The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie Kirk Assassination

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:39 AM on September 15, 2025
South Park Studios

‘Journalism’ is so exhausting with its never-ending deception. Commenters are calling out The Hollywood Reporter for a fake story published on Sunday that claims MAGA is blaming the Charlie Kirk episode of South Park for the conservative leader’s assassination. The creators of South Park may sometimes kill Kenny, but MAGA is not blaming them for Kirk’s murder. In fact, they're celebrating the episode.

Here’s more. (READ)

It’s truly pathetic.

To say the article is badly sourced is an understatement. One named source in the piece says the quote the writers are using isn’t even his.

A handful of unnamed sources is not MAGA.

Commenters say it’s ridiculous that the episode has been pulled. Kirk loved it! Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

We agree. MAGA doesn’t blame South Park for Kirk’s death and didn’t force the removal of the episode featuring a parody of him. The episode is a testament to the impact he made and proves he could take a joke and laugh at himself.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

