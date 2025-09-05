Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities...
VIP
Historical Histrionics: MSNBC’s Eddie Glaude Weeps Tears of Soy Over 'Manly' Department of...
Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance...
Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless...
Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrest...
VIP
The Islamization of America Ends Badly for Us All, but Even Worse for...
FFS! U.K. Media is Dead Set on Making Sure a PEDOPHILE'S 'Preferred Pronouns'...
BUSTED: ICE Finds 450 Illegals In Workplace Raid at Georgia Hyundai Plant
PBS's Leftist Gamble Backfires: 100 Staffers Dumped After Trump Yanks $500M Lifeline
Never Forget: It's Been 53 Years Since Palestinian Terrorists Took 11 Israelis Hostage...
Anarcho-Tyranny: NYPD Officers Tell Assault Victim to Call 911 Instead of Helping Him...
VIP
Egypt Points the Finger at Israel, But Hangs a 'Closed' Sign for Gaza’s...
Maura Healey DISSES Our National Guard, Says They 'Do Nothing' for Public Safety...
The WNBA's Golden Goose Is Cooked As Caitlin Clark Announces She Is OUT...

Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health Hoax Attempt

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Former President Joe Biden had people in the White House and in the legacy media working tirelessly to cover up his physical health issues and his mental decline. Now Democrats are trying to create fake health narratives around President Donald Trump to pressure his Cabinet into invoking the 25th Amendment. That's not going to happen. Democrats are desperate; some were even questioning whether Trump was still alive last weekend after a brief drop out of the limelight. 

Advertisement

Despite how embarrassing that was, Democrats like Jasmine Crockett still insist on pushing their health hallucinations. (WATCH)

Another week, another hoax.

Crockett’s sad hoax attempt is laughable, but posters don’t think it’ll translate into a new career for her in comedy.

Recommended

Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless the Rains Down in Africa
Warren Squire
Advertisement

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats want to memory hole Biden’s decline and their efforts to cover it up.

Of course, to do this requires them to lie incessantly about Trump’s health.

Lying is simply part of the plan to fool Americans.

Commenters say they’ll never forget how bad Biden got. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Yes, Biden's infamous stuttering problem somehow extended to his legs and feet. Wait, is that where the term 'stutter step' comes from? All kidding aside, we have to make sure that any fake narratives about Trump's health are met forcefully with the truth of how Democrats covered up Biden's decline.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN MEDIA BIAS MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless the Rains Down in Africa
Warren Squire
Tammy Duckworth: Bombing Drug Boats Leads to U.S. Military Occupation of Dem Cities on Election Day
Warren Squire
PBS's Leftist Gamble Backfires: 100 Staffers Dumped After Trump Yanks $500M Lifeline
justmindy
Yup, It's the SUCKIEST of the SUCK! Jarvis Shares List of the Top BlueSky Accounts and It's PRICELESS
Sam J.
Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrested (Watch)
Eric V.
Pro-Choice Researcher: Abortion Significantly Increases Risk of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Issues
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless the Rains Down in Africa Warren Squire
Advertisement