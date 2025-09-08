Hyper Hypocrisy: Dem Robert Garcia Was Firmly Against Government Shutdowns Until Trump Too...
Greg Gutfeld Blasts Brian Stelter for Using ‘Mental Illness’ to Shield Suspect in Iryna Zarutska’s Murder

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on September 08, 2025
Twitter

On Monday, CNN’s Brian Stelter did what he always does when a story that exposes the massive failure of his Democrat Party starts gaining traction - he immediately started flailing about on TV trying to distract the public from it. Stelter is doing anything he can to draw attention away from the tragic stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska. Her death highlights numerous Democrat Party failures in Charlotte, North Carolina. These failures resulted in the man suspected of her murder being on the streets, despite multiple arrests for violent crimes. Greg Gutfeld from Fox News took issue with Stelter, who tried to blame the murder on mental illness to shield the alleged killer and his Democrat Party that enabled him.

Start here. (READ)

Gutfeld just DESTROYED Brian Stelter for saying Iryna Zarutska's kiIIer was "mentally ill"

"I'm TIRED of the term 'mental illness' being used to cover for criminality. When a thug targets a woman, that is not insane—he KNOWS she's weaker. When he comes from behind with a knife, that's not insane. He minimizes her ability to inflict harm on him."

"When the thug flees, that's sane because he knows if he stays he will be arrested. What WOULD be insane is if he were to face off against a man without a weapon, someone like Tyrus -- that would be insane."

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

Wow, well said.

Posters agree that the accused man in this case needs to be separated from society and never let out into the free world ever again. There is no valid reason he should be allowed back onto the streets.

Once violence becomes part of the picture, these violent people need to be removed from the public.

Gutfeld listed several reasons the accused is not mentally ill but aware of what he was doing. One poster adds to the list.

Democrats have been found unwilling to punish criminals and lock them up for the safety of law-abiding citizens. President Donald Trump is trying to rectify this and has made huge inroads in Washington, D.C. Despite this, Democrats continue to fight him every step of the way so that their cities, like Charlotte, remain unsafe.

