Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While...
It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of...
Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With...
If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have...
VIP
The New York Times STILL Lecturing People About How to Pronounce Kamala's Name...
Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER...
HA! John Fetterman's Response to Israel Striking Hamas Leadership in QATAR Sets Off...
FAFO --> Kash Patel Just Needs 1 Post to END Lefties Demanding We...
While It's Pretty Clear Trump's Epstein Birthday Card Is FAKE, THIS 1 From...
And Here We GO: Israel STRIKES Hamas Leadership Meeting ... IN QATAR (Qatar...
OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate...
Holy RACE-CARD, Batman! Josh Stein's WEEPY George Floyd Post Makes His Iryna Zarutska...
Karen Bass ‘Dissents’ With Supreme Court ICE Ruling, Trump to Restart Sweeping Deportation...
Sam Stein’s Latest Lie: Smearing Kavanaugh with a Bogus Racial Profiling Claim

Getaway Stowaway: TDS-Stricken Ana Navarro ‘Brings’ Trump with Her on Month-Long Greek Vacation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on September 09, 2025
Twitter

‘Republican’ commentator Ana Navarro recently returned to ABC’s The View after spending five weeks in Greece. Yes, Greece, not grease. She says she needed to disconnect from what she calls noise and the bad things happening in America. She didn’t truly get away as she claimed; she had a stowaway in her head the whole time - President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Here she is on The View. (WATCH)

Greece is cracking down on non-citizens who overstay their welcome.

Posters say it was nice of her to bring Trump along on her vacation. He was the subject of several of her Instagram posts while she was in the Mediterranean. One poster asked Grok to chime in.

Cognitive dissonance arises when actions conflict with stated intentions. Ana Navarro described partially disconnecting from U.S. "noise" during her Greek vacation, admitting it wasn't total. Yet her Instagram posts from August 2025, like those on Aug 7, 12, and 18 criticizing Trump, show continued political engagement. This could indicate internal tension if she sees these topics as the noise, though sources vary on the extent—conservative outlets highlight hypocrisy, while her posts blend vacation and commentary.

— Grok (@grok) September 8, 2025

The Greece trip didn't cost Trump a dime either.

Posters noticed a disconnect from Navarro’s regular ‘people are struggling’ message and her sharing her extravagant month-long getaway with her fellow millionaires on The View. Sounds like she and her co-hosts are doing great.

Recommended

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

She obviously forgot to pack that for the trip.

Commenters said they heard about Navarro’s vacation without realizing it.

Don’t tell Navarro that! She’d probably complain about being spared a harpoon to the back because racist ship captains only want white whales.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP GREECE MEDIA BIAS MENTAL HEALTH REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth
Sam J.
It Is SO On! Liz Wheeler SHUTS Nina Turner Down Debating 'Brokenness of Families' and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
If This Is WHY 14-Times-Arrested Decarlos Brown Jr. Was REALLY Free, Dems Have a Lot of 'Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
Poverty for Thee but NOT for AOC: AOC BUSTED Living Oligarch Life While Protesting Against the Oligarchy
Sam J.
Cooked the (Jobs Report) BOOKS! Scott Jennings Calls Biden OUT for Yet ANOTHER Across-the-Board Scandal
Sam J.
OH DAMN! Charlie Kirk BLISTERS Van Jones for Accusing Him of Racial Hate Mongering with Charlotte Murder
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Her FACE! Tom Homan Not ABOUT to Let Mika Brzezinski Get Away With Anti-Trump BS in Brutal Back-and-Forth Sam J.
Advertisement