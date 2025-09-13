A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified
VIP
Rolling Stone Shredded After Whining About People Losing Jobs for 'Criticizing Charlie Kir...
Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate
Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie...
Disgusting Word-Twisting Whopper by 'The Nation': Mangling Charlie Kirk's Message to Under...
WaPo Reports Many People Are Being Fired for 'Posting About It' (Charlie Kirk's...
Santa Clarita Dems' Disgusting Victim-Blaming of Charlie Kirk's Murder Proves They're Mora...
Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends...
Mayor Karen Bass' Petty Power Trip: Ordering LAFD to Snub Trump's Half-Staff Call...
NBC News Reports Teachers Are Being Fired Just for 'Sharing Opinions' About Killing...
The Generation That Charlie Kirk Inspired Will Carry On in His Place: Prove...
Grammar Girl: Jasmine Crockett Says Labeling Her Foes ‘Wannabe Hitler’ Is Sometimes a...
Special Edition: A Tribute to Charlie Kirk - This Week on Capitol Hill...

MSNBC Ghouls Were Calling Charlie Kirk a Coward and a Baby Two Weeks Before His Assassination

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:16 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Matt York

Two weeks before Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination in Utah, a cadre of MSNBC talking heads were laughing at his expense. Jennifer Welch, Molly Jong-Fast, and three others were calling him a coward and a baby on-air because he rightfully didn’t feel safe in New York City.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

Demonic? Yes. Any humanity? No. It’s MSNBC after all.

Further proof of Jennifer Welch’s demonhood and lack of humanity is cited below.

Recommended

Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, and they’ll deflect from their years of TDS-driven lies that culminated in Kirk’s murder.

Posters point out that none of the panelists who are touting their NYC-bravery would ever have been brave enough to debate Kirk face-to-face.

Advertisement

Oh, it doesn’t stop at MSNBC.

Thankfully, saner voices are breaking through the Democrat Party fog. Some who didn’t always agree with Kirk are mourning his untimely and horrific passing. (WATCH)

And the MSNBC mockers and all the other ‘journalistic’ monsters will be right there with him.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM FAKE NEWS GUN VIOLENCE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
justmindy
A Roommate of Charlie Kirk's Assassin Has Been Identified
FuzzyChimp
Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Eric V.
New Report Claims Charlie Kirk's Killer Lived With a Transgender Roommate
FuzzyChimp
Sen. Ed Markey Calls on US to Punish 'Election Deniers' and Accidentally Sends Clinton and Abrams to Jail
Doug P.
Disgusting Word-Twisting Whopper by 'The Nation': Mangling Charlie Kirk's Message to Undermine His Legacy
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric justmindy
Advertisement