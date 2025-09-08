Greg Gutfeld Blasts Brian Stelter for Using ‘Mental Illness’ to Shield Suspect in Iryna Zarutska’s Murder

On Monday, CNN’s Brian Stelter did what he always does when a story that exposes the massive failure of his Democrat Party starts gaining traction - he immediately started flailing about on TV trying to distract the public from it. Stelter is doing anything he can to draw attention away from the tragic stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska. Her death highlights numerous Democrat Party failures in Charlotte, North Carolina. These failures resulted in the man suspected of her murder being on the streets, despite multiple arrests for violent crimes. Greg Gutfeld from Fox News took issue with Stelter, who tried to blame the murder on mental illness to shield the alleged killer and his Democrat Party that enabled him.

Gutfeld just DESTROYED Brian Stelter for saying Iryna Zarutska's kiIIer was "mentally ill" "I'm TIRED of the term 'mental illness' being used to cover for criminality. When a thug targets a woman, that is not insane—he KNOWS she's weaker. When he comes from behind with a knife, that's not insane. He minimizes her ability to inflict harm on him." "When the thug flees, that's sane because he knows if he stays he will be arrested. What WOULD be insane is if he were to face off against a man without a weapon, someone like Tyrus -- that would be insane."

"I'm TIRED of the term 'mental illness' being used to cover for criminality. When a thug targets a woman, that is not insane—he KNOWS she's weaker. When he comes from behind with a… pic.twitter.com/h9KyeODPrp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 8, 2025

Wow, well said.

Posters agree that the accused man in this case needs to be separated from society and never let out into the free world ever again. There is no valid reason he should be allowed back onto the streets.

I believe he has schizophrenia —but he also knew what he was doing in that moment. He needs to be separated from society permanently. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 8, 2025

Even if he is mentally ill, it is no excuse to keep him on the streets. If anything it's more reason to lock him away forever because it means he is unable to safely participate in society and is a threat to everyone around him at all times. — P Daily (@Trvthers) September 8, 2025

The point is that excusing literal murder because someone is schizophrenic is ridiculous.



They should NOT be free to roam the streets and have the ability to murder.



Reopen the asylums and lock them away. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 8, 2025

Exactly... 14 arrests and no one knew or did anything knowing he was schizophrenic? We desperately need to reopen asylums! — Coffee and Grit (@CoffeeNGrit) September 8, 2025

Once violence becomes part of the picture, these violent people need to be removed from the public.

Gutfeld listed several reasons the accused is not mentally ill but aware of what he was doing. One poster adds to the list.

He also got rid of his clothes immediately. Not insane. — 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 (@MmHabitual) September 8, 2025

He knew EXACTLY what he was doing. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 8, 2025

This wasn't some tragic breakdown. This person hunted their target, struck from behind, then bolted. That's not illness; that's strategy. You don't plan your escape route if you're not thinking clearly. Mental health issues? Maybe. But criminal responsibility? Absolutely. — George Nicholas (@GeogeM3) September 8, 2025

He was indeed schizophrenic, with 14 past arrests ... which begs the question: why was he still on the streets?



He should've been in prison, yet the Democrats have proven themselves unable—or unwilling—to enforce the law. Which is why we're stepping in to help them. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 8, 2025

Democrats have been found unwilling to punish criminals and lock them up for the safety of law-abiding citizens. President Donald Trump is trying to rectify this and has made huge inroads in Washington, D.C. Despite this, Democrats continue to fight him every step of the way so that their cities, like Charlotte, remain unsafe.

