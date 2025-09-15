The Hollywood Reporter Runs Fake Story Claiming MAGA Blames South Park for Charlie Kirk Assassination

‘Journalism’ is so exhausting with its never-ending deception. Commenters are calling out The Hollywood Reporter for a fake story published on Sunday that claims MAGA is blaming the Charlie Kirk episode of South Park for the conservative leader’s assassination. The creators of South Park may sometimes kill Kenny, but MAGA is not blaming them for Kirk’s murder. In fact, they're celebrating the episode.
Here’s more. (READ)
MAGA Blames ‘South Park’ for Charlie Kirk Assassination as Comedy Central Pulls Episode https://t.co/0QRvX1XLtt— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 14, 2025
Y'all just can't stop lying. Nobody but you is trying to blame South Park. 🤦♀️— Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) September 15, 2025
Your deflection attempt is rejected.
It’s truly pathetic.
To say the article is badly sourced is an understatement. One named source in the piece says the quote the writers are using isn’t even his.
That’s also not something I said at all. As in, I don’t even agree with that quote and would never say it. https://t.co/vxfQuPOsuf— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 15, 2025
I just read the article.— Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) September 15, 2025
"MAGA" didn't "blame South Park" - three people did. THREE people said that in the article. You didn't even bother source them and you pulled most of your info from ANOTHER article.
Man, you guys are pathetic.
Sure, Jan. pic.twitter.com/kTTB9XzhU7— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 15, 2025
A handful of unnamed sources is not MAGA.
Commenters say it’s ridiculous that the episode has been pulled. Kirk loved it! Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)
@ComedyCentral Pulling the Charlie Kirk South Park episode isn't what Charlie would have wanted.— Jeff Gray (@jeff_gray) September 11, 2025
It's what the people celebrating his death want. pic.twitter.com/o0OZGYpULX
Recommended
I don't think Charlie would've said to pull the episode.— VerusChristianus (@VChristianus) September 15, 2025
It was his profile picture for a while...
Charlie changed his X icon to the Charlie Kirk version of Cartman for a while 😂! No one blames South Park.— Hanan-EL (@HouseofEl81) September 15, 2025
This is false. Charlie loved it.— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 15, 2025
There is a saying ; “small thing to a giant” - @charliekirk11 could laugh at things and himself because he was a giant of a man. Spiritually and physically.— Max Crespo (@CrespoMax) September 15, 2025
The Access Media can't die fast enough— Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) September 15, 2025
We agree. MAGA doesn’t blame South Park for Kirk’s death and didn’t force the removal of the episode featuring a parody of him. The episode is a testament to the impact he made and proves he could take a joke and laugh at himself.
