RINO James Lankford Sees Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk as Opportunity to Invoke ‘Both Sides’

CNN often invites reliably RINO Republicans on-air, knowing they will echo whatever false narrative the network and its Democrat Party is trying to push. That explains why Senator James Lankford got the call on Sunday. Instead of focusing on the very real and recent left-wing violence that assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, he started talking about violence on ‘both sides’ by leading off with white supremacy. So predictable.

Advertisement

Here he is. (WATCH)

Sen Lankford is asked to respond to Stephen Miller’s comments about law enforcement aggressively pursuing leftwing organizations that foment violence.



He immediately goes into “both sides” mode and leads off his reply talking about white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/sK1qPsZBqU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2025

If anyone needed an example of what a rino is just watch this perfect example of a rino — Dan T (@DanT01355128305) September 14, 2025

Other RINOs learn at the feet of this uniparty hack.

Posters correctly point to Lankford’s political cowardice.

James "milquetoast" Lankford — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) September 14, 2025

Absolutely. We have spineless leaders. — Patriotic 🇺🇸Suzanne⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzost) September 14, 2025

He is a coward. He's a nice coward, but we need warriors. He proved his cowardice when he let democrats talk him into a border bill that allowed thousands more illegals into the country.

Trump closed the border in three weeks. — J Schmalz (@JSchmalz5) September 14, 2025

Totally disagree. Lankford is NOT a nice man. He is a dishonest, contemptible coward. He is the type of neighbor that would smile when meeting you face to face but secretly take pictures of your yard to report you to the HOA — Observer (@observer1492) September 14, 2025

Either way, he’s totally useless to MAGA in helping turn back the swelling tide of left-wing violence.

Commenters note that giving lefty terrorists a pass only encourages and enables them, meaning even more MAGA members getting gunned down in the future.

Coward. Just an outright coward. All this does is make things worse, in its own way it validates what the left is doing because it doesn’t hold them to task for what just happened. That’s unbelievable. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 14, 2025

I wish I could say I was surprised. But I’m not in the slightest. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2025

Exactly. When Republicans a.k.a. RINO‘s like Senator Lankford are spineless and wishy-washy in repudiating Democrat-sponsored violence, it simply encourages and enables more violence. Against conservatives. — Tom Johnson🇺🇸 (@TomJohn15394888) September 14, 2025

Flat out coward, we don't dehumanize people he needs to grow a set and call for fellow politicians to stop referring to people as Nazis or fascists — Linda Steding (@ReaLindaSteding) September 14, 2025

As far as we know, no procedure replaces spines or testicles in RINOs to turn them into MAGA Republicans.

Commenters reiterate that there can be no unity with a Democrat Party that aims to assassinate them.

Advertisement

The “both-siders” must be shunned.



These are the ONLY terms for unity. https://t.co/WjyK8cOJrN — Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) September 14, 2025

It’s sickening, yet totally unsurprising. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 14, 2025

The only time i will unify with the left again is if they show remorse. There are people that are leaving. Saying its disgusting what that party has become. I say to them welcome. The others? No remorse no unity. — Calicoprincess23 (@Calicoprincess1) September 14, 2025

There will never be any remorse shown by the Democrat Party. Unity is not the party’s goal; it’s elimination. Republicans who refuse to see this and act on it are leading more MAGA to the slaughter.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.