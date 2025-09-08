Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr. on the Subject of Health

You can’t make this up. ABC ‘News’ brought in former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie of all people to attack RFK Jr.’s health expertise. Christie is a well-rounded public figure (the man’s practically a sphere), but what were the producers of This Week thinking? The man bleeds glazed donuts.

Here’s Christie Kreme. (WATCH

Chris Christie weighs in on the public health debate to trash RFK Jr:



"Robert F Kennedy Jr is a foolish man, full of foolish and vapid ideas." pic.twitter.com/sOkWuaEldw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 7, 2025

He’s the wrong person to weigh in on health. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 7, 2025

Christie has an unfair advantage, though. His first chin can do interviews on weekend talk shows while his other chin keeps eating. — I Miss Cartoons (@Imisscartoons) September 7, 2025

You know the saying: two chins are better than one. Wait, that’s not right.

Commenters say ABC ‘News’ should have let the network’s crane operators take the day off.

Christie should probably sit this one out... pic.twitter.com/0zXzBQVtIu — Karl Antony (@tonywil70211584) September 7, 2025

Right? Compare the two men and you can see who has the right to weigh in our health. — LHill (@l0hi2000) September 7, 2025

Chris Christie prefers to sit, actually. — Aaron Sparrow™, Voice of the Voiceless (@Aaron_Sparrow) September 8, 2025

Yes, Christie 'WEIGHS- in'.. LOL! — Miss D (@MissD_Dallas) September 7, 2025

'Sitting things out' is his superpower. — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) September 7, 2025

‘Wonder Bread powers activate! Form of an immovable object!’

Posters haven’t seen Christie in a while, which is strange cause he’s hard to miss. They were shocked that ABC 'News' chose to roll him out, given that the subject was health.

Chris Christie is a morbidly obese man similar in size to a baby elephant. Nobody should take health or weight advice from him. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 7, 2025

This is the most ironic thing that I have witnessed in quite some time. Chris Christie with health input...🤣😂🤣 — 7th Generation Texan AKA Garbage Deplorable (@VZavi1) September 7, 2025

Cristie is not the guy to carry this message. Sheesh, what were they thinking? — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) September 7, 2025

When it comes to issues of personal health....the first person I think to hear from is Chris Christie! 🤣 — Kevin Royer (@krocknroll1) September 7, 2025

How is he still relevant at all? I don't get it. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) September 7, 2025

He’s not. He’s just a reliable ‘Republican’ who is anti-MAGA.

Commenters say Christie is starting to morph into an androgynous Democrat. They have the pics to prove it.

Welcome to the club, Chris. pic.twitter.com/9zWZRgZVaY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 7, 2025

Crrraazzeee eyeglasses club — Frederick Wilmer (@fjwilmer5) September 7, 2025

Separated at birth... Who knew? — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) September 7, 2025

We’re pretty sure Christie ate his twin in the womb. But he is slowly adopting the look of the anti-MAGA left. Welcome to the club, Chris. Sorry, it’s not welcome to the club sandwich like you’d prefer.

