RINO James Lankford Sees Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk as Opportunity to Invoke ‘Both Sides’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:26 PM on September 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

CNN often invites reliably RINO Republicans on-air, knowing they will echo whatever false narrative the network and its Democrat Party is trying to push. That explains why Senator James Lankford got the call on Sunday. Instead of focusing on the very real and recent left-wing violence that assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, he started talking about violence on ‘both sides’ by leading off with white supremacy. So predictable.

Here he is. (WATCH)

Other RINOs learn at the feet of this uniparty hack.

Posters correctly point to Lankford’s political cowardice.

Either way, he’s totally useless to MAGA in helping turn back the swelling tide of left-wing violence.

Commenters note that giving lefty terrorists a pass only encourages and enables them, meaning even more MAGA members getting gunned down in the future.

As far as we know, no procedure replaces spines or testicles in RINOs to turn them into MAGA Republicans.

Commenters reiterate that there can be no unity with a Democrat Party that aims to assassinate them.

There will never be any remorse shown by the Democrat Party. Unity is not the party’s goal; it’s elimination. Republicans who refuse to see this and act on it are leading more MAGA to the slaughter.

