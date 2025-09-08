Hyper Hypocrisy: Dem Robert Garcia Was Firmly Against Government Shutdowns Until Trump Took Office

You can add ‘government shutdown’ to the growing list of things Democrats are willing to do to usurp the will of America’s voters and stop President Donald Trump’s agenda. Over the weekend, California Democrat Robert Garcia voiced his support for a government shutdown despite saying they were bad for the economy back in 2023.

Advertisement

Here’s Garcia on MSNBC. (WATCH)

Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia on MSNBC backed a potential government shutdown, saying Dems must “do whatever it takes” to stop Trump’s agenda.



In 2023, he called shutdowns “political games with the American economy.”



How can he slam shutdowns then but support them now? pic.twitter.com/5FOv1gMpCc — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 8, 2025

Toddlers love to throw tantrums, when they don’t get the goodies. — randomhamlife (@rAndOmHaMlifE) September 8, 2025

The Democrats are spoiled children.

Commenters say they have the perfect word for what Garcia is embracing while he targets Trump and, by extension, the American people.

Hypocrisy. The word you're looking for is hypocrisy. — Father X (@FatherX2022) September 8, 2025

Hypocrisy is a core value among the left and their media willing accomplices. — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) September 8, 2025

The legendary hypocrisy of the Democrat party. — A Vast Confederacy of Fools (@grits116) September 8, 2025

It’s never ending. — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 8, 2025

Democrats are always able to find vast stores of hypocrisy.

Posters say the Democrats are consumed by their insane mission to destroy Trump, even at the expense of the country.

They are solely focused on opposing Trump at every turn.



They stand for nothing other than that.



Empty vessels fighting for the Establishment. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 8, 2025

What other option do they have? If they do anything other than go against Trump, they don’t get paid. — Aerospace (@AerospaceJim) September 8, 2025

They’re doing a really good job at opposing Trump at every turn.



Making midterms look like a bad time for their party — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 8, 2025

With no popular policies to put forward, they’ll be running on ‘We hate Trump’ again.

Commenters ask how Garcia can so blatantly push something he was so adamantly against just two years ago. The answers are simple.

He can slam shutdowns then, but support them now, because he has no principles. Zero. — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) September 8, 2025

'How can he slam shutdowns then but support them now?'



Because Orange Man bad, of course 🙄 — Taran (@TaranPHX) September 8, 2025

Answer: Garcia is a Democrat. — Rick W (@RickW920178) September 8, 2025

It's (D)ifferent this time. — metalhed64 (@vandenavon15003) September 8, 2025

The posters are correct. Garcia is a Democrat. His party is all about the pursuit of power. When one is driven by power and not the will of the voters, hypocrisy reigns supreme.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.