The episode is a testament to the impact he made and proves he could take a joke and laugh at himself.

