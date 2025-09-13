VIP
Democrat Consultant Called Charlie Kirk’s College Campaign a ‘Campus Martyr Tour’ Days Before His Death

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Was a Democrat political consultant having a clairvoyant moment or just engaging in some dark wishful thinking? Gabi Finlayson labeled Charlie Kirk’s college campaign a ‘campus martyr tour’ in a video just days before his assassination.

Start here. (READ)

HOLY S***

Gabi Finlayson, a Democrat political consultant who worked on Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg's campaign, called Charlie Kirk's campus tour a "campus martyr tour" and a "content farm for white supremacy” just DAYS before he was SHOT and KILLED.

THIS is the exact kind of evil, false rhetoric that leads to extreme violence against conservatives.

Here’s her presentation. (WATCH)

It's probably just a coincidence, but the underlying devious hope is clearly there.

Posters say her video only demonstrates how the Democrat Party is devoid of ideas and only has tired lies like ‘white supremacy’ to fall back on.

We just saw that play out.

Commenters say the Democrat Party is built on hate and sends it out in all directions.

They despised a person they had no answer to but one. The killer provided that one ‘answer’ for them. And as we’ve seen online, they were demonically happy to receive it. They got the 'campus martyr tour' they were wishing for. So sick. 

