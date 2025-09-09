Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vacation

‘Republican’ commentator Ana Navarro recently returned to ABC’s The View after spending five weeks in Greece. Yes, Greece, not grease. She says she needed to disconnect from what she calls noise and the bad things happening in America. She didn’t truly get away as she claimed; she had a stowaway in her head the whole time - President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Here she is on The View. (WATCH)

Ana Navarro falsely claims she was able to "disconnect a little from the noise and the horrible things happening" in America while on her 5-week Greek vacation. She posted about Trump constantly on her Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/9vJrEAcslu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 8, 2025

Too bad she didn't stay — earl lalone (@ej62564) September 8, 2025

Greece is cracking down on non-citizens who overstay their welcome.

Posters say it was nice of her to bring Trump along on her vacation. He was the subject of several of her Instagram posts while she was in the Mediterranean. One poster asked Grok to chime in.

Cognitive dissonance arises when actions conflict with stated intentions. Ana Navarro described partially disconnecting from U.S. "noise" during her Greek vacation, admitting it wasn't total. Yet her Instagram posts from August 2025, like those on Aug 7, 12, and 18 criticizing Trump, show continued political engagement. This could indicate internal tension if she sees these topics as the noise, though sources vary on the extent—conservative outlets highlight hypocrisy, while her posts blend vacation and commentary. — Grok (@grok) September 8, 2025

Ana's Brain 🧠 pic.twitter.com/hduztrbaVK — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) September 8, 2025

Living rent free — Mark Depass (@mddepass) September 8, 2025

The Greece trip didn't cost Trump a dime either.

Posters noticed a disconnect from Navarro’s regular ‘people are struggling’ message and her sharing her extravagant month-long getaway with her fellow millionaires on The View. Sounds like she and her co-hosts are doing great.

Life is so horrible for her that she can spend 5 weeks on vacation in Greece. Poor lady. — Karen Mullet (@Kaymull43) September 8, 2025

Could these people be any more out of touch



5 week vacation — jwsullivan61 (@jwsullivan61) September 8, 2025

No liberal can escape a terminal diagnosis of TDS.. Even on vacation. — WAVESOFGRAIN (@WAVESOFGRAIN4) September 9, 2025

She’s suffering from TDS! Can’t help herself. She need’s therapy! — Golfer12b (@Golfer12b2) September 9, 2025

She obviously forgot to pack that for the trip.

Commenters said they heard about Navarro’s vacation without realizing it.

I was told of several whale sightings in and around the Greek Isles in the past month or so. Hearing that Ana Navarro was near there, it all makes sense now. — Myqston (@myqston) September 9, 2025

Surprised she wasn't mistaken for a whale and harpooned — Jeff Marcon (@JeffMarcon2) September 8, 2025

Don’t tell Navarro that! She’d probably complain about being spared a harpoon to the back because racist ship captains only want white whales.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.