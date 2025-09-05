Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump's Hand Is About to Fall Off in Sad Health Hoax Attempt

Former President Joe Biden had people in the White House and in the legacy media working tirelessly to cover up his physical health issues and his mental decline. Now Democrats are trying to create fake health narratives around President Donald Trump to pressure his Cabinet into invoking the 25th Amendment. That's not going to happen. Democrats are desperate; some were even questioning whether Trump was still alive last weekend after a brief drop out of the limelight.

Despite how embarrassing that was, Democrats like Jasmine Crockett still insist on pushing their health hallucinations. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: Donald Trump’s hand looks like it’s about to fall off. pic.twitter.com/1Zkkq3HkUH — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) September 5, 2025

They are trying to create a new hoax about President Trump’s health and it’s based on nothing.



She sounds drunk — RedVirgo🔥Stacy 🔥 (@stacy_redvirgo) September 5, 2025

Hoax du jour, along with “canceling elections!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Another week, another hoax.

Crockett’s sad hoax attempt is laughable, but posters don’t think it’ll translate into a new career for her in comedy.

She’s practicing her standup routine as her next source of income.



Fail. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 5, 2025

What they want to do to Biden’s four years: pic.twitter.com/jMzuiWtFkL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Aww hellll no.



We won’t let that happen. Anyone remotely associated with that administration is going to need a job at McDonald’s by the time 2028 rolls around. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 5, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats want to memory hole Biden’s decline and their efforts to cover it up.

Of course, to do this requires them to lie incessantly about Trump’s health.

🤪👿🤡 One consistency is that under Biden, Dems asked us not to be believe our eyes and ears, and under Trump, Dems are asking us not to believe our eyes and ears. Trump runs circles around most of us younger than he is. — Strodav (@strodav) September 5, 2025

Old enough to remember when "Cheap fakes” was all the rage — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

The Left’s utter ignorance and public deception of Biden’s health combined with their scrutiny of Trump’s health is one of the great political hypocrisies of the last decade. — Brad Lathrop (@BradLathrop) September 5, 2025

They lie. They lie about the lie. They lie about the lie about the lie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Lying is simply part of the plan to fool Americans.

Commenters say they’ll never forget how bad Biden got. (WATCH)

"Reasonable conversion what the 25th means."



Biden: pic.twitter.com/0pyy3l1ZH2 — Isaac (@IcedViews) September 5, 2025

Breaking out this golden oldie pic.twitter.com/rxkyJkMCLh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Wake me up when this starts to happen pic.twitter.com/8yYdwGRfzZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Hey, give him a break!



Everybody knows he has a studder! — Frank (@Wokejokester) September 5, 2025

Yes, Biden's infamous stuttering problem somehow extended to his legs and feet. Wait, is that where the term 'stutter step' comes from? All kidding aside, we have to make sure that any fake narratives about Trump's health are met forcefully with the truth of how Democrats covered up Biden's decline.

