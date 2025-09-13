The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast Subscribers Bash Charlie Kirk

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:55 PM on September 13, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Would you believe us if we told you Don Lemon munched on popcorn while hosting an hour-long online event where his followers bashed Charlie Kirk? We’ve got the pathetic proof. He held an event for his subscribers where they lied about the conservative leader and even blamed him for his own assassination. So sickening.

Lemon and his followers are not mentally well. (WATCH)

Yes, it was a parade of utter hate.

Commenters were shocked that Lemon treated the whole ignorant hate-fest as entertainment, like he was enjoying a movie. He even had popcorn in his hand.

Being evil is just one of the requirements to be a CNN anchor.

Posters can easily tell these vessels of hate have never watched a video of Kirk.

They truly dwell in an alternate reality from the rest of us. It hurt just watching how clueless these loathsome Democrats were as they tried to justify their hate for someone who would have gladly sat down to chat with them.

