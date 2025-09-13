Democrat Consultant Called Charlie Kirk’s College Campaign a ‘Campus Martyr Tour’ Days Before His Death

Was a Democrat political consultant having a clairvoyant moment or just engaging in some dark wishful thinking? Gabi Finlayson labeled Charlie Kirk’s college campaign a ‘campus martyr tour’ in a video just days before his assassination.

HOLY S*** Gabi Finlayson, a Democrat political consultant who worked on Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg's campaign, called Charlie Kirk's campus tour a "campus martyr tour" and a "content farm for white supremacy” just DAYS before he was SHOT and KILLED. THIS is the exact kind of evil, false rhetoric that leads to extreme violence against conservatives.

Here’s her presentation. (WATCH)

“Campus martyr tour”?



Really?



That aged like milk left out in Arizona.



This is what passes for Democrat intellect… sling baseless smears until someone dies, then run from responsibility.



👿🤡 — mdtlion (@mdtlion) September 12, 2025

How would she know it was a “Martyr” Tour. This is very very suspicious! — 🇺🇸Kim🇺🇸 (@KimboMycountry2) September 13, 2025

It's probably just a coincidence, but the underlying devious hope is clearly there.

Posters say her video only demonstrates how the Democrat Party is devoid of ideas and only has tired lies like ‘white supremacy’ to fall back on.

Calling Charlie's work "white supremacy" fuels hatred of conservatives. This kind of irrational fear and mischaracterisation needs to be labelled and called out. My suggestion 👉 Conservaphobic. Actually an accurate term, unlike the other '-phobic' neologisms — Alex Blyth (@alexblythnz) September 13, 2025

It’s because they can’t argue the facts, so they pivot to making everything racist to create an emotional response ,which will override the ability to process or listen to facts. — Gaucho (@damocles99) September 13, 2025

It's pretty much their entire platform.



"Elect us, the other guy's literally Hitler." — Chuck (@ItsChuck66) September 12, 2025

We just saw that play out.

Commenters say the Democrat Party is built on hate and sends it out in all directions.

Where did this white woman learn to hate herself and everyone else? — BiteBack🇺🇲 (@Sharpeisnark) September 12, 2025

The pure evil in these people is astounding! They hate us. They hate themselves. They hate ideas. They hate everyone who disagrees with them, including their family members. They are miserable. — 🎃fullajoy365 (@fullajoy365) September 12, 2025

They have been allowed to push this type of propaganda for years without any real pushback, and they have used that as validity for their delusional ideology — Divergent Squirrel (@fakedivergents) September 12, 2025

They could not stand the fact that Charlie Kirk was establishing a dialogue with these students and turning on the light bulb in their heads — Queen of the North. 🇺🇸 (@graywolf4143) September 12, 2025

They despised a person they had no answer to but one. The killer provided that one ‘answer’ for them. And as we’ve seen online, they were demonically happy to receive it. They got the 'campus martyr tour' they were wishing for. So sick.

