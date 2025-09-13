The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast Subscribers Bash Charlie Kirk

Would you believe us if we told you Don Lemon munched on popcorn while hosting an hour-long online event where his followers bashed Charlie Kirk? We’ve got the pathetic proof. He held an event for his subscribers where they lied about the conservative leader and even blamed him for his own assassination. So sickening.

Lemon and his followers are not mentally well. (WATCH)

Don Lemon hosted a subscriber event last night where his followers bashed Charlie Kirk for an hour straight while Don munched on popcorn



Here are some highlights… pic.twitter.com/alc2Xd1uh7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 13, 2025

These people are disgusting. Outright evil. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 13, 2025

And they preach about “hate” 🙄 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 13, 2025

They're the hateful ones. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 13, 2025

Yes, it was a parade of utter hate.

Commenters were shocked that Lemon treated the whole ignorant hate-fest as entertainment, like he was enjoying a movie. He even had popcorn in his hand.

Oh my gosh. I thought you meant munching on popcorn figuratively.



He literally slathered his taste buds with popcorn while watching people sh*t all over Charlie Kirk.



No words. — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 14, 2025

He’s got the carnival cup and all 🙄 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 14, 2025

He agrees with what is being said so just used his platform to spread the hate. Lemon is not a good person. — Cyclochook (@Cyclochook) September 14, 2025

I mean, the guy worked for CNN at some point. Are we really that surprised?? — Daniel Cardenas (@HispanicEmperor) September 14, 2025

Being evil is just one of the requirements to be a CNN anchor.

Posters can easily tell these vessels of hate have never watched a video of Kirk.

How many have actually listened to any of Charlie’s episodes in full — Public Servant No. 1 (@PublicSvtNoOne) September 13, 2025

‘project 2025 they wanna see us cleaning the shrimp fish’???🤡



I do not see us ever being united between the two political parties — aleX (@Alex35465328) September 14, 2025

Don is such a staggering loser. That career is deader than disco. He’s basically FaceTiming morons that agree with his idiocy.😂 — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) September 13, 2025

Don Lemon is the rot, the cancer. — Firestorm_1976 (@1976Firestorm) September 13, 2025

Democrats are so deranged they actually think celebrating the assassination of a good 31-year-old man, husband, and father is a good idea. It's scary that these people are so evil, so clueless, and so heartless. — AJ Silver (@aj_silverly5) September 13, 2025

They truly dwell in an alternate reality from the rest of us. It hurt just watching how clueless these loathsome Democrats were as they tried to justify their hate for someone who would have gladly sat down to chat with them.

