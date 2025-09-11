Hakeem Jeffries Seemingly Calls for ‘Knife Control’ in Wake of Iryna Zarutska’s Train Stabbing Death

On Wednesday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries used the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska to go after Republicans for dangerous weapons on the streets. Of course, the real dangerous ‘weapon’ was the man suspected of her murder; the knife in his hand was just an extension of his will to harm others. Democrats are fine with deadly criminals being released on the streets, as their policies attest.

Here’s more. (READ)

Hakeem Jeffries responds to the Iryna Zarutska story by attacking House Republicans, demanding “dangerous weapons” be taken off the streets (it was a knife) and telling childhood stories about taking the train in NYC. About what you’d expect from this clown. He and his party will tell you they want to secure your safety, while simultaneously enacting/supporting every possible policy to ensure that repeat violent offenders like Decarlos Brown roam the streets of American cities — all while deflecting the blame.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

He and his party… pic.twitter.com/ecTxW6wFa0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

Looking forward to Democrats running on “common sense pocket knife control.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 10, 2025

Democrats will continue to go after everything and everyone except the criminal wielding the knife or gun.

Posters take Jeffries' stance to its logical extreme.

Reminds me of that time my pencil failed my math test — Cereus Blooms (@BloomsCereus) September 10, 2025

What were you doing with that dangerous weapon? 😂 — Darth Verminates (@verminates40796) September 10, 2025

We need common sense knife control.



- Hakeem Jeffries — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

But only if they are fully semi-automatic assault knives, like the ones used by the military — GWRAC130H (@WayneR9421) September 10, 2025

How will I butter my bread? — Smirk (@SmirkLIVE) September 10, 2025

With a spoon my favorite weapon — Jerry Hankins (@JerryHankins15) September 10, 2025

You could be in real trouble with Democrats if you modify that spoon and turn it into a spork.

You’ll recall Democrats and their ‘journalists’ tried to bury this story. Commenters are not surprised that this is the best rebuttal Jeffries could muster.

The Democrats are so fake it's pathetic and dangerous — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 10, 2025

Finally forced to address this, and this is what he comes up with.



Totally on brand, and totally unsurprising. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

He's called Dollar Store Obama for a reason. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 10, 2025

This is why they worked so hard to try and stop Elon from purchasing 𝕏 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 10, 2025

They hate that their legacy media drones can no longer suppress stories that highlight how horrible and deadly Democrat Party policies are.

The solution to the majority of crime problems is simple: keep criminals behind bars and stop releasing them over and over after they are arrested.

We need to be taking dangerous "PEOPLE" off of the streets. And everyone needs to support it. — Tex_968 (@Tex_not_dead_) September 10, 2025

How about we take deranged criminals off the street? Let's try that. — Kat Has Had Enough (@GTIATJohn316) September 10, 2025

True. But they won’t. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

He would be a star if he made fighting crime bipartisan. But nawww.. #TDS like a mo'fo. — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) September 10, 2025

Jeffries and his party claim they want to “secure your safety” while backing every policy that ensures repeat violent offenders like Decarlos Brown roam free. No bail. No jail. No accountability. Just blame-shifting. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 10, 2025

They can’t. Racial narrative too important. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 10, 2025

Democrats will always refuse to blame criminals for their actions. They certainly will never align themselves with President Donald Trump, no matter how many of their constituents have to suffer or die at the hands of criminals. The death of Iryna Zarutska and others is the price they're willing to pay to say ‘no’ to Trump’s help in fixing crime in their blue cities.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

