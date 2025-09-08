VIP
Today’s Pro-Crime, Pro-Illegal Alien Democrat Party Needs to Listen to 1989’s MAGA-Loving...
Raccoon Resuscitation: Kentucky Nurse Saves Critter with CPR After Drunken Dumpster Dive A...
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Brian Stelter for Using ‘Mental Illness’ to Shield Suspect in...
Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who...
Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops...
Stacey Abrams Claims She Never Denied Losing the 2018 GA Election but Forgot...
CNN Carries Water for Dems, Swears Shoplifting’s Done AGAIN ... While Locked Shelves...
VIP
For a Happy Marriage, Skip the Debt: Avoid Over-the-Top Wedding Costs
Obamacare's Costly Chaos: 15 Yrs of Failure, Yet Dems' X Blames Trump, Blind...
Rotten Potato: Guess What Brian Stelter Is Blaming For the Attention to Iryna...
Hyundai's Georgia Bust: Illegals Planted Roots, Never Planned to Leave, and Americans Got...
America’s Luxury-Powered Life: Bigger Homes, Cool Comfort, and No Sweat, While Europe Stew...
VIP
Muppet Madness! Check Out What Will -- and Will NOT -- Get You...
Morally Stunted: Mini Guatemalan Child Predator Creep, Illegally Here, Busted by ICE

Hyper Hypocrisy: Dem Robert Garcia Was Firmly Against Government Shutdowns Until Trump Took Office

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

You can add ‘government shutdown’ to the growing list of things Democrats are willing to do to usurp the will of America’s voters and stop President Donald Trump’s agenda. Over the weekend, California Democrat Robert Garcia voiced his support for a government shutdown despite saying they were bad for the economy back in 2023.

Advertisement

Here’s Garcia on MSNBC. (WATCH)

The Democrats are spoiled children.

Commenters say they have the perfect word for what Garcia is embracing while he targets Trump and, by extension, the American people.

Democrats are always able to find vast stores of hypocrisy.

Posters say the Democrats are consumed by their insane mission to destroy Trump, even at the expense of the country.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

With no popular policies to put forward, they’ll be running on ‘We hate Trump’ again.

Commenters ask how Garcia can so blatantly push something he was so adamantly against just two years ago. The answers are simple.

The posters are correct. Garcia is a Democrat. His party is all about the pursuit of power. When one is driven by power and not the will of the voters, hypocrisy reigns supreme.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Schiff and Newsom and Bass OH MY! SCOTUS Decision on ICE California Ops Irks All the Right People
Eric V.
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Brian Stelter for Using ‘Mental Illness’ to Shield Suspect in Iryna Zarutska’s Murder
Warren Squire
Rolling Stone’s Latest Whopper: Trump ‘Booed’ at U.S. Open, Says No One Who Was Actually There
justmindy
Stacey Abrams Claims She Never Denied Losing the 2018 GA Election but Forgot ALL THIS VIDEO Exists
Doug P.
Raccoon Resuscitation: Kentucky Nurse Saves Critter with CPR After Drunken Dumpster Dive At Distillery
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement