A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH)

By now, you’re probably familiar with Phillies Karen. She’s the woman who rushed with others for a homerun baseball as it bounced in the stands at a recent Philadelphia Phillies game. A father beat her to the ball and then gave it to his son. She came over and demanded the ball, and the man, sensing he had a crazy Karen on his hands, gave her the ball so she’d go away. A video of the encounter went viral, and now many are proclaiming her ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World.’

You’ll see why if you watch this hilarious video. (WATCH)

“Been divorced more times than being married” 😂😂😂😂 Hilarious 😆 pic.twitter.com/NUIWDxBVaG — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) September 9, 2025

This is hilarious but most likely happened in real life! 🤣🤣 — LynneP (@LynneBP_294) September 9, 2025

They live among us 🤣🤣 — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) September 9, 2025

It’s scary just how many Karens there are.

Viewers couldn't help but notice that the ‘Karen’ in the video bore a striking resemblance to a famous 'Native American' Senator from Massachusetts.

I'm not entirely convinced that she isn't actually Elizabeth Warren. Am I out of line here? — Doc Huckleberry (@DockHuckleberry) September 9, 2025

I had to do a double take — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) September 9, 2025

She really is a spitting image of Pocahontas isn't she? Same attitude and everything... — Doc Huckleberry (@DockHuckleberry) September 10, 2025

Always the Pocahontas haircut. pic.twitter.com/Jbyfz3FKaD — James Shinn (@MyTZus) September 9, 2025

At least a sibling......I don't want to be accused of misgendering, afterall🤣 — 3 MEN on a corner (@ThatCdnGuy1) September 10, 2025

In several clips she looks exactly like her lol — Lei'ing of Hands (@LeiHands) September 10, 2025

What if all Karens are simply clones of Elizabeth Warren? Ok, that’s a scary thought.

Phillies Karen is an online sensation, but many think she could soon take over two major holidays.

I’ll say it again. That witch is so scalable. She’s going to be much bigger than memes. Expect infinity Halloween costumes and even Christmas merch in her honor. — BowTiedSasquatch (@BowTiedSabe) September 9, 2025

these are going to fly off the shelves this Halloween pic.twitter.com/aYRdiRIkC2 — Carry (@boatgirl3) September 9, 2025

Halloween stores are salivating, this might be the grand daddy of them all. — Rob Douglas (@BD4truth) September 9, 2025

dang, i actually want this — Gray Background (@XL0NGFELL0WX) September 9, 2025

OMG, Is this real? — ULTRAMAGA Deplorable (@Lconti1970) September 9, 2025

If it’s not, it should be. Phillies Karen could be the biggest costume for this Halloween. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to assemble the pieces of the costume without it coming prepackaged. With a little effort, anyone can become ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World.’

