David French: Spineless Click-Chaser Twisting Horrific Train Murder to Bow to Progressives

A Video Meme-Maker Has Declared the Phillies Ball-Snatcher ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World’ (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on September 09, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

By now, you’re probably familiar with Phillies Karen. She’s the woman who rushed with others for a homerun baseball as it bounced in the stands at a recent Philadelphia Phillies game. A father beat her to the ball and then gave it to his son. She came over and demanded the ball, and the man, sensing he had a crazy Karen on his hands, gave her the ball so she’d go away. A video of the encounter went viral, and now many are proclaiming her ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World.’

You’ll see why if you watch this hilarious video. (WATCH)

It’s scary just how many Karens there are.

Viewers couldn't help but notice that the ‘Karen’ in the video bore a striking resemblance to a famous 'Native American' Senator from Massachusetts.

What if all Karens are simply clones of Elizabeth Warren? Ok, that’s a scary thought.

Phillies Karen is an online sensation, but many think she could soon take over two major holidays.

If it’s not, it should be. Phillies Karen could be the biggest costume for this Halloween. The good news is that it’s pretty easy to assemble the pieces of the costume without it coming prepackaged. With a little effort, anyone can become ‘The Most Karen Woman in the World.’

