Loose Lips Sink Reps: Congressman Jonathan 'Nepo Baby' Jackson’s Big Mouth Lands Him...
Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call...
Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke
Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
Illegals Violent Resistance Injures ICE Officer: Left's Sanctuary Policies Blamed for Lawl...
Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s...
First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk...
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
VIP
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About...
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...

Greg Gutfeld: The Left Created a Moment that Killing Charlie Kirk Was Like Taking Out Baby Hitler 2.0

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Greg Gutfeld of Fox News is pulling no punches when it comes to the reasons behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk. While ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats point everywhere except their mirrors, Gutfeld is placing blame exactly where it belongs. The two worked in tandem to brainwash millions of Americans to believe President Donald Trump and his supporters were the second coming of Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Advertisement

Gutfeld lays it all out here. (WATCH)

Ten years of lying that President Donald Trump and MAGA were Nazis and fascists finally netted the Democrats and their legacy media their first bloody scalp.

Posters say they’re not going to lie to themselves. Democrats knew exactly what they were doing.

A decade of dangerous and destructive propaganda.

Recommended

Loose Lips Sink Reps: Congressman Jonathan 'Nepo Baby' Jackson’s Big Mouth Lands Him in Hot Water
justmindy
Advertisement

The Democrats got the result they wanted: a prime political opponent with a possible GOP presidency in his future was gunned down in cold blood. Now they won’t have to face him; he's now permanently off the game board. 

They’re incapable of learning while also lacking the desire.

Posters say there have to be legitimate repercussions for the Democrats if our nation is to be saved and move forward.

Advertisement

Two assassination attempts on Trump didn’t stop Democrats and the legacy media. The assassination of Charlie Kirk is nothing but a blip to them. They’ll never stop labeling their political opponents ‘Hitler’ or ‘fascists’, no matter how many in the MAGA movement are hurt or killed.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS GREG GUTFELD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Loose Lips Sink Reps: Congressman Jonathan 'Nepo Baby' Jackson’s Big Mouth Lands Him in Hot Water
justmindy
Hate TV 24/7: Western Lensman BLISTERS Dems With All the Times They Call Conservatives 'Fascists'
Grateful Calvin
Missouri Democrat’s Disgustingly Lewd Text to GOP Female Colleague: A Political Faceplant
justmindy
When Cenk Calls Out Keith: Olbermann's Rant Sparks Rare Leftist Rebuke
justmindy
Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death
justmindy
First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk Coverage
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Loose Lips Sink Reps: Congressman Jonathan 'Nepo Baby' Jackson’s Big Mouth Lands Him in Hot Water justmindy
Advertisement