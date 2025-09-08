Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!
Radical Democratic Socialist Mamdani Claims He Has Evolved From His 2020 Radicalism
VIP
Dem Jerry Nadler is Retiring but Wants You to Know He’s Pro-Drug Cartel...
Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna...
VIP
So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone...
VIP
Gavin Newsom's Bodily Identity Crisis: Whose Body Is It Anyway
Church of the Poison Mind: Boy George Asks Why We Should Feel Sorry...
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren...
Trump and Yamiche Alcindor Clash Over Chicago Crime: President Calls Out Her 'Fake...
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND...
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways...

Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr. on the Subject of Health

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:16 AM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

You can’t make this up. ABC ‘News’ brought in former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie of all people to attack RFK Jr.’s health expertise. Christie is a well-rounded public figure (the man’s practically a sphere), but what were the producers of This Week thinking? The man bleeds glazed donuts.

Advertisement

Here’s Christie Kreme. (WATCH

You know the saying: two chins are better than one. Wait, that’s not right.

Commenters say ABC ‘News’ should have let the network’s crane operators take the day off.

Recommended

Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions
justmindy
Advertisement

‘Wonder Bread powers activate! Form of an immovable object!’

Posters haven’t seen Christie in a while, which is strange cause he’s hard to miss. They were shocked that ABC 'News' chose to roll him out, given that the subject was health.

Advertisement

He’s not. He’s just a reliable ‘Republican’ who is anti-MAGA.

Commenters say Christie is starting to morph into an androgynous Democrat. They have the pics to prove it.

We’re pretty sure Christie ate his twin in the womb. But he is slowly adopting the look of the anti-MAGA left. Welcome to the club, Chris. Sorry, it’s not welcome to the club sandwich like you’d prefer.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS COVID-19 HEALTHCARE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions
justmindy
Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!
Warren Squire
Good Luck! Texas Muslims Pushing to Ban Pork and Alcohol In the Lone Star State (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian
Amy Curtis
Trump Vows to Look Into the Charlotte Subway Murder of Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska
FuzzyChimp
They're TERRORISTS: Scott Jennings Reminds CNN the Venezuelan Drug Runners We Bombed Weren't Good Guys
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA