Man of Faith: Charlie Kirk Tells Interviewer What He Most Wanted to Be...
Dem Zohran Mamdani Shamelessly Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Push for Gun Contr...
Wajahat Ali Joins the Disgraceful Behavior of Left-Wing Twitter/X
Shout Out to Chris Pratt for Sending Prayers for Charlie Kirk
BREAKING: MSNBC’s Matthew Dowd Fired After Suggesting Charlie Kirk Shot in Celebration by...
Giorgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu Send Their Condolences for Charlie Kirk
Too Soon: Reporter Asks Rep If Charlie Kirk Shooting Changed His Stance on...
"I Want to Remind You We Still Have the Death Penalty Here in...
Sen. Elizabeth Sends Out Her Condolences for Charlie Kirk's Family, But …
President Trump Addresses Charlie Kirk's Murder From the Oval Office
Host of Insurrection Podcast's Vile Grave-Dancing: X Erupts Over Cruel Comments on Charlie...
Dem Tim Walz Decries Political Violence Like Charlie Kirk's Murder Days After Wishing...
Simsbury, Connecticut Dems Post That Charlie Kirk Got Exactly What He Deserved
New Republic: The Far-Right Is Already Blaming the Left for 'MAGA Troll' Charlie...

Hakeem Jeffries Seemingly Calls for 'Knife Control' in Wake of Iryna Zarutska's Train Stabbing Death

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:12 AM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

On Wednesday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries used the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska to go after Republicans for dangerous weapons on the streets. Of course, the real dangerous ‘weapon’ was the man suspected of her murder; the knife in his hand was just an extension of his will to harm others. Democrats are fine with deadly criminals being released on the streets, as their policies attest.

Here’s more. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries responds to the Iryna Zarutska story by attacking House Republicans, demanding “dangerous weapons” be taken off the streets (it was a knife) and telling childhood stories about taking the train in NYC.

About what you’d expect from this clown.

He and his party will tell you they want to secure your safety, while simultaneously enacting/supporting every possible policy to ensure that repeat violent offenders like Decarlos Brown roam the streets of American cities — all while deflecting the blame.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

Democrats will continue to go after everything and everyone except the criminal wielding the knife or gun.

Posters take Jeffries' stance to its logical extreme.

You could be in real trouble with Democrats if you modify that spoon and turn it into a spork.

You’ll recall Democrats and their ‘journalists’ tried to bury this story. Commenters are not surprised that this is the best rebuttal Jeffries could muster.

They hate that their legacy media drones can no longer suppress stories that highlight how horrible and deadly Democrat Party policies are.

The solution to the majority of crime problems is simple: keep criminals behind bars and stop releasing them over and over after they are arrested.

Democrats will always refuse to blame criminals for their actions. They certainly will never align themselves with President Donald Trump, no matter how many of their constituents have to suffer or die at the hands of criminals. The death of Iryna Zarutska and others is the price they're willing to pay to say ‘no’ to Trump’s help in fixing crime in their blue cities.

